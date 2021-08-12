 Skip to content
 
(Columbia Daily Tribune)   Missouri to celebrate its 10,000th COVID death with a mask-not-required state fair   (columbiatribune.com) divider line
    News, Vaccination, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, state health department's coronavirusdashboard, Boone County, Vaccine, State Rep.Sara Walsh, Kansas City Public Schools  
332 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Aug 2021 at 12:05 AM



Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These are not smart people.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 640x640]

These are not smart people.


Maybe he meant "Let Them Berate".
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.


Herp!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In all fairness subby, the people who go to the Missouri State Fair already think COVID-19 is "just the flu" anyways.

It doesn't attract many people from the same (STL, KC, Columbia) parts of the state.

Just like everything else in Missouri, the Missouri State Fair is pretty mediocre compared to other state fairs.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.



Some things in life are bad
They can really make you mad
Other things just make you swear and curse
When you're chewing on life's gristle
Don't grumble, give a whistle
And this'll help things turn out for the best
And....
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.


Less than 1/6 the population though. Per capita is probably close. I'm too lazy to do the math.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.


Missouri has a different population density.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.

Less than 1/6 the population though. Per capita is probably close. I'm too lazy to do the math.


Missouri is worse per capita. And that's embarrassing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good luck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At the risk of cross-posting and considered chopped and compressed can meat, there's new findings about Saltational Evolution

Full disclosure, Dr Corey is a physician I've known for nearly 30 years and I can attest he's truly an awesome human who wants to see others live and thrive.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Candygram for Mongo: Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.

Less than 1/6 the population though. Per capita is probably close. I'm too lazy to do the math.

Missouri is worse per capita. And that's embarrassing.

[Fark user image image 425x637]


Wait. California has had 4.1 million total cases, of which 1.85 million are active? What the hell is going on over there?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.


Population of California = 40 million.
Population of Missouri = 6 million.

Still not sure why California's levels are so much higher especially in the south in Sam Diego and other pets of Trump country. It is just inconceivable.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.

Herp!


Missouri has 1/6th the population of California.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: At the risk of cross-posting and considered chopped and compressed can meat, there's new findings about Saltational Evolution

Full disclosure, Dr Corey is a physician I've known for nearly 30 years and I can attest he's truly an awesome human who wants to see others live and thrive.


The New England Journal of Medicine is not spam.

And that discovery is absolutely terrifying.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.


Captain! I cannae give ya any more power to the deflector shields! I'm giving her all she's got!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 640x640]

These are not smart people.


Like somebody ever won a national spelling bee from a state most residence can't spell or pronounce.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.

Missouri has a different population density.


Missouri's population should be measured by oceans displaced.
 
Daer21
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

solokumba: gopher321: [Fark user image 640x640]

These are not smart people.

Like somebody ever won a national spelling bee from a state most residence can't spell or pronounce.


Missouri isn't a state.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

solokumba: gopher321: [Fark user image 640x640]

These are not smart people.

Like somebody ever won a national spelling bee from a state most residence can't spell or pronounce.


Umm...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Daer21: solokumba: gopher321: [Fark user image 640x640]

These are not smart people.

Like somebody ever won a national spelling bee from a state most residence can't spell or pronounce.

Missouri isn't a state.


It's a smaller landlocked Australia.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, how are the meth cartels ever going overcome such a horrendous decimation of their customer base?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: notgonnatellu: At the risk of cross-posting and considered chopped and compressed can meat, there's new findings about Saltational Evolution

Full disclosure, Dr Corey is a physician I've known for nearly 30 years and I can attest he's truly an awesome human who wants to see others live and thrive.

The New England Journal of Medicine is not spam.

And that discovery is absolutely terrifying.


Yeah, we thought we were over a barrel before but this game of Donkey Kong is not winnable.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My friend I work with told me today that he lost another friend to COVID in India. He's lost several family members and now two childhood friends, and because of the travel restrictions he can't go back to properly mourn with his family.

So far, the disease hasn't touched anyone near me, but at this rate I suppose it's just a matter of time. We're all immunized in this household, and everyone in my family except my niece is vaccinated (my brother's idiot anti-vax ex-wife has custody and won't allow it). Hopefully we all make it through this okay.

If you're unable to get the vaccine because of legitimate medical reasons, your age, or if you're pregnant and taking other precautions such as isolating, I can see still being unvaxxed. But otherwise, what the hell is the matter with you? You might make it through the infection with just a minor cough, or you could end up dead. The vaccine can mitigate that.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: At the risk of cross-posting and considered chopped and compressed can meat, there's new findings about Saltational Evolution

Full disclosure, Dr Corey is a physician I've known for nearly 30 years and I can attest he's truly an awesome human who wants to see others live and thrive.


Oh my goodness, this is a cross-post we all need. 

Yikes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess it's true then: Missouri loves company.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I guess it's true then: Missouri loves company.


That's a shame then, because it's about to be very lonely.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Mrtraveler01: Candygram for Mongo: Trik: Still less than 1/6th of California's 64,000+ deaths.

Less than 1/6 the population though. Per capita is probably close. I'm too lazy to do the math.

Missouri is worse per capita. And that's embarrassing.

[Fark user image image 425x637]

Wait. California has had 4.1 million total cases, of which 1.85 million are active? What the hell is going on over there?


"Worldometer's 'active case' calculation is screwed up"

Yes, active cases include all cases within the last X days, but they have some ludicrous value for X. Like, multiple months.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Daer21: solokumba: gopher321: [Fark user image 640x640]

These are not smart people.

Like somebody ever won a national spelling bee from a state most residence can't spell or pronounce.

Missouri isn't a state.


Kansas-like typing detected.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: solokumba: gopher321: [Fark user image 640x640]

These are not smart people.

Like somebody ever won a national spelling bee from a state most residence can't spell or pronounce.

Umm...


I'm drunk.
 
