(CNN) Eight states account for over fifty percent of all Covid hospitalizations
87
    More: Scary, Hospital, Immune system, Vaccination, Vaccine, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Covid-19 tests, emergency calls, Brevard County officials  
•       •       •

87 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to start triaging. Everyone who could get the vaccine but hasn't gets served last.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There seems to be a common denominator between those states but I cant figure it out.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.


I was wondering what the actual percent of the populace those states comprise.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing they're almost all Trump states.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I'm guessing they're almost all Trump states.


I was wrong. They are ALL Trump states.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.


Eight states with highest COVID per article:
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas,

Eight most populous states per Wiki:
California (Population: 39,613,493)
Texas (Population: 29,730,311)
Florida (Population: 21,944,577)
New York (Population: 19,299,981)
Pennsylvania (Population: 12,804,123)
Illinois (Population: 12,569,321)
Ohio (Population: 11,714,618)
Georgia (Population: 10,830,007)

So three matches there sport.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.


These 8 states?


Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.

I was wondering what the actual percent of the populace those states comprise.


Well, from the top of the article:

"Of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, these eight states' combined totals make up approximately 51% of patients, though the states account for only around 24% of the nation's population, according to Census data."
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, they want Big Government Socialism to help?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deep Confederacy and the libertarian asylum known as Nevada.
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I googled it, exactly 233 cases in every town, city. and country.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.


And while there is some overlap (Florida and Texas), it's not a complete overlap.

It's almost as if this isn't being driven by raw population numbers, but rather policy makers who value stupidity over public safety.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness the covid recognizes and honors State lines
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark needs a Corona tab, put it to the right of the Food tab.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still can't find a Texas state park quarter.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have a do-over on the census after this?  It's bad enough that Trump farked with the last one, but these red states are losing congressional seats in real time.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's bigger in Texas.  Starting with stupidity.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for long.

Every state's time in the barrel with Delta is coming.

Check the IHME predictions for your area. Delta is spreading and as the southern states burn out they're sending disease the the rest.

Get people vaccinated. Get your schools masked.
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.


25%
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad about Nevada
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I'm guessing they're almost all Trump states.


Eight states with highest COVID per article:
Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas

All except for Nevada
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.


Was this an honest mistake or an attempt to troll and obscure the facts of this pandemic? I just need to know in order to determine if I should ignore or just give you a cute color.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: nmrsnr: ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.

I was wondering what the actual percent of the populace those states comprise.

Well, from the top of the article:

"Of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, these eight states' combined totals make up approximately 51% of patients, though the states account for only around 24% of the nation's population, according to Census data."


Read the article? What site do you think this is?
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stop testing so much, then you will not have as many cases.
.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: I was wondering what the actual percent of the populace those states comprise.


24%, according to those that RTFA.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Time to start triaging. Everyone who could get the vaccine but hasn't gets served last.


I just woke up, haven't had coffee. Read that as 'tagging'. I was all "yeah, blow darts, man"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country,

So two states are 40%, six more states are 10% and 32 more states are on average 0.6% each.

JFC
 
beth_lida
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South Eastern Conference (minus Nevada) is Number 1 in football and the coronavirus.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

get real: ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.

25%


73 million to be exact.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada had 4 deaths yesterday.  US had 660.  The US has 8.9 times as many people as Canada.  Not 165 times as many.
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.

I was wondering what the actual percent of the populace those states comprise.


Article says 24%
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: There seems to be a common denominator between those states but I cant figure it out.


Their lesbian bars do not have any fire exits?
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krazikarl: "Of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, these eight states' combined totals make up approximately 51% of patients, though the states account for only around 24% of the nation's population, according to Census data."


This is the key info right here/
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Thank goodness the covid recognizes and honors State lines


Not in the least! Some states have a higher rate  of low functioning people living in fantasy-land however and while I don't know what the tipping point is a great place to look would be at the data of these eight states.
So funny how they're not the eight most populous states right?


My suggestion is if you're able to take advantage of the job market now is a good time to flee the state if you're in one of these states. These eight have decided to be the unvaccinated control group in this study and I really think it's going to end poorly for them.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Fark needs a Corona tab, put it to the right of the Food tab.


Is the biggest global pandemic any living human has ever seen boring you?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Time to start triaging. Everyone who could get the vaccine but hasn't gets served last.


This. If you refuse to vaccinate and are not (yet) sick, you should have no problem with this. After all, you got a immune system, right?
 
