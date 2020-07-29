 Skip to content
 
(ABC 15 News)   Elementary school in Georgia complies with SCOTUS ruling when deciding which classes to assign Black kids to. Unfortunately, it was Plessy v. Ferguson
    More: Fail, Parents file complaint, Stone Gossard, 2nd-grade daughter  
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned


You got a link to that?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to click the link to know whether or not to be outraged that's cheating
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


Segregation is OK, when your own people do it?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Black classes"?  I have many questions...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.


It gets capitalized all the time.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


Sounds like half of what we should be outraged about is that the districts are so segregated that there are only 12 Black kids at the whole school.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned

You got a link to that?


Atlanta mom alleges Mary Lin Elementary School principal separated Black students - The Washington Post
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if the principal shiats glitter. Bring the law down on him hard. And make an example of him. I can't believe we are still discussing segregation.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.


But you can be Soviet-American, Russian American,...

I'm dating a Floridian Tracksuit-American.

I identify as Marijuana-American.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.


The AP style guide explains it. Black is typically used to describe a cultural group like European, Mexican, or Native American, while white describes an attribute like tall or blind.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mary Lin is in an area both very liberal and very wealthy...  Well, house wealthy at least.

At one point it was pretty much abandoned and they wanted to put a freeway through it pretty much right where the school is.  A bunch of hippies bought an entire block of houses for around $5,000 a piece in the late 70s and established what they call the Land Trust which is kind of a commune, but I haven't been there in 15 years.  They could probably sell those 3 bedrooms for a minimum of $800,000 now.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

The AP style guide explains it. Black is typically used to describe a cultural group like European, Mexican, or Native American, while white describes an attribute like tall or blind.


Sounds like a bunch of Libby bullshiat. I keep hearing about "white culture"
 
Daer21
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????

Segregation is OK, when your own people do it?


Depends on who you ask.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fireproof: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

It gets capitalized all the time.


Show me a article from a left-wing source that capitalizes it alongside other groups.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

August11: I don't care if the principal shiats glitter. Bring the law down on him hard. And make an example of him. I can't believe we are still discussing segregation.


You know how I know you didn't read the article?

It's ok. I usually don't either.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


It's not racist when we do it?
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????

Sounds like half of what we should be outraged about is that the districts are so segregated that there are only 12 Black kids at the whole school.


If districts are long-standing geographic jurisdictions that aren't gerrymandered then it can be difficult to successfully make the argument that it's the district's own fault.  School districts around where I live are all funded from state-level taxes primarily (they're free to seek their own override bonds which aren't always successful) and the federal funds are based on enrollment figures and Title I qualification (ie free or reduced lunch participation based on household income).  The borders of these districts have been basically consistent for forty years, much, much longer than shifting neighborhood demographics.

A school district sets and might choose to shift boundaries internally, for which neighborhoods go to which schools, but even then there's only so much here that a district may do because of an importance on not burdening parents or students with long commutes for time or distance.  Generally schools serve the neighborhoods that directly surround them.  To cater to 'school choice', districts allow open enrollment to go to a campus other than one's neighborhood school too, though when parents choose to pursue this then the burden of travel falls on them, not the district.

Within a school though, if a staff member with the authority to decide who gets placed into which classroom within a particular grade and that staff member limits placements based on race, oh yeah, that's going to be a problem.  I'm curious if the superintendency or schoolboard knew what the principal was doing.  If the family's filed lawsuit proceeds despite the district's supposedly addressing this with the principal, I expect that the principal will be asked to resign at some point.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some colleges have established dorms, classes, and student lounges limited to Black students. What makes this different?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


In the six all-white classrooms, naturally.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: a flying monkey made me do it: fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned

You got a link to that?

Atlanta mom alleges Mary Lin Elementary School principal separated Black students - The Washington Post


Reading into this, it seems. Parents were told school was seperated by race. Parents filed complaint. As retaliation principal attempts to end parents business as a after school partner with the school as well as attempting to move the child to another school.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????

