(Click Orlando)   Toddler gets mom's attention during her work Zoom call with clean headshot   (clickorlando.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No mention whether family services was called, or if that poor kid will be left with idiot father.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The shooting investigation is ongoing. Police are working with the state attorney's office to determine if the owner of the firearm will face any possible charges. "

"Pending analysis of skin color."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Leaving a loaded gun where a toddler can get to it isn't  an accident.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And this is why I won't have a firearm in my house.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: And this is why I won't have a firearm in my house.


I've taken the extra step of also banning toddlers.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If only there had been a good guy with a gun.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiate. I was not expecting that the headline was quite that literal.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gaslight: If only there had been a good guy with a gun.


There was another kid, but only the one gun, so clearly a lack of guns here.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
you know we never get any follow up stories about the toddlers end up. It would be interesting to see how they turn out 15 years down the line.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mofa: Leaving a loaded gun where a toddler can get to it isn't  an accident.


Are you saying they left it where the toddler could find it on purpose?

I understand your sentiment that it was an exceptionally stupid, criminally negligent thing to do, but I don't think it was intentional.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welp, it seems the person they should have had a gun to shoot and protect themselves against was their own farkin' toddler.

The parents can suck it, that poor kid is going to be farked up forever by their own bullshiat life.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Welp, it seems the person they should have had a gun to shoot and protect themselves against was their own farkin' toddler.

The parents can suck it, that poor kid is going to be farked up forever by their own bullshiat life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Welp, it seems the person they should have had a gun to shoot and protect themselves against was their own farkin' toddler.

The parents can suck it, that poor kid is going to be farked up forever by their own bullshiat life.


Forget about it Jake.  It's Florida.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wegro: mofa: Leaving a loaded gun where a toddler can get to it isn't  an accident.

Are you saying they left it where the toddler could find it on purpose?

I understand your sentiment that it was an exceptionally stupid, criminally negligent thing to do, but I don't think it was intentional.


I don't excuse people who use the excuse "I was drunk," either.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Welp, it seems the person they should have had a gun to shoot and protect themselves against was their own farkin' toddler.

The parents can suck it, that poor kid is going to be farked up forever by their own bullshiat life.


Well, let's hope the toddler was too young to remember they shot their mom in the head. And that family members do not reinforce that memory.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 600x426]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: gopher321: [Fark user image image 600x426]

[i.redd.it image 835x635]


Thank you.  I was looking for that image recently and I couldn't seem to remember the wording well enough to find it.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot through the head
And you're to blame
You give momming
A bad name
Bad name
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: And this is why I won't have a firearm in my house.


Because you're a moron who leaves loaded guns lying around?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the good toddler with a gun to avenge the murder?
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could he even stand his ground?

Or was he crawling his ground?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Leaving a loaded gun where a toddler can get to it isn't  an accident.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Herod promised a fair chance. Now, what happened next, was an accident.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could have been prevented by a farking $20 lockbox.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Americans are seriously farked up. Get your shiat together.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: wegro: mofa: Leaving a loaded gun where a toddler can get to it isn't  an accident.

Are you saying they left it where the toddler could find it on purpose?

I understand your sentiment that it was an exceptionally stupid, criminally negligent thing to do, but I don't think it was intentional.

I don't excuse people who use the excuse "I was drunk," either.


I use that excuse, but only if it's in regards to saying something dumb on Fark.

Never would I ever hide behind that over doing something terrible.

Like for instance, I got a DUI and yes 'I was drunk' is TECHNICALLY correct, but I would never let it excuse my immensely irresponsible behavior (for which I am eternally grateful no one was injured by)

Leaving a loaded (or even unloaded) weapon anywhere a child can access it should be an offense rather severely punishable. 

As it happens, she got capital punishment.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she should have just gotten him the cookie
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't another toddler shoot his dad to death YESTERDAY?

The TODDLERS ARE COMING FOR US!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Didn't another toddler shoot his dad to death YESTERDAY?

The TODDLERS ARE COMING FOR US!


They are Covid-Eta Toddlers.  Highly infectious and deadly.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: This could have been prevented by a farking $20 lockbox.


I can think of an even cheaper method to prevent it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you I wanted a Happy Meal RIGHT NOW, mommy.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: mofa: Leaving a loaded gun where a toddler can get to it isn't  an accident.

Are you saying they left it where the toddler could find it on purpose?

I understand your sentiment that it was an exceptionally stupid, criminally negligent thing to do, but I don't think it was intentional.


There's another description, negligent.  accident < negligent < intentional.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: This could have been prevented by a farking $20 lockbox.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed zoom call is a polite zoom call
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom
Headshot
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by her toddler

Kind of young to already have a toddler.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: wegro: mofa: Leaving a loaded gun where a toddler can get to it isn't  an accident.

Are you saying they left it where the toddler could find it on purpose?

I understand your sentiment that it was an exceptionally stupid, criminally negligent thing to do, but I don't think it was intentional.

There's another description, negligent.  accident < negligent < intentional.


There are no accidents with firearms, only negligence or intended.

/Fight me.
//Only three rules.
/// Yeah, that many slashies of rules.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky kid! The parents were betting he'd kill himself, but the dummies lost!
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by her toddler

Kind of young to already have a toddler.


It's Florida. Popping out a kid right after high school is a right of passage. Many don't even wait for graduation.
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Floriduh threads in a row?

I never thought Texass would be outdumbed.

Oh well...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: And this is why I won't have a firearm in my house.


Funny, at 59 years of age I've never had a toddler in my house. But I do have a decent gun collection which I have always preferred over toddlers. They're cheaper and they will never kill me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: And this is why I won't have a firearm in my house.


They do make things that act as a place to safely secure them.  They are called 'safes'. Keeps people who shouldn't be allowed access to your gun from touching it.

Which is where the gun from the article should have been if you have a goddamn kid in the house.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by her toddler

Kind of young to already have a toddler.


It happens. She wouldn't have been the first young woman screwing around in her late teens.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: gopher321: [Fark user image image 600x426]

[i.redd.it image 835x635]


Welp, there it is. The BEST thing I'll read on the Internet today:

"Children are much better suited to crew served weapons."

That's farking GENIUS comedy right there. No snark; that is quality humor!!!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The father just committed the perfect murder. He's probably been training that kid to shoot since he was a fetus.
 
