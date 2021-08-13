 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   U.K. mass shooter said he was an American, Trump-supporting Incel virgin. Are you not surprised?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
18
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like he's not one of those things (American) despite his claims, but this is definitely our brand of madness infectong another country
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the gun and is it being cared for?  It cannot speak for itself, so someone must contact the US embassy and insure that it is safe and not being mistreated, and will be returned to the US where it can be adopted by some patriot and properly fed and nurtured.  Unless it is a foreign gun and then screw it.  We don't want foreign guns coming over here and taking the jobs out own guns were meant to do.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

You racist craphead
I welcome foreign guns tour shores,
Bring me your tired, your CZ's, your FN's, your Berettas, for I will welcome you with open arms and ranges.

fark, this guy needed help, although he probably would refuse if offered, what a farking mess.
 
WyDave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reset Big Ben
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
virgin, fat, ugly, whatever you want to call it.

Nope, you nailed it, fatty.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The number 1 gun in the US is Glock and it's Austrian. Do you know who else came from Austria?

Yahoo Serious, that's who
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are enough US citizens that are embarrassing. We don't need any help.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Umm, about that Glock.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ftfa: "On his Facebook page, Davison claimed to be from Arizona, but his distinctive accent is typical of people from the south-west of England."

So time will tell as information instead of speculation is released.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you sign a trade deal with the Trump administration.
 
payattention
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No. Not one bit.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
American guns shouldn't be subjected to foreign tyranny!!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks social media for exacerbating mental illness yet again.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The suspected shooter has been named by police as Jake Davison, a 22-year-old

"Let's say I get with a woman my age," he says. "She's had a million relationships. Likely been destroyed and broken and torn apart by a farking chad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The internet incel subculture is fantastically farked up on many levels, but one of the parts that makes me want to slap people is thinking you're over-the-hill and your life is over because you're 22.


/ This is without even going into the next extremely creepy sentence where he talks about teenagers, because ew
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Note this story is literally invisible on Fox.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, Trumpism really does seem to attract the best people...
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"When you've worked so farking hard... and you see other farkers that work nowhere near as hard as you, then you wake up and look at the wall and think 'Nothing's changed,'" he whines in one clip. "I'm still in the same position, same period in life, still a farking this, that, virgin, fat, ugly, whatever you want to call it. What's changed? Nothing."

Did he try working on his personality?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"In one video, he grabs his belly fat and bemoans his lack of motivation to get fit"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't get my head around why the women aren't beating down your door, no sir.
 
