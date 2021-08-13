 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   COVID kills four teachers from one Florida school district in a single day. But sure, masks would be the real tyranny here   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
if my job involved interacting with kids who cannot be vaccinated I would be pretty stupid not to vaccinate myself. what were these people thinking?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NPR says the same-ish.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2021/08/03/1024152774/​panic-buying-and-transport-lockdowns-i​n-wuhan-it-feels-like-early-pandemic-a​gain
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: if my job involved interacting with kids who cannot be vaccinated I would be pretty stupid not to vaccinate myself. what were these people thinking?


The mistake is assuming thought was involved
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass teachers should have gotten the vaccine.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish nightmares like this would make people WAKE. THE. FARK. UP. and recognize the GQP as the murderous pedophile death cult it really is, but I fear that even this won't pimp-slap back to reality.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2022 Republicans: There's no way that we suddenly lost a bunch of ground I'm formerly safe districts. Where did all of our loyal idiots go?!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet they were fat and didn't deserve to live because they were fat or old.

Says people who are fat and don't deserve to live because they're stupid.
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: if my job involved interacting with kids who cannot be vaccinated I would be pretty stupid not to vaccinate myself. what were these people thinking?


Don't be imposing on their freedumbs.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death before disinfection.
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
three of the teachers were unvaccinated and that the vaccination status of the fourth was unknown

GET VACCINATED
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a thread on my timeline yesterday of my Trumper cousin's Stepford wife saying "HALLELUJAH PRAISE THE LORD! They can't force masks in schools!" and I'm just like 'Jesus Christ, these are your KIDS.' There were over 55 people chiming in saying what a great thing this is and anyone who tried to point out that kids can't be vaccinated and are filling up hospitals around the country, their response is, "well that's for where there's covid and there just isn't a lot of covid here so why should we have to mask up" as if this shiat isn't everywhere in the United States and ESPECIALLY in the south where the live. It's more important that "the government has no business telling us what to do!" to them. I don't even know what to say anymore at this point except I hope they all get it and suffer mightily when they do.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<Meanwhile, in the stately Tallahassee Florida's Governor's office>


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: what were these people thinking?


You can't spell "thinking" without "thin king" and the King of Florida ain't thin.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.


Does the Sinovax not work against Delta? Maybe prevents severe cases but not moderate ones, perhaps.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, let's not grovel about who killed who. I think it's time to move on and fight the masking effort that is depriving our children of oxygen, which is essential for learning our children. Sucks, but this is the world we live in. We're still the best country in the nation.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes


I can see that happening actually...I was on vacation last week and was fishing so I stopped at a few bait shops. They were wiped out of stuff. I was chatting with the owner of one and he was like "Most everything is made in China that we stock, can't get anything right now. Hell, I had to buy fishing poles from a buddy just to put up so it looked like we had something"

For some reason, every place was wiped out of chicken livers as well. Even grocery stores.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yep, I think he's a lock for August as well.
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

satanorsanta: three of the teachers were unvaccinated and that the vaccination status of the fourth was unknown

GET VACCINATED


I mean......they died for their cause, and everyone who came (or more to the point, would have come) into contact with them is all the better for it!

Apologies to the 4th teacher who was vaccinated, as they were the actual victim here.  The rest are subject to the consequences of their willful ignorance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes

I can see that happening actually...I was on vacation last week and was fishing so I stopped at a few bait shops. They were wiped out of stuff. I was chatting with the owner of one and he was like "Most everything is made in China that we stock, can't get anything right now. Hell, I had to buy fishing poles from a buddy just to put up so it looked like we had something"

For some reason, every place was wiped out of chicken livers as well. Even grocery stores.


Yep, our lab is facing longer wait times for our orders as well. I mean, the delays from the first lockdown never went fully away, but they've definitely worsened if late....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fusco said three of the teachers were unvaccinated and that the vaccination status of the fourth was unknown.

Oh, we know.  Even an elderly vaccinated adult dying of Covid gets noticed.  A healthy vaccinated adult would be a big deal.  That's why you never hear about it.

Whenever you read one of these articles and they don't say whether or not the person was vaccinated, you already know.  The people who do the right thing want you to know that they did the right thing.

The families of the people who gambled that they were smarter than everyone else and found out they were wrong, do not say anything.  It's exactly the same reason gamblers only talk about their wins and never their losses.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of how bad it will be when school actually starts. Next week. These cases were caused by personal activities or pre-school-year interactions with colleagues.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: if my job involved interacting with kids who cannot be vaccinated I would be pretty stupid not to vaccinate myself. what were these people thinking?


"How cool is it that I get to teach the children of tomorrow the lies my teacher told *me*"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here to post some snark about the Tree of Liberty needing some water from the sweet, sweet blood of teachers.

