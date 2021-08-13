 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   To put this into perspective, every two days an area the size of Washington, DC goes up in flames in our summer of wildfires. And there's no let up in sight   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Scary, California, Precipitation, Humidity, Fire, Meteorology, Keetch-Byram Drought Index, active fires, Firefighter  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[this is fine. jpg]
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We really need to rake the forests more.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the fires could take half a day off their schedule and burn down Washington, but no such luck.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could take the forest area and divide it by Washington DCs to get sort of an idea.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had a DC-sized dumpster fire in DC for as long as I can remember.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the climate change forecast is getting to a point where forests and other carbon sinks end up getting to them being net-releasers, instead of absorbers.  The grimmest part of me is excited to see how big those fires will be.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: We really need to rake the forests more.



preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Why don't the forests move to where the water is?  Oh ohhhhhhh!
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is similar to what is believed to have ultimately caused the end-Permian extinction.  Volcanism set the forests alight and poisoned the atmosphere.   This time, we tipped the thermodynamic scales ourselves and are enjoying the downhill ride to a methane/N2O desert paradise.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foolkiller: How many Rhode Islands is that?


about 1/20th I think...so about one Rhode Island per month?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just need to rake the forests.  The liberal media made fun of President Donald John Trump for that, but he was actually making a deeply nuanced assessment of America's historical relationship with Western fire management.  Earlier that morning, President Donald John Trump was briefed on the situation at his request.  After listening intently for several hours, he peppered the forestry experts with a range of probing questions and thoughtful solutions.  As usual, the subjects of President Donald John Trump's in-depth analysis and razor-sharp mind were shocked at his grasp of the subject matter.  Those in the room knew that this is how President Donald John Trump had always approached each and every subject - with the intensity of a supernova and the determination of a starving honey badger.

After thoughtful consideration of the solutions and tradeoffs, President Donald John Trump came to his conclusion: it was all California's fault because they didn't vote for him and they didn't rake the forests.

The press just didn't understand how brilliant his conclusion was.  Sad!
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea how big Washington DC is.  Use Rhode Islands or Olympic size pool standard unis of measure or GTFO.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: You could take the forest area and divide it by Washington DCs to get sort of an idea.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet it's never Washington D.C.  :(
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only solution is to start burning 20 times that area per year.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it's the Vogon's work, but it might be the Vogon's work.

/must've run out of Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulators
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, just maybe, the last 100+ years of American forest management coupled with climate change has left us with a lot of shiat to burn.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: This is similar to what is believed to have ultimately caused the end-Permian extinction.  Volcanism set the forests alight and poisoned the atmosphere.   This time, we tipped the thermodynamic scales ourselves and are enjoying the downhill ride to a methane/N2O desert paradise.


An atmosphere made up of nitrous oxide? Sign me up!

/Off to burn a tire.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every two days [...] Washington, DC goes up in flames

Not a repeat from April 5, 1968
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bootleg fire in Oregon is now 98% contained. That doesn't mean the fire is put out, that is the perimeter that is now firelined and under control. The forward advance to the north is mostly halted but the fire remains very active. In some areas, topsoil burnout is as deep as two damn FEET. That means the soil in those areas have been effectively sterilized and so must be replanted manually. 

https://katu.com/news/wildfire-season​/​aerial-tour-of-bootleg-fire-shows-mile​s-of-burned-land?video=85a95edf670f42d​191a060c8fbb1b861&jwsource=cl
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't be a bad idea anyways for the clusters of progressives holed up out there to move out into red country and up the average IQ.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no one said living in a place that nature uses fire to renew the forest would be easy.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here in Washington it's all about perspective. Is it wildfire smoke or just spicy air?
 
GORDON
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"a half of a Washington DC per day" is not a good unit of measurement.  Most people don't know, nor do they care, how big is a Washington DC.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The upside is that what burns this year, won't burn next year.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Here in Washington it's all about perspective. Is it wildfire smoke or just spicy air?


Ayn Rand once stood (notably upwind) from a long line of smokestacks belching out huge columns of smoke in Pittsburgh and praised the might of Capitalism and how wonderful it was for everyone. Someone pointed out later that nearly everyone who worked in the steel mills next to those smokestacks were living in the neighborhoods downwind from them.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meat0918: Maybe, just maybe, the last 100+ years of American forest management coupled with climate change has left us with a lot of shiat to burn.


yeas... the sustained 45 degree Celcius weather brought to fruition because of manmade climate change has NOTHING to do with it.

Un-raked forests have been a thing for quite a while (forever), and I'm struggling to find a point in history where the whole world was on fire like it is now.

Combine this with how little 'perma' there is left in 'permafrost', then it's obvious that we've been boned since *BEFORE* Trump came to office.

/Thanks Oprah
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many Rhode Island Ave NE's is that?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

All Latest: The upside is that what burns this year, won't burn next year.


Not true at all. Fire scars leave lots of debris behind, and open areas with large dead trees left standing and grasses flourish. Most of the areas in eastern Oregon around my links above are contaminated with intrusive, non-native grass that grow very quickly in the spring, and once the summer heat comes in, die off and dry out in a matter of days. Open, burned out areas leave areas where such grasses develop and grow very quickly.

There are tens of thousands of acres of trees that are dead from bark beetles, and those dry out and make perfect fuel for wildfire.

We're watching the Pacific Northwest turn into the Gobi Desert in real time.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: And yet it's never Washington D.C.  :(


Well, once it was.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was just reading a book about Curtis LeMay's firebombing of Tokyo, which incinerated 15 square miles of Tokyo at the end of World War II. And then I saw the on the news that the Richard Spring fire just consumed 260 square miles of rangeland in Montana in just three days.
The good news is that the Northern Cheyenne reservation is less densely populated than downtown Tokyo.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uttertosh: meat0918: Maybe, just maybe, the last 100+ years of American forest management coupled with climate change has left us with a lot of shiat to burn.

yeas... the sustained 45 degree Celcius weather brought to fruition because of manmade climate change has NOTHING to do with it.

Un-raked forests have been a thing for quite a while (forever), and I'm struggling to find a point in history where the whole world was on fire like it is now.

Combine this with how little 'perma' there is left in 'permafrost', then it's obvious that we've been boned since *BEFORE* Trump came to office.

/Thanks Oprah


It can be both.

Western forests evolved with fire, both natural and set by man. Western governments interfered with that cycle allowing a buildup of fuel, and governments around the world have ignored climate change except for token patronizing gestures and now it's probably too late.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.