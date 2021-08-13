 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   At long last, a positive application of the Florida tag   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating their own? Excellent.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Roger is calling up Elon for legal tips.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You don't sue a Batman villian!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They seem like nice people. We should let them run the country.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: You don't sue a Batman villian!


or a Putin stooge.
 