Then I see that they were unvaxinated.  And all I have to say about that is I feel bad for the kids they infected.  The world has seen four incremental improvements as a result of these incredibly irresponsible assholes being dead.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: wild9: buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes

I can see that happening actually...I was on vacation last week and was fishing so I stopped at a few bait shops. They were wiped out of stuff. I was chatting with the owner of one and he was like "Most everything is made in China that we stock, can't get anything right now. Hell, I had to buy fishing poles from a buddy just to put up so it looked like we had something"

For some reason, every place was wiped out of chicken livers as well. Even grocery stores.

Yep, our lab is facing longer wait times for our orders as well. I mean, the delays from the first lockdown never went fully away, but they've definitely worsened if late....


I have a team in China. They are working from home.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a daily tragedy like this happens emotions are too high to talk about mask control. So, thoughts and prayers are our only option.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alice Cooper - School's Out (from Alice Cooper: Trashes The World)
Youtube 2Oo8QzDHimQ
 
smallhalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: NPR says the same-ish.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavir​us-live-updates/2021/08/03/1024152774/​panic-buying-and-transport-lockdowns-i​n-wuhan-it-feels-like-early-pandemic-a​gain


I know everything out of China should be questioned and assumed to be under reported but...

"China has confirmed 328 new locally transmitted cases since an outbreak that began last month,"

even adding a extra "0" (or three) to that doesn't even come close to Florida's problem.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.customon.comView Full Size


They died for their freedumbs.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

satanorsanta: three of the teachers were unvaccinated and that the vaccination status of the fourth was unknown

GET VACCINATED


They're teachers, after all. I'm not one to judge their manner of teaching. I mean, it sucks that people are unwilling to learn, but they did in fact teach a lesson.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes


I don't think that's really a secret. There were small outbreaks in a few cities, and now they're literally testing everyone in those cities.

The main difference is that a hundred people in a Chinese city of 2 million gets COVID in a day, and they implement massive testing, contact tracing, and quarantines. In the U.S., we're still arguing over face masks has hospital systems are on the verge of collapse.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: if my job involved interacting with kids who cannot be vaccinated I would be pretty stupid not to vaccinate myself. what were these people thinking?


Kids are little germ bags. I don't know a single teacher who doesn't expect to catch something when the fall starts, and something else around thanksgiving.

Every teacher knows that and if you're still not taking the FREE vaccine that can ward off horrible death, well...

Fark user imageView Full Size

/vaxxed and ready to educate.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet those deaths were just labeled "covid-19" for political reasons. I know a guy who's ex-wife's sister's nanny's grandmother died of "respiratory failure" AND THEY LABELED IT COVID-19!!!

/study it out, sheeple
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes


No, it's true. All business and diplomatic  related travel to China from Dubai for secondary government employees has been put on hold for now until 2022.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Just think of how bad it will be when school actually starts. Next week. These cases were caused by personal activities or pre-school-year interactions with colleagues.


Oh, yeah. I am waiting on that shiat storm up here in Maryland when everything goes live in two weeks......
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: I bet those deaths were just labeled "covid-19" for political reasons. I know a guy who's ex-wife's sister's nanny's grandmother died of "respiratory failure" AND THEY LABELED IT COVID-19!!!

/study it out, sheeple


Thank you, Simone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: When a daily tragedy like this happens emotions are too high to talk about mask control. So, thoughts and prayers are our only option.


It's too soon to talk about mask control. maybe after the epidemic is over.

#timetoheal
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: There was a thread on my timeline yesterday of my Trumper cousin's Stepford wife saying "HALLELUJAH PRAISE THE LORD! They can't force masks in schools!" and I'm just like 'Jesus Christ, these are your KIDS.' There were over 55 people chiming in saying what a great thing this is and anyone who tried to point out that kids can't be vaccinated and are filling up hospitals around the country, their response is, "well that's for where there's covid and there just isn't a lot of covid here so why should we have to mask up" as if this shiat isn't everywhere in the United States and ESPECIALLY in the south where the live. It's more important that "the government has no business telling us what to do!" to them. I don't even know what to say anymore at this point except I hope they all get it and suffer mightily when they do.


I think it's strange that you can finish your pointless rant with that sentence and walk away thinking you're the good person in this.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Give me liberty or give me death"

BAM! "You get death."
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wish nightmares like this would make people WAKE. THE. FARK. UP. and recognize the GQP as the murderous pedophile death cult it really is, but I fear that even this won't pimp-slap back to reality.