Sounds like half of what we should be outraged about is that the districts are so segregated that there are only 12 Black kids at the whole school.


Forgot to add: "In Georgia."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Some colleges have established dorms, classes, and student lounges limited to Black students. What makes this different?


No they aren't.  A lot of dorks who want to be oppressed imagine that, but you can completely use those things.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So out of 6 second grade classes, the decided to concentrate the 12 Black 2nd graders in 2 of the 6. This seems to still leave those two classes as integrated. Maybe kids prefer to be 6 of the 20 in a class than 2 of the 20. I don't know but it seems like it might ultimately cause more harm to create exclusively non-Black classes.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

But you can be Soviet-American, Russian American,...

I'm dating a Floridian Tracksuit-American.

I identify as Marijuana-American.


I identify as a a meat popsicle
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is a full circle of an attempt at doing something beneficial resulting in farking Jim Crow.
Seriously, an educated adult (who is Black and in the South) thought segregating classes was a good idea?  God damn some smart people are so farking dumb.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Some colleges have established dorms, classes, and student lounges limited to Black students. What makes this different?


Are black students forced to attend those?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????

Sounds like half of what we should be outraged about is that the districts are so segregated that there are only 12 Black kids at the whole school.

Forgot to add: "In Georgia."


12 2nd graders, not 12 in the whole school.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, Black can be capitalized. Get the f*ck over it.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fireproof: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

It gets capitalized all the time.

Show me a article from a left-wing source that capitalizes it alongside other groups.


https://www.washingtonpost.com/pr/202​0​/07/29/washington-post-announces-writi​ng-style-changes-racial-ethnic-identif​iers/

I think this article is not paywalled; in case it is, the tl;dr is that the Washington Post style guide capitalizes White.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

evilsofa: ColonelCathcart: Fireproof: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

It gets capitalized all the time.

Show me a article from a left-wing source that capitalizes it alongside other groups.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/pr/2020​/07/29/washington-post-announces-writi​ng-style-changes-racial-ethnic-identif​iers/

I think this article is not paywalled; in case it is, the tl;dr is that the Washington Post style guide capitalizes White.


I'll be damned. Well, I guess I have to admit there is a reputable source that does it. It is more the exception than the rule because as cited above by the hand waving of the AP guide is what most "journalists" use.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

The AP style guide explains it. Black is typically used to describe a cultural group like European, Mexican, or Native American, while white describes an attribute like tall or blind.


Fark it I don't capitalize any of the possibles except those denoting a specific country of origin.  I don't have to write AP, and people will survive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


The contract being cut off and other retaliation was done AFTER the parents complained.
Also it does not matter if the teacher is black, white, or purple.
She violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The school district itself even agreed and took "immediate and appropriate action."

"When we learned of allegations of this conduct occurring during virtual instruction at Mary Lin Elementary School in August 2020, the district conducted a review and took immediate and appropriate action at that time to resolve the issue," the statement said. It is unclear what actions the school system took.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​a​tlanta-mom-files-complaint-alleging-da​ughter-s-grade-school-segregated-n1276​584
 
northgrave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 It seems like the principal was acting with good intentions, but didn't anticipate the push back.

"Build community" probably meant give black students more opportunity to interact with others who look like them and who are more likely to have similar experiences in their pasts and futures (for example, having racial epithets thrown their way). It was probably an attempt to help these students feel less isolated.

Is this a reasonable approach? IDK. But my sense is that it came from trying to help a group of students.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


Do you think Wayne Williams wasn't prejudiced against black people? If there is evidence showing that the principal segregated black students, none of the points you made are relevant.
 
Kairam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

northgrave: It seems like the principal was acting with good intentions, but didn't anticipate the push back.

"Build community" probably meant give black students more opportunity to interact with others who look like them and who are more likely to have similar experiences in their pasts and futures (for example, having racial epithets thrown their way). It was probably an attempt to help these students feel less isolated.

