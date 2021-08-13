 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Today's story of responsible parenting comes to you from Reno, Nevada, where parents sent their child whom they knew was Covid positive to school   (cnn.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are parents that will send their kids to daycare\learning daycare regardless if the kid has symptoms of any type of infection. They just want to drop the kid off and let someone else deal with it.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we really need is a Parenting Competency Test that your are mandated to pass before you can have children.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedZoneTuba: What we really need is a Parenting Competency Test that your are mandated to pass before you can have children.


You know who else wanted to put restrictions on who could breed?

/someone had to say it
//I hope this parent loses their kid to CPS and then gets charged with 80 counts of Willful Endangerment
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like chicken pox. Once everyone's had it, it's not a problem.  Or that's what these shiatheads think.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, some parents are awful but this is also a function of how American employment typically works. People can't afford to take a day off work or are punished if they try.

But freedom? You have so much freedom here.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People suck.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: RedZoneTuba:

You know who else wanted to put restrictions on who could breed?


James Parnell Spears?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I don't see what he has to do with any of this
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a Tuesday letter sent to the parents of impacted students

And another journalist doesn't know whether to use effect or affect and plays it safe with impact.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: RedZoneTuba: What we really need is a Parenting Competency Test that your are mandated to pass before you can have children.

You know who else wanted to put restrictions on who could breed?

/someone had to say it
//I hope this parent loses their kid to CPS and then gets charged with 80 counts of Willful Endangerment


I don't know.  CPS should get involved, but as a foster parent, the kiddo might be better off with just supervision.  Removal is a nasty business.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: There are parents that will send their kids to daycare\learning daycare regardless if the kid has symptoms of any type of infection. They just want to drop the kid off and let someone else deal with it.


Agreed, this is super common. But sending a kid to school after they tested positive for Covid is a bigger breach IMO. The parent should be punished for intentionally endangering others.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name them. Publish their home and work addresses, known activities daily routine, etc.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up until this point, I had never previously pondered shooting anyone in Reno just to watch them die.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the people who told us that kids can't get it are going to apologize profusely for their false assumption.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Up until this point, I had never previously pondered shooting anyone in Reno just to watch them die.


Save a bullet, just cough.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.


I think they are just going to leave it to the community whose children were exposed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.


Oh man, this is clear pitchforks and torches levels of angry here. Especially given that these kids were likely mandated to show up at school BEFORE they were ALLOWED to be vaccinated.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: There are parents that will send their kids to daycare\learning daycare regardless if the kid has symptoms of any type of infection. They just want to drop the kid off and let someone else deal with it.


Given a chance, I would do my damnedest to slap the stupid out of a few parents who use our daycare.

Stop sending your kids to daycare when they're sick, you assholes!
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great way to get an angry mom to show up at your doorstep.

/jk nobody cares. Hey, Paris Hilton has a new cooking show. MAGA baby
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parent would be a hero in Floriduh
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: impacted students


Poor kids.  I hope this helps:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Yes, some parents are awful but this is also a function of how American employment typically works. People can't afford to take a day off work or are punished if they try.

But freedom? You have so much freedom here.


So much this.

Take a day off work for sick kids?   Fired.

Take kids to doctor?   Hypochondriac.

If you're a dad?   That's mom's job.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chompachangas: This is a great way to get an angry MOB to show up at your doorstep.

/jk nobody cares. Hey, Paris Hilton has a new cooking show. MAGA baby


Ftfm.. mom works too though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Up until this point, I had never previously pondered shooting anyone in Reno just to watch them die.


Johnny Cash...Live at Folsom Prison.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BumpInTheNight:
//I hope this parent loses their kid to CPS and then gets charged with 80 counts of Willful Endangerment

Nah this will be like the parents that let their kids play with guns and shoot family members. "They've suffered enough." Reason 40583490545 we cant have nice things.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.


If they aren't bringing charges, is there at least a chance for a civil suit? I'd setup monthly donations to a fund that helped pay for lawsuits against idiots like this...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why we are still in this mess. get the farking shot, losers.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: There are parents that will send their kids to daycare\learning daycare regardless if the kid has symptoms of any type of infection. They just want to drop the kid off and let someone else deal with it.


My dad was a special ed teacher. There are way too many "He's in school, he's your problem now" parents out there. It's horrifying and infuriating.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.


