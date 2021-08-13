 Skip to content
 
(International Business Times)   Hope your little tantrum was worth the criminal charges and you and your husband's jobs   (ibtimes.sg) divider line
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pheed
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a couple of snowflakes. Triggered by a bumper sticker? So delicate.

/Fat, white snowflakes.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having a hard time deciding:
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It worked!
jonas opines
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Moe Darling is a certified Feng Shui professional while Vince works as a realtor at Land's Edge Realty in Ocean Park, Washington.

Are we sure this isn't viral marketing for a House Hunter show?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

What if some of the immigrants are racist?!?

Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fuvking hell yes, please.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Moe Darling is a certified Feng Shui professional

You've got a certificate in baloney!
 
