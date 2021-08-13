 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Sturgis: I will spread more Covid than any event EVER. Lollapalooza: Hold my bong and watch THIS   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Chicago, Grant Park, City, Festival, four-day music festival, Public health, number of positive cases, Chicago health officials  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, they WOULD misspell "bhang," too.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
203? I believe that Sturgis can top that one easily.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could someone please explain to me what is obvious about this headline?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Nothing unexpected here," Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. "No sign of a 'superspreader event'. But clearly with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza we would expect to see some cases."

(rolls up newspaper)

Bad, failmitter! Bad!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Could someone please explain to me what is obvious about this headline?


Conservatives are wrong and unfunny.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sturgis already has a higher body count from motorcycle impacts.

J/k...

(Quickly checks on Sturgis rally to count the kinetic death toll)

... Yeah, j/k
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile....at Sturgis:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
203 out of 385,000. Doesn't seem too crazy to me.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: 203 out of 385,000. Doesn't seem too crazy to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Your average Lollapalooza fan skews, younger, thinner and more vaccinated than the average fat, elderly, unvaccinated smoker at Sturgis. 

/Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets
//maybe COVID Omega variant is the cleansing the city needs
///three for the number of times the bell rings when she steps on the scale
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile....at Sturgis:

[Fark user image image 425x527]


Meanwhile, Japanese businessmen are scrambling to buy those masks!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: beezeltown: 203 out of 385,000. Doesn't seem too crazy to me.

[Fark user image 710x350]

Your average Lollapalooza fan skews, younger, thinner and more vaccinated than the average fat, elderly, unvaccinated smoker at Sturgis. 

/Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets
//maybe COVID Omega variant is the cleansing the city needs
///three for the number of times the bell rings when she steps on the scale


Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people. According to the CDC, over 90% of 65 and older are vaxxed with at least on dose.  I don't how old these bikers are, but the vax numbers for young people are pretty bad.

Now they are far healthier, probably equal on usage of opioids, and there are a good chuck of fatties
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just remember, only republicans are spreading this disease.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: beezeltown: 203 out of 385,000. Doesn't seem too crazy to me.

[Fark user image image 710x350]

Your average Lollapalooza fan skews, younger, thinner and more vaccinated than the average fat, elderly, unvaccinated smoker at Sturgis. 

/Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets
//maybe COVID Omega variant is the cleansing the city needs
///three for the number of times the bell rings when she steps on the scale


Also Lollapalooza required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Obviously, there were some liars but it still kept down infections. Sturgis is not doing that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: The_Sponge: Meanwhile....at Sturgis:

[Fark user image image 425x527]

Meanwhile, Japanese businessmen are scrambling to buy those masks!


I LOL'd.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* the short-sighted Provincetown event resulted in ~900 new cases.  Key being most there were vaccinated so there were only 4 or so hospitalizations and no deaths.  I may be stereotyping, but I think the vaccination rate at Sturgis may not be as high....hope I'm since more older people are  vaccinated
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile....at Sturgis:

[Fark user image 425x527]


Did she make it back?  I was wondering if she got the Covid after going up to Sturgis for a bartending job last year.

(Maybe Reddit) IIRC, she went to Sturgis last year for a bartending job.  She said she got tested when she went back to Florida.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of 385,000 and no hospitalizations yet? Sounds like the vaccine is working.

Let's wait for those Sturgis numbers before we fly those "MAGA Accomplished" banners, eh, Subby?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: foo monkey: Could someone please explain to me what is obvious about this headline?

Conservatives are wrong and unfunny.


What's wrong and unfunny is the desperate scramble to pin everything on one political party. Sturgis was a bad idea during a pandemic. Lollapalooza was also a bad idea. We're a long way away from any large gathering not being a bad idea, and although Republican politicians are suicidally determined to take the lead in dismissing precautions and downplaying the risks, that doesn't mean you're safe in a packed crowd of presumed Democratic voters and apolitical non-voters. Distancing is still critical right now, and if you can read someone's voter registration card, you're too damn close no matter what it says.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Also Lollapalooza required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Obviously, there were some liars but it still kept down infections. Sturgis is not doing that.


I still think they shouldn't have held Lollapalooza, but I'll give them credit for at least making some effort not to turn it into 'Ronapalooza. But I'd have to wonder how many visitors were liars, or were infected yesterday and didn't know it.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Giant Clown Shoe: beezeltown: 203 out of 385,000. Doesn't seem too crazy to me.

[Fark user image 710x350]

Your average Lollapalooza fan skews, younger, thinner and more vaccinated than the average fat, elderly, unvaccinated smoker at Sturgis. 

/Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets
//maybe COVID Omega variant is the cleansing the city needs
///three for the number of times the bell rings when she steps on the scale

Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people. According to the CDC, over 90% of 65 and older are vaxxed with at least on dose.  I don't how old these bikers are, but the vax numbers for young people are pretty bad.

Now they are far healthier, probably equal on usage of opioids, and there are a good chuck of fatties


They didn't say young people are more vaccinated than old people; they said Lollapalooza goers are more vaccinated than Sturgis goers, a claim which is hard to prove but very easy to believe, since Lollapalooza was a pro-vaccination event, and Sturgis seems pretty pro-virus.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people


Older Republicans? Red/ blue vaccination divide is real.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people

Older Republicans? Red/ blue vaccination divide is real.


Yep

kff.orgView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm frankly amazed that there's only 203 cases from a festival that had over 385,000* people over three days, and worse, a significant part of those people then packed onto CTA trains and buses to leave.

I mean, damn.

A large part of me says "This is wrong, they're missing cases" but given that I was expecting mid thousands, either they're REALLY good at hiding cases or the kids actually followed the rules and were mostly vaccinated.

