(BBC)   Best Korea finally airs some of this year's Olympics - 2 days after the closing ceremony. It's not sure how they obtained the footage, but it sounds like it was through ThePirateBay using a 28.8k modem   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanna see the footage where they deepfake Kim Jong Un's face on the decathlon winner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Looks like Dear Leader took the gold in the long run again.  Other contestants hang their head in shame.  Now, Dear Leader does the long jump (insert Bionic Man's long jump) Oh!  He is on his way to another gold medal.  That is all gold medals for Dear Leader!  A record only held by him!  Dear Leader says medals are to be enjoyed by all but locked away so Americans can't send a boat to steal them again."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: I wanna see the footage where they deepfake Kim Jong Un's face on the decathlon winner.


You forgot what country this is. It takes longer to deep fake Dear Leader on the platform winning all three medals.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

He won the gold in Lesbian Standup Comedy.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It takes time to deep fake their team winning everything.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Would it be too late to place some bets on the results?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: nmrsnr: I wanna see the footage where they deepfake Kim Jong Un's face on the decathlon winner.

You forgot what country this is. It takes longer to deep fake Dear Leader on the platform winning all three medals.


Good news.  They started on that 6 months ago.  Bad news, they only have a Compaq 386 with GIMP 1.0 on it.  Do not move the mouse until that layer has rendered!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I loved the part where they played the song "Strong Woman" during the women's 87kg weightlifting event!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would watch North Korean television. I bet it's all kinds of weird.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even Kimmie J-u beats it when he sees Rose Lavelle kick.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I would watch North Korean television. I bet it's all kinds of weird.


Ri Chun-hee's Greatest Hits will give you a pretty good taste. And the news segments' being punctuated with half minute segments with the screen showing the Leaders' portraits and an animated waving flag, set to stirring patriotic anthems, is like getting to experience time travel.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
