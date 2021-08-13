 Skip to content
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1) Will you live like the family from Captain Ron indefinitely? Especially like towards the end of the movie, where the family is pretty rough, but the boat is gorgeous?
2) Do you pay attention to what's going on around you and the world (the fark membership may count)?
3)Are you comfortable living in places you've never been where you don't speak the language or look like the citizens?
4) Do you have your farking vaccines (do you understand science and live accordingly)?

That's generally a good enough positive filter for me.

No tobacco (or must-have addictions), no meat, no religion, no Republicans/Nazis, are my quick negative filter. You can learn these even before the first date.

The rest is largely negotiable.

There are some deficiencies in TFA: The kid question is a gimme . You know if offspring are on the menu after the first date, if you're actually listening and communicating. What's more important with children is stuff like:

Are we willing to homeschool theoretical child?
What parenting style are we doing?
How often do you expect to travel back to the extended family with the kid?
Can we expect the kid to become a source of protein for us if we get shipwrecked? Etc.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if they do have a TF, and you've grey farkied them. Or muted them. Awkward
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


I have so many questions as to what Lifehacker thinks sex is.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do you rage quit slideshow articles?
 
chawco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They forgot, are you really only marrying me because your best friend got married 3 years ago and had a kid and now you want to do that to? That would have been a good one.

Oh, and also, we moved away from your home town a year before getting married so you totally realize we may not be able to just go back and live there forever right? That would have been a good one, it was bad juju to assume that just because we lived somewhere else when we got married that she wouldn't expect me to throw away my career so she could live near her mom.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x549]

I have so many questions as to what Lifehacker thinks sex is.


I think that is crossfit
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x549]

I have so many questions as to what Lifehacker thinks sex is.


I'm glad I'm not the only one.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: nmrsnr: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x549]

I have so many questions as to what Lifehacker thinks sex is.

I think that is crossfit


No it's vegan.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know... some of those questions seem awfully personal.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd be more concerned about whether or not they have a Facebook account, but you do you, submitter.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uhh, which side of the fence are you on when it comes to eating children?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
By the 5th date, take them to the place you are most ashamed of.  If they don't run, you're good.

Be it a smokey dive bar, a sex shop, or a comic book store full of sweaty nerds, that is a great filter.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was going to get a Totalfark account but instead decided to donate that cost to the Human Fund.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Huh. No question about expectations for religion. I guess those minor details can be sorted out after marriage.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As I recall the hookup rate for TFers in the age of Fark parties was substantial.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been married for 32 years so I guess I better renew my TF.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x549]

I have so many questions as to what Lifehacker thinks sex is.


And also what beds look like.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Buttstuff?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: [i.kinja-img.com image 850x549]

I have so many questions as to what Lifehacker thinks sex is.


Isn't this Mormon birth control?
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Look, I may not have a lot of money but I will cheat on you.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank you, delta variant (and your successors) for giving me a reason not to see racist uncles at Thanksgiving again this year.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump 2024, yay or nay?
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have a tf account when a benefactor takes pity upon me.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
12. Do you link slideshows?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: As I recall the hookup rate for TFers in the age of Fark parties was substantial.


People hooking up at Fark parties??? I always imagined they were major sausage fests, how would anyone be hooking up...... ohhhhhhh.... Righttttttt....Fark parties.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
12. Who is more important to you, your mom or me?

Run Forrest, RUN!
 