Oh, and subby? We can (and do) avoid reading the articles but you really should before you submit so you don't look like a flaming idiot to Fark, and given the average idiocy of Fark, that's saying something.

* Really, this is 120K for three days and a few thousand for one or two days...probably about 140K individual people, but event holders always count in people-days to make the number bigger.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The_Sponge: Meanwhile....at Sturgis:

[Fark user image 425x527]

Did she make it back?  I was wondering if she got the Covid after going up to Sturgis for a bartending job last year.

(Maybe Reddit) IIRC, she went to Sturgis last year for a bartending job.  She said she got tested when she went back to Florida.


I have no idea.

Good memory, though...the first time I saw that pic was a year ago.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fubegra: odinsposse: Also Lollapalooza required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Obviously, there were some liars but it still kept down infections. Sturgis is not doing that.

I still think they shouldn't have held Lollapalooza, but I'll give them credit for at least making some effort not to turn it into 'Ronapalooza. But I'd have to wonder how many visitors were liars, or were infected yesterday and didn't know it.


If they were infected yesterday they didn't get it at Lolla, that was held over the July 30th-August 1st weekend.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people

Older Republicans? Red/ blue vaccination divide is real.


Yeah, but when you are dealing with older people, the vast majority are vaxxed, especially 65 and older. At 90%, you pretty much are covering nearly everyone except those not eligible.  And republicans lean older so there are plenty of old Republicans who got vaxxed.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lollapalooza was a dumb idea that tried to take precautions. Sturgis is a dumb idea that isn't trying to take precautions with even more people.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm frankly amazed that there's only 203 cases from a festival that had over 385,000* people over three days, and worse, a significant part of those people then packed onto CTA trains and buses to leave.


They shouldn't have held it - BUT - they required either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 3 days for entry. Sturgis ain't doing that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lollapalooza had a population of 385,000 and 200 cases over several days according to TFA. They brought people in from all over the country/world and required them to be vaxxed/tested and screened.

Wichita, Kansas has the same population and has 200 cases per day. So a rate double or triple of just people going about their daily business.

https://sedgwickcounty.maps.arcgis.co​m​/apps/dashboards/7b2b4364a5fa4ba3a015d​52450acfe0d

As a mass event goes, that sounds like a pretty good logistics
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Lollapalooza had a population of 385,000 and 200 cases over several days according to TFA. They brought people in from all over the country/world and required them to be vaxxed/tested and screened.

Wichita, Kansas has the same population and has 200 cases per day. So a rate double or triple of just people going about their daily business.

https://sedgwickcounty.maps.arcgis.com​/apps/dashboards/7b2b4364a5fa4ba3a015d​52450acfe0d

As a mass event goes, that sounds like a pretty good logistics


Just noticed TFA said L was a 4-day event.

So attending Lollapalooza is at least 400% safer than living in Wichita.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people

Older Republicans? Red/ blue vaccination divide is real.

Yeah, but when you are dealing with older people, the vast majority are vaxxed, especially 65 and older. At 90%, you pretty much are covering nearly everyone except those not eligible.  And republicans lean older so there are plenty of old Republicans who got vaxxed.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Then why are so many of them going to die over the next 6 to 8 weeks?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sturgis is still going on for two more days, and only started 5 days ago.

In three weeks, we will know the true extent to the debacle that is the Harley Davidson Presents: Motorbike Jonestown.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people

Older Republicans? Red/ blue vaccination divide is real.

Yeah, but when you are dealing with older people, the vast majority are vaxxed, especially 65 and older. At 90%, you pretty much are covering nearly everyone except those not eligible.  And republicans lean older so there are plenty of old Republicans who got vaxxed.

[Fark user image 589x445]

Then why are so many of them going to die over the next 6 to 8 weeks?


If you are talking about that guy, I would say a fat smoker who doesn't wear a helmet are three reasons.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people

Older Republicans? Red/ blue vaccination divide is real.

Yeah, but when you are dealing with older people, the vast majority are vaxxed, especially 65 and older. At 90%, you pretty much are covering nearly everyone except those not eligible.  And republicans lean older so there are plenty of old Republicans who got vaxxed.

[Fark user image 589x445]

Then why are so many of them going to die over the next 6 to 8 weeks?


That bike looks ergonomically awful.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Giant Clown Shoe: Eightballjacket: Older people are far more vaxxed than younger people

Older Republicans? Red/ blue vaccination divide is real.

Yeah, but when you are dealing with older people, the vast majority are vaxxed, especially 65 and older. At 90%, you pretty much are covering nearly everyone except those not eligible.  And republicans lean older so there are plenty of old Republicans who got vaxxed.

[Fark user image 589x445]

Then why are so many of them going to die over the next 6 to 8 weeks?

That bike looks ergonomically awful.


My eye immediately went to his cell phone belt clip.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm frankly amazed that there's only 203 cases from a festival that had over 385,000* people over three days, and worse, a significant part of those people then packed onto CTA trains and buses to leave.

They shouldn't have held it - BUT - they required either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 3 days for entry. Sturgis ain't doing that.


I agree they shouldn't have held it, and yes, they required those thing.

But they're trivial to fake, and a number of people are on record as having gotten in without being asked.

Still, it's nice to see some evidence that we dodged that bullet. It was still a stupid idea. The problem was that when the go-ahead decision was made in June, the case rate was basically noise-level. Now, it's not. Chicago and Cook County aren't nearly as bad as downstate, but they're pushing 4% positive test rates, ICU beds are starting to getting thin, and with our population density? Sigh.

I've noticed bars and restaurants have already started demanding proof of vaccination. They're doing everything they can to avoid another shutdown, because they're done if it happens again.
 