Unright
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did anyone mention what percent of the population those 8 states represent yet?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also, clearly Florida is lying about their COVID deaths.

We are supposed to believe that Florida only had 18 new deaths when Texas had 140 new deaths when Florida had 24,869 new cases and Texas had 14,182?  That just does not make any f$cking sense.

Florida COVID deaths dropped off a couple of weeks ago and there is no way to explain that when new cases have been dramatically increasing.  Some f$cking underreporting shenanigans are going on.
 
mungo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.


They account for 24%. It's right there in the article. Don't lie.
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How many States does it take to be 50% of the area of  the U.S.?


omg bbq: My suggestion is if you're able to take advantage of the job market now is a good time to flee the state if you're in one of these states.



Pffft Fark that I am fleeing the jerb market
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

oldernell: There seems to be a common denominator between those states but I cant figure it out.


Brown people.

/runs
 
noitsnot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

omg bbq: mikaloyd: Thank goodness the covid recognizes and honors State lines

Not in the least! Some states have a higher rate  of low functioning people living in fantasy-land however and while I don't know what the tipping point is a great place to look would be at the data of these eight states.
So funny how they're not the eight most populous states right?


My suggestion is if you're able to take advantage of the job market now is a good time to flee the state if you're in one of these states. These eight have decided to be the unvaccinated control group in this study and I really think it's going to end poorly for them.


You'll need a negative covid test result and vaccination proof to be allowed to leave, since we are closing state borders east of New Mexico and south of Missouri.

We should probably add Missouri.  Definitely add Missouri.
 
Sentient
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: nmrsnr: ZAZ: Eight states account for nearly 50% of the population.

I was wondering what the actual percent of the populace those states comprise.

Well, from the top of the article:

"Of all Covid-19 hospitalizations, these eight states' combined totals make up approximately 51% of patients, though the states account for only around 24% of the nation's population, according to Census data."


Oh c'mon, what's the point of reading when you can wonder
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Fark needs a Corona tab, put it to the right of the Food tab.


At this point, all COVID threads belong under the politics tab.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Also, clearly Florida is lying about their COVID deaths.

We are supposed to believe that Florida only had 18 new deaths when Texas had 140 new deaths when Florida had 24,869 new cases and Texas had 14,182?  That just does not make any f$cking sense.

Florida COVID deaths dropped off a couple of weeks ago and there is no way to explain that when new cases have been dramatically increasing.  Some f$cking underreporting shenanigans are going on.


Florida since May or June only officially reports cases and deaths on a weekly basis, on orders from the Governor.

Any daily metrics you see are piecemeal from individual sources in Florida or approximates based on reported trends.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Also, clearly Florida is lying about their COVID deaths.

We are supposed to believe that Florida only had 18 new deaths when Texas had 140 new deaths when Florida had 24,869 new cases and Texas had 14,182?  That just does not make any f$cking sense.

Florida COVID deaths dropped off a couple of weeks ago and there is no way to explain that when new cases have been dramatically increasing.  Some f$cking underreporting shenanigans are going on.


Most of Florida has the same vaccinated rate as the NE. The panhandle and Jacksonville is dragging the rest of the states numbers down. Florida hospitals are mostly pretty good because of the constant elder care and the snowbird getting electives in the winter (normally Mrs. Intrepid00 sees hours scaled back in summer because of them leaving). It's elder population is also well vaccinated which is a good chunk of the state population since it is heaven's waiting room.

Texas on the other hand some of the worst areas where medical care might as well not exist and counties where almost no one is vaccinated. Like rooms they just shove people with covid to die.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

noitsnot: omg bbq: mikaloyd: Thank goodness the covid recognizes and honors State lines

Not in the least! Some states have a higher rate  of low functioning people living in fantasy-land however and while I don't know what the tipping point is a great place to look would be at the data of these eight states.
So funny how they're not the eight most populous states right?


My suggestion is if you're able to take advantage of the job market now is a good time to flee the state if you're in one of these states. These eight have decided to be the unvaccinated control group in this study and I really think it's going to end poorly for the

You'll need a negative covid test result and vaccination proof to be allowed to leave, since we are closing state borders east of New Mexico and south of Missouri.

We should probably add Missouri.  Definitely add Missouri.


Im staying in California until we all die of the covids or get burned down or perish in mudslides or and earthquake capsizes uys into the sea whatever worry it is thats supposed to kill us all next
 