Neat.  I was wondering when the passive-aggressive troll would show up to mockingly funny people's comments.  It just wouldn't be fark without them.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: I bet those deaths were just labeled "covid-19" for political reasons. I know a guy who's ex-wife's sister's nanny's grandmother died of "respiratory failure" AND THEY LABELED IT COVID-19!!!

/study it out, sheeple


It goes even deeper (state) than that. The real cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain. auto-trepanation is the key to immortality. Why do you think demonrats always have hair or wear hats?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: AAAAGGGGHHHH: I wish nightmares like this would make people WAKE. THE. FARK. UP. and recognize the GQP as the murderous pedophile death cult it really is, but I fear that even this won't pimp-slap back to reality.

Neat.  I was wondering when the passive-aggressive troll would show up to mockingly funny people's comments.  It just wouldn't be fark without them.


Tell me what's not funny about that.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjones73: chucknasty: if my job involved interacting with kids who cannot be vaccinated I would be pretty stupid not to vaccinate myself. what were these people thinking?

Don't be imposing on their freedumbs.


i have a local nextderp feed from metro atlanta full of "my choice"

One question, where is it my choice as a parent to know if the teacher in the same room as my child is vaxxinated/not-a-child-molester/educat​ed/CRT-qualified?

can I choose a classroom that has a vaxxed teacher only?

/ten days until I am back in a classroom building...fudge.
//thinking of buying a Molecule air filter thing to run in my office 24 and lock the door.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes


You can't get shiat again in raw materials and their vaccine is shiat against original flavor covid and really useless against delta. They also love to save face.

I believe it.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Subby, let's not grovel about who killed who. I think it's time to move on and fight the masking effort that is depriving our children of oxygen, which is essential for learning our children. Sucks, but this is the world we live in. We're still the best country in the nation.


I have regular contact with people who don't know what a continent is, can't find Canada or Mexico on a map, think Alaska is a snowy wasteland that's overseas somewhere, honestly don't remember if the earth orbits the sun or the sun orbits the earth, and tried to argue with me that whales are fish, insects have four legs and bats are eyeless.  And this sounds exactly like something that they'd say.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x629]
Yep, I think he's a lock for August as well.


As shiatty as he is did these four teachers get vaccine (who had early access to the vaccine) and if didn't they pulled the trigger themselves when they put the covid gun in their mouth.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: MFK: There was a thread on my timeline yesterday of my Trumper cousin's Stepford wife saying "HALLELUJAH PRAISE THE LORD! They can't force masks in schools!" and I'm just like 'Jesus Christ, these are your KIDS.' There were over 55 people chiming in saying what a great thing this is and anyone who tried to point out that kids can't be vaccinated and are filling up hospitals around the country, their response is, "well that's for where there's covid and there just isn't a lot of covid here so why should we have to mask up" as if this shiat isn't everywhere in the United States and ESPECIALLY in the south where the live. It's more important that "the government has no business telling us what to do!" to them. I don't even know what to say anymore at this point except I hope they all get it and suffer mightily when they do.

I think it's strange that you can finish your pointless rant with that sentence and walk away thinking you're the good person in this.


Who claimed that?

I, for one, am perfectly capable of thinking vengeful, evil, contemptuous thoughts about the stubborn, arrogant stupidity of conservative Americans without having to feel an iota of guilt.

They exclaim: "fark my feelings," so why the hell should I give a fiddler's fart for theirs?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: buttercat: Someone I know who does business in China says they are secretly locking down again.

/  no idea if true, but yikes

I don't think that's really a secret. There were small outbreaks in a few cities, and now they're literally testing everyone in those cities.

The main difference is that a hundred people in a Chinese city of 2 million gets COVID in a day, and they implement massive testing, contact tracing, and quarantines. In the U.S., we're still arguing over face masks has hospital systems are on the verge of collapse.


The collapsing medical system isn't a problem if you're rich.

Oh, wait, you're not rich?  Why not? That's just dumb.  You should buy some more money next time.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: WayneKerr: Subby, let's not grovel about who killed who. I think it's time to move on and fight the masking effort that is depriving our children of oxygen, which is essential for learning our children. Sucks, but this is the world we live in. We're still the best country in the nation.

I have regular contact with people who don't know what a continent is, can't find Canada or Mexico on a map, think Alaska is a snowy wasteland that's overseas somewhere, honestly don't remember if the earth orbits the sun or the sun orbits the earth, and tried to argue with me that whales are fish, insects have four legs and bats are eyeless.  And this sounds exactly like something that they'd say.


Kids are people, too. Please tell me that you are a preschool teacher. I have few conversations with people outside of my orbit (I orbit myself), but I rarely have found someone to be that stupid. Then again, I'm mostly  at home or at a particular university where the staff are above average "stupid."
 