That, or the parents of any kid(s) that end up hospitalized will come after the school with a civil suit that'll be far more devastating to the school's "limited resources".
 
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.


And also too: by not pursuing charges against the offending covid+ parent, the teachers & other school employees may now exercise their freedom to pursue the school district for creating a hazardous workplace.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: BumpInTheNight:
//I hope this parent loses their kid to CPS and then gets charged with 80 counts of Willful Endangerment

Nah this will be like the parents that let their kids play with guns and shoot family members. "They've suffered enough." Reason 40583490545 we cant have nice things.


*actually reads article* man, being right really sucks sometimes
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Merltech: There are parents that will send their kids to daycare\learning daycare regardless if the kid has symptoms of any type of infection. They just want to drop the kid off and let someone else deal with it.

My dad was a special ed teacher. There are way too many "He's in school, he's your problem now" parents out there. It's horrifying and infuriating.


Yup, and people wonder how we have so many dog shiat adults in this world. People love farking, not parenting.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge the parents with 80 counts of child endangerment. Murder if any die.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reno, I am trying to visit you in October for a convention and to see my mother who I haven't seen in two years.  Please do NOT fark this up for me.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tsukari: Reno, I am trying to visit you in October for a convention and to see my mother who I haven't seen in two years.  Please do NOT fark this up for me.


Oh, I'm sorry.  Nevada is going to fark this all up really good.  They are not taking any precautions there.  Delta is just warming up.  The school year is going to hell.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: SpaceyCat: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.

I think they are just going to leave it to the community whose children were exposed.

[Fark user image 850x620]


Wow! It's like you read the article or something.

FTFA: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement. "We are seeking cooperation from our community members."

Is it just me, or does that come across as "Lynch 'em".
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tsukari: Reno, I am trying to visit you in October for a convention and to see my mother who I haven't seen in two years.  Please do NOT fark this up for me.


I would abandon those plans, the whole state is a plague rat den.  I've written off any nevada based conferences for at least another year.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Schmerd1948: SpaceyCat: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement.

You should be.  This is the type of shiat that can kill people.  Bring charges for endangerment of children.

I think they are just going to leave it to the community whose children were exposed.

[Fark user image 850x620]

Wow! It's like you read the article or something.

FTFA: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time," the health district said in a statement. "We are seeking cooperation from our community members."

Is it just me, or does that come across as "Lynch 'em".


Or maybe "Sue 'em".
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
> Principal Brandon Bringhurst said that if their child is fully vaccinated, parents can bring the vaccination card to school and the student can resume in-person classes immediately. Impacted students can also take a Covid-19 test on or after August 14. And if they test negative and don't have symptoms they can return to school on August 17.

So each teacher is getting a flow-chart hand out and a copy of each child's medical history to verify if the kid should be allowed in???

HOW is this actually being enforced? At all???
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Up until this point, I had never previously pondered shooting anyone in Reno just to watch them die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tdyak: The Bunyip: Yes, some parents are awful but this is also a function of how American employment typically works. People can't afford to take a day off work or are punished if they try.

But freedom? You have so much freedom here.

So much this.

Take a day off work for sick kids?   Fired.

Take kids to doctor?   Hypochondriac. See above, plus another medical bill.

If you're a dad?   That's mom's job.


Fixt.
Dropping off sick kids will continue to happen until safety nets improve/exist.
/Parent of Covid positive kiddo still should be held responsible.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Merltech: There are parents that will send their kids to daycare\learning daycare regardless if the kid has symptoms of any type of infection. They just want to drop the kid off and let someone else deal with it.

Agreed, this is super common. But sending a kid to school after they tested positive for Covid is a bigger breach IMO. The parent should be punished for intentionally endangering others.


Yep. This is criminal endangerment of minor children.

They need to be arrested and have their children taken away.
 
meathome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "We are not seeking to invest our limited resources in bringing charges against the parent at this time [...]".

Then you are a damn moron. I hate to say it, but sometimes you need to make an example of someone a that the others get the message that this is not something you want to screw around with.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sue them or kill them. Whichever seems fair
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hunt the family
 
rewind2846
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WHAT. THE. FARK?
Crazy mf'rs in Nevada.
 