Is this a reasonable approach? IDK. But my sense is that it came from trying to help a group of students.


Road to hell is paved with good intentions, etc.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: So out of 6 second grade classes, the decided to concentrate the 12 Black 2nd graders in 2 of the 6. This seems to still leave those two classes as integrated. Maybe kids prefer to be 6 of the 20 in a class than 2 of the 20. I don't know but it seems like it might ultimately cause more harm to create exclusively non-Black classes.


It would not surpise me if after segregating-off the students, the principal then encouraged the teachers with the Black students to provide extra focus on Black historical figures, because, you know, to give the kids people to look up to that are the same race.

The problem is that then the six classes in total are not teaching the same cirriculum.  There are only so many hours of instruction, so any changes or substitutions mean that students across this divide aren't taught the same things.  If the longterm goal is to emphasize that race should not decide one's opportunities then this run contrary to that goal.

If there are problems where kids are being bullied by race, then the solution is to enforce disciplinary actions against the bullies, and if the behavior continues, to expel them from this school.  Admittedly this is a lot of work on the part of teachers and administrators, but segregating the students into classrooms doesn't address the behaviors.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Mr. Eugenides: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

The AP style guide explains it. Black is typically used to describe a cultural group like European, Mexican, or Native American, while white describes an attribute like tall or blind.

Sounds like a bunch of Libby bullshiat. I keep hearing about "white culture"


which, if you've ever lived in different parts of the country, you know is a bull-sh*t term.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: ColonelCathcart: Mr. Eugenides: ColonelCathcart: Why is white never capitalized? It seems like a microaggression.

The AP style guide explains it. Black is typically used to describe a cultural group like European, Mexican, or Native American, while white describes an attribute like tall or blind.

Sounds like a bunch of Libby bullshiat. I keep hearing about "white culture"

which, if you've ever lived in different parts of the country, you know is a bull-sh*t term.


Pretty much.  Even if "white" is being used as a substitute for mainstream or dominant, there are both major regional differences plus there are prolific numbers of subcultures to which people may participate with to varying degrees.  The totality of this is absolutely not monolithic in the slightest.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
.
.
.
My little rant:

"Race" is a fallacy. It does not exist.
That's like saying white cats and black cats are different species.
.
.
.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the principal, Sharyn Brisco, believed separating the Black children was the best approach to build community...
Parents were reportedly not consulted on the decision.

Starting a community-building exercise by not consulting the parents is a little ironic...
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sophomore year in college (87ish) I lived on the black special interest floor in my dorm.  The floor was divided by the elevators and one side was black and the other side was white.  Each side had a token opposite color room.  I lived on the white side next to the black room...it was three girls and boy did they hate us.  The guys on the black side were mostly in the black frats and literally branded as such.  Many were be-suited Malcom X types and quite civil on the surface but a little scary.  I would guess my crew came off as stoned Three Stooges to them.

Not sure any of this would qualify as segregation but it felt very old-fashioned.
 
Magnus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


So...what you are saying is the principal of the school didn't segregate students according to race?   Good to know.  I guess we shouldn't have even submitted the article.

WHAR REALITY WHAR????
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fat_free: More to the story: The parents are pissed because the school cut off a contract to the business the Mom owned, and the school principal who made the decision to divide the 12 black students into 2 classrooms is also black.

WHAR RACISM WHAR????


Ask Principal Uncle Tom.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Posey said she learned her daughter's class had been formulated, in part, based on the race of the students at the start of the school year after she and her husband asked if their daughter could be placed with a certain teacher. The school principal, who is also Black, said that wasn't possible because Black children were limited to certain classes.

At elementary school levels, a teacher preference from a parent will usually indicate that the parents already know the teacher, whether from outside of school, having an older child who had that teacher, or by reputation. It almost always indicates that the parents have an interest in the child's education - which most teachers will tell you is the #1 indicator if a child's performance in school, far more so than making sure the child learns with other children of their race.
 
