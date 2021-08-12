 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Woman learns the $30,000 she owed in parking and moving violations was due to her license plate being cloned   (metro.co.uk) divider line
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amazing being so bad at law enforcement due to bureaucracy and automation that someone can get $30,000 in fines and not face punishment because of incompetence
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how the civil courts work in the UK. In some US jurisdictions, I've had to pay fines then contest in court later. I was a leadfoot teen driving a red Chrysler LeBaron convertible.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 703x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size

♫  I wonder what's inside your Buttle..♫ ♫
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One fine was from the City of London Police for driving over London Bridge at 3am

Are you not allowed to drive at certain times there or something? Some of those fines sound weird. What the hell is a congestion charge?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought London Bridge was actually somewhere in Arizona?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What the hell is a congestion charge?


Those Brits take being sick seriously.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: One fine was from the City of London Police for driving over London Bridge at 3am

Are you not allowed to drive at certain times there or something? Some of those fines sound weird. What the hell is a congestion charge?


The 'congestion charge' is a toll for driving into the city during the day

But there aren't toll booths.  You have to pay at certain shops (or maybe online by now?) and they record your license plate number, and then compare it to the license plates that the cameras saw in the city.

/has no actual experience with it
//saw an episode of Top Gear many years ago where they were racing to get somewhere
///I think the Stig won, by taking the underground
 
