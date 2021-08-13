 Skip to content
(Fark)   Yesterday had sniffles. Woke up with stuffy nose, but it went away. No other symptoms. Do I have Covid? (Pfizer vaccinated)
75
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
covid is a chest thing, not a nose thing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you been to an orgy recently?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe.  Check your temp the next few days and mask the fark up
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Check the air filters in your HVAC system (if you have one). Wash your bedding, open a couple windows.
Excessive dust mite sh*t is a common cause of sniffles and congestion.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sweet dreams
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did you cough lung cookies up into your sinuses?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Maybe.  Check your temp the next few days and mask the fark up


Mask up even if you feel fine.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you eaten your Wheaties?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I had Covid, my first symptoms were head congestion, sneezing and runny nose because it triggered a concurrent sinus infection.

They're also saying that the Delta variant has more nasal symptoms that classic Covid.

Your symptoms were so fleeting, subby, that I would bet it was just allergies. But please mask up and keep distance just to be safe.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Have you been to an orgy recently?


Would it help?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably have allergies.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Jake Havechek: Have you been to an orgy recently?

Would it help?


Wouldn't hurt.  Keep your butt unclenched just in case.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe get tested?
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I turned sick with flu like symptoms week before last. I monitored temp and oxygen saturation for a week and all that was ok but still had symptoms.  Went and got a PCR test just to be sure early this week and...not COVID. So the flu season started early for me this year.
It is annoying to have to worry about COVID every time the sniffles show up.
 
Daer21
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cough on a nearby protest. Observe results.
 
Uncle Bester
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get tested.
Get advice from your doctor, not the internet.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Put a mask on, stay away from people as much as possible and get a test.

You'll know the answer soon enough
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bloobeary: covid is a chest thing, not a nose thing.



Came here to say this.

I am NOT a doctor, medical professional but I remember reading articles about how to tell the difference between covid, flue, colds, etc.

covid is not strongly associated with nasal symptoms.

As someone who has struggled with sinus infections for decades, this was information I retained.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Uncle Bester: Get tested.
Get advice from your doctor, not the internet.


+1 to this.  This is why the doctors make the big bucks.  You're paying for health insurance; don't be afraid to use a bit of it if you feel the need to talk to the doc.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe you do, maybe you don't. Only way to tell is to get tested.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aimtastic: They're also saying that the Delta variant has more nasal symptoms that classic Covid.


I had not heard that!

Thanks for the new info.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go to a pharmacy and buy a Binax Now antigen test (well, call to ask if they have any left) . $24ish gets you two tests and you get the results in 15-20 minutes. I say call ahead because we sold 200ish in 3 days at my store. We just had 560 come in yesterday, which will hopefully past closer to a week.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buckwebb: I turned sick with flu like symptoms week before last. I monitored temp and oxygen saturation for a week and all that was ok but still had symptoms.  Went and got a PCR test just to be sure early this week and...not COVID. So the flu season started early for me this year.
It is annoying to have to worry about COVID every time the sniffles show up.


Random sidebar... I had surgery on my hand yesterday. When I came to they had the pulse/ox clipped to my ear. I felt silly.

Subby, I hope you're ok. Go get tested. Most urgent care type places gladly take walk ins for the test.
 
Stantz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: covid is not strongly associated with nasal symptoms.


With the delta variant, COVID-19 symptoms seem to present at first more like a cold with a runny nose, sore throat and other upper respiratory infection symptoms. Many who contracted the original COVID-19 virus likened it to a bad case of influenza with fever, loss of smell, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tough call. COVID isn't the only thing around even though it's #1 on everybody's list.

Safe side, get a quick test done. If nothing else it'll give you some peace of mind.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You're definitely going to die. I mean, we're all going to die at some point.

But the only way to know if it's COVID-19 is a test.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Allergies and common colds still exist.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Have you eaten your Wheaties?


be sure to drink your ovaltine
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You'll be fine. Go to the party.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Get tested if you're concerned.  The range of symptoms is huge.  Don't waste your time here.

In late May my son picked up a fever playing at the park.  It turned into a stuffy nose and lasted a week.  I got it from him and had no fever, but a horrendous cough that lasted 2 weeks.

It could have been SARS_Cov2 and it could have been a regular coronavirus.  I never left my house so I never bothered to get tested.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Maybe get tested?


100% this, I was fully vaxxed, woke up with a slight fever and nasal symptoms.  Was certain I didn't have it, but testing is required for work with a fever.  Didn't even feel that bad, but rules are rules.

I tested positive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just evil spirits trying to leave your body.  Let them.  If they get more annoying, get a nice, powerful electric drill and a 1/2' wood bit.  Tap the point end of the bit around your skull until you hear the evil spirits cry and drill on in.  You'll know when you've gone too far.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You should probably lay down, with your arms crossed with a lily in your hands.

