(Axios)   The class divide is sparking the Covid vaccine war   (axios.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The people who can most afford to take time off if they get sick, or choose to work from home, are the ones required to get the vaccine, while service-sector workers in food and retail who do not have the same privileges, may be put more at risk."

Except at this point it's their own damn fault. Those who aren't vaccinated are (mostly) unvaccinated by choice, they're only at significantly greater risk because they choose to be, and because we allow others to put them at risk by not having more mandates.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines are free at virtually every pharmacy, grocery store and urgent care clinic, plus there are specialized vaccine clinics at everything from baseball games to furry orgies.

You don't have your shot yet it's because you don't want to - and lube up those goalpost wheels for when the full FDA approval comes and yet another "informed" excuse for being a plague spreader gets erased.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware it was a war. I just figured it was a self-correcting temper tantrum.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We should leverage covid to promote a classless society.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How anti-vaxxers see the world

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "The people who can most afford to take time off if they get sick, or choose to work from home, are the ones required to get the vaccine, while service-sector workers in food and retail who do not have the same privileges, may be put more at risk."

Except at this point it's their own damn fault. Those who aren't vaccinated are (mostly) unvaccinated by choice, they're only at significantly greater risk because they choose to be, and because we allow others to put them at risk by not having more mandates.


The only argument I can see are the folks working multiple jobs, and therefore working 7 days a week. There are plenty of horrible employers out there that do not offer any flexibility about missing time, and if you're working multiple different part time jobs it may be a challenge to find a day off, especially if you might not be able to get to a clinic during the normal daytime hours the day before.

However that is a miniscule part of the population, much like those who truly can't get the vaccine for health reasons.

I sympathize with people trapped by those circumstances, everyone else can fark right off and get the farking shot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rednecks arent the only people allowed to buy guns.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BUT MOM...TRUMP STARTED IT!
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can get a free vaccine at any corner drugstore.

It's not a class war, it's an IQ test.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only antivaxxers I know that still show up on my timelines are service sector workers.  They bought full into the antivax propaganda bullshiat.  fark em
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So poor people are being hurt because they are not being required to get the vaccine?  And rich people are benefitted because of these requirements?

I think this is bull, as long as the vaccine is available to everyone, there is no class divide and everyone should take it .  Just because some people don't have the same pressure at work does not create a class divide.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My local Walmart had employees mask up again, which is no help when thousands of COVID-carrier customers are contaminating the entire store.
And since our Republican state lawmakers banned mask rules by any company anywhere in the state, Walmart would have to first hire lawyers in order to do the right thing.
 
bdub77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rednecks arent the only people allowed to buy guns.


Also they don't make your dick bigger.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Extremely rich white people who got the vaccine are telling me not to get it, so I'm not gonna get it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, it's just Republicans.
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No one ask. Why do the rich not want my to get the shot.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bullschitt. I'm poor AF, and I was able to get both shots, for free. 

Stop trying to make things out of crap and garbage, Axios. It's tough enough as it is.
 
Northern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "The people who can most afford to take time off if they get sick, or choose to work from home, are the ones required to get the vaccine, while service-sector workers in food and retail who do not have the same privileges, may be put more at risk."

Except at this point it's their own damn fault. Those who aren't vaccinated are (mostly) unvaccinated by choice, they're only at significantly greater risk because they choose to be, and because we allow others to put them at risk by not having more mandates.


This.  The vaccine is free. Hundreds of millions have received the BioNTech at this point.  It's absurdly safe compared to most prescription drugs, and it's effective, hardly anyone vaccinated has gone to the ICU and died, it's like 99% the unvaccinated.
The real issue is that red state leaders have claimed covid is fake, or it's no big deal, or push snake oil treatments, and are passing laws against public health measures under patriotic propaganda to grift their base.  DeSantis is actually selling anti-Fauchi T-shirts.  Also, large numbers of these morons have firearms and insane beliefs on the crisis.  That's a bad mix.
So for now we will just stack them like cord wood in refrigerated trailers until the incinerators catch up.  That's the real story Smitty.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like it's Make Up shiat for Page Clicks Day.

On Fark, that's any day that ends in "y".
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
class divide as in those of us who attended classes after eighth grade and those who didn't.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: So poor people are being hurt because they are not being required to get the vaccine? And rich people are benefitted because of these requirements?

I think this is bull, as long as the vaccine is available to everyone, there is no class divide and everyone should take it .  Just because some people don't have the same pressure at work does not create a class divide.


I don't know if the people in this story are poor, but it is about a segment of the population that just aren't getting vaccinated.  In NYC, young black people are half as likely to get vaxxed. only about a quarter are full vaxxed.  The people interviewed all have different reasons for not taking it, but many do say if it is mandatory, then they would reluctantly agree to take it.

It isn't ridicule, smugness, science, begging from cheesy celebs and politicians that will get people vaxxed.  It is money.  From the article

https://news.yahoo.com/why-only-27-yo​u​ng-black-122832731.html

But ultimately, many also said they would get vaccinated if forced to do so.
"If it's going to be mandatory to work, I'll have no choice," said Kaleshia Sostre, a 27-year-old from Red Hook, Brooklyn, who teaches parenting classes to young mothers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bdub77: dothemath: Rednecks arent the only people allowed to buy guns.

Also they don't make your dick bigger.


True.
But when the Nazis come, like on 1/6, id rather have something besides a smug sense of intellectual self righteousness to defend myself with.
concealedcarrysociety.comView Full Size
 
