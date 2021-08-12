 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Florida may not be effectively handling this whole Covid thing   (twitter.com) divider line
38
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

1129 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 10:16 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the plan is to save the state money by killing off its citizens, I'd say it's going exceedingly well.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In a sane world DeSantis would be charged with murder. He's killed more people than all of the serial killers in the US combined. And then a bunch more.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah but they aren't wearing masks
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess Disneyworld should just pack up and move somewhere more stable, like Cuba or Haiti.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The GOP has been handling it with a wanking motion ..
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People have always referred to Florida as "God's waiting room".

Apparently, the 'waiting' was for COVID-19, and 'room' was one with an ICU bed and a ventilator...
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pretty sure there's nothing mystifying about it.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
New lotto top prize in Florida?  A bed in the ICU.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope I don't have to go to the hospital anytime soon

/vaccinated
//masked
///f*ck DeathSantis
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if Kim Jong Il released a statement saying, "look, even I'm not that corrupt."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That two week period of new cases shown is 254,617 people.
At the end of today Florida statistically has a 1.41% death rate. (Numbers dead vs numbers that have/had COVID)
So based on that, we should expect to see 3.5K dead from those 254K cases.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I wouldn't be surprised if Kim Jong Il released a statement saying, "look, even I'm not that corrupt."


Un, not Il.  Although that would be impressive.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: If the plan is to save the state money by killing off its citizens, I'd say it's going exceedingly well.


The plan is to create a giant shiatshow for a charismatic leader to save everybody from. It doesn't matter that said leader may be directly, and almost exclusively, responsible for the aforementioned show of shiat, minor details. At some point, the federal government must step in and try to stop the madness.  Then it's Welcome to the Thunderdome.  Shiat is getting weird, yo.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The 9/11 terrorists couldn't even kill 3,000 people.
Republicans killed way more Americans than any foreigner ever could hope for.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FREEDOM!!!!!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's kinda sad that all these people need to die. DeSantis should be held somewhat responsible but the people getting sick and dying are also partly responsible for being stupid and following along. Ironic that these people will call others sheep for wearing masks and getting vaccinations while following their own flock over the edge of a cliff.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hahahaha!!!

Stupid republican motherfarkerslet em die.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The 9/11 terrorists couldn't even kill 3,000 people.
Republicans killed way more Americans than any foreigner ever could hope for.


They've killed more Americans than Hitler did.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image 640x599]


Its Florida. They will be building cremation pyres out of cardboard boxes in walmart parking lots by September 1st.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Interestingly enough though, their daily deaths reported are going down, even as they continue to hit higher numbers of new cases.  Every other state is showing either flat or a slight increase.

So what are they reclassifying COVID deaths as this time?  Or are they just not reporting them?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lord De'Ath-Santis, killer of all he surveys.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: If the plan is to save the state money by killing off its citizens, I'd say it's going exceedingly well.


dead people don't pay taxes
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: OdradekRex: If the plan is to save the state money by killing off its citizens, I'd say it's going exceedingly well.

dead people don't pay taxes


But the dead can, and frequently do, vote multiple times.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: Interestingly enough though, their daily deaths reported are going down, even as they continue to hit higher numbers of new cases.  Every other state is showing either flat or a slight increase.

So what are they reclassifying COVID deaths as this time?  Or are they just not reporting them?


Pretty sure he's cooking the books and it's worse than is being reported.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess Disneyworld should just pack up and move somewhere more stable, like Cuba or Haiti.


You joke...
 
finnished
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, but how about Cuomo sending COVID patients to nursing homes? That's the real scandal.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not a mystery. Trump did nothing to mitigate Covid 19. The repubs consider him to be a great president. Therefore emulating him is the right move.
 
dfelixster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: It's kinda sad that all these people need to die. DeSantis should be held somewhat responsible but the people getting sick and dying are also partly responsible for being stupid and following along. Ironic that these people will call others sheep for wearing masks and getting vaccinations while following their own flock over the edge of a cliff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's unnecessarily confusing
https://twitter.com/devoun_cetoute/st​a​tus/1425993894106370050?s=19
 
LesterB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Obvious tag must be in the ICU on a ventilator.
 
timnlay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

finnished: Oh yeah, but how about Cuomo sending COVID patients to nursing homes? That's the real scandal.


Wrong state.
We're slamming Florida right now.
We'll to NY once there is no longer Florida to be in awe of.
At this rate covid should wipe the state in what, 6 months??
 
12349876
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

finnished: Oh yeah, but how about Cuomo sending COVID patients to nursing homes? That's the real scandal.


Cuomo resigned.  If you're going to equate, that mean DeathSantis has to resign.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MechaPyx: MadHatter500: Interestingly enough though, their daily deaths reported are going down, even as they continue to hit higher numbers of new cases.  Every other state is showing either flat or a slight increase.

So what are they reclassifying COVID deaths as this time?  Or are they just not reporting them?

Pretty sure he's cooking the books and it's worse than is being reported.


In a few weeks, he won't have to. When the hospitals fill up, and then the morgues, beyond a certain point, thousands of bodies get thrown in a ditch and anyone who doesn't turn up for a year or so is assumed to be in said ditch. Society simply isn't equipped to handle this level of abdication of responsibility in a health crisis.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.