It'll save you're family time a bit later.
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where do you live? If it's within 1000 miles of the wildfires in California then your air quality is garbage and causing an allergic reaction or just generalized respiratory issues. Either way, wear a mask and get tested.
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uncle Bester: Get tested.
Get advice from your doctor, not the internet.


Tested yes.  Doctor for stuffy nose...eh, not unless test comes back positive.  And frankly a brief bout of morning sniffles I wouldn't even bother with the test unless you've literally never had sniffles before in your life.
 
sniderman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was great when everyone at the office was masked up. The annual cold/flu season passed by without nary a sniffle. Now that masks are optional, sniffles and sneezes are resurfacing. And in keeping with my office's COVID protocol, if you call in sick, you go get a COVID test before you come back to work. So no one's calling in sick because they don't want to spend their sick day at the local clinic waiting in line for a COVID swabbing. So the office is slowly becoming a Petri dish

I'm vaxxed an unconcerned about COVID. But I'm masked up so someone doesn't give me a simple headcold that snowballs into a Day at the Walk-in Clinic.
 
Walosi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Get tested. Is it really difficult to get a test in some places? Where I am you can walk into your nearest convenient testing site and take one for free, no questions asked.
 
think_balance [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aimtastic: When I had Covid, my first symptoms were head congestion, sneezing and runny nose because it triggered a concurrent sinus infection.


That is exactly what happened to me. Despite being vaccinated, I got the COVID. It started with a migraine and sinus pressure and turned into a sinus infection that lasted longer than normal. Lasted about ten days.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably not. I have had sinus issues my whole life. Looking for a different ENT because the last guy was mostly useless.
The first two BP medicines they tried on me have cough as a side effect, and I have acid reflux.
So when they ask a "cough" screening question, my answer is "yeah, for about 40 years now."

/Moderna
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Did you cough lung cookies up into your sinuses?


Throat oysters as my high school chemistry teacher and alleged former president of SDS at NYU in 1968 called 'em.  Everybody had them to some degree in the Fall and Winter in the damp and foggy place we unhappily inhabited.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you downwind of the fires?  If so, west coasties too lazy to rake the forests may be the root of your problem
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SocratesNutz: Where do you live? If it's within 1000 miles of the wildfires in California then your air quality is garbage and causing an allergic reaction or just generalized respiratory issues. Either way, wear a mask and get tested.


Yeah I have been in Salt Lake City this week. Dry air helped. Smoke did not
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just evil spirits trying to leave your body.  Let them.  If they get more annoying, get a nice, powerful electric drill and a 1/2' wood bit.  Tap the point end of the bit around your skull until you hear the evil spirits cry and drill on in.  You'll know when you've gone too far.


That's disgusting, I can't believe you would suggest that to a vulnerable person.

A wood bit? Always use a forstner bit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Harry Freakstorm: Just evil spirits trying to leave your body.  Let them.  If they get more annoying, get a nice, powerful electric drill and a 1/2' wood bit.  Tap the point end of the bit around your skull until you hear the evil spirits cry and drill on in.  You'll know when you've gone too far.

That's disgusting, I can't believe you would suggest that to a vulnerable person.

A wood bit? Always use a forstner bit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walosi: Get tested. Is it really difficult to get a test in some places? Where I am you can walk into your nearest convenient testing site and take one for free, no questions asked.


There's a nationwide shortage of Abbott's ID NOW tests. The pharmacy where I work was running 45 tests daily (on top of 700 scripts) and now we're allocated 13 daily. Most of Abbott's inventory is going to hospitals since anyone going to the ER is getting a quick test.

Now we have people calling and freaking out because with only 13/day, they can't get in and test before driving to Canada for vacation.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I work at a school so until a few months ago (after I got vaccinated) I was getting tested no less than once per week. However, these days there is virtually no where to get tested anymore short of driving a long distance to the closest testing place. CVS still offers drive-through testing but good luck getting an appointment (you can get one but I've found you still need to wait days or more and by the time you get the results it'd be a bit too late if positive).
Point is, I'd love to get tested after the first sign of sniffles or a light fever but the testing sites have pulled out.

/Florida, of course
//and, no, I really can't afford to pay a $25 co-pay/insurance to resume my weekly testing regimen
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bloobeary: covid is a chest thing, not a nose thing.


News last night said kids that get it manifest GI symptoms.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When was the last time you've had a good bloodletting?
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I visited my parents last month with my husband, mother-in-law, and 13-year-old son. We all had the Pfizer vaccine, although the California people had Moderna. Mother-in-law presented with a cough and pretty soon the rest of us all had it. We thought it would be weird if we all had breakthrough Covid but my husband took one for the team and got two tests, the quick one and the brain scratcher. We laid low. It was not Covid but some other bastard level cold or influenza thing. Freaked us all out though.
 
