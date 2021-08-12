 Skip to content
 
(AccuWeather)   Gov. Ronnie DeathSantis has barred Floridians from battening hatches, plywooding windows, or doing anything else that would impede Fred's freedom   (accuweather.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop dead Fred.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I nearly take this headline seriously, you ask?

Because those are typical hurricane preparation acts, just like masks, social distancing are pandemic preparation acts. So which common sense acts does DeSantis oppose?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A+ headline. Would click again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So do people naturally social distance when riding out storms in Florida or do they hunker down together and have drunken superspreader events?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe they can feed the storm Regeneron
 
Number 216
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's just a little wind and rain!

/Chinastorm
 
mikalmd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump is ready to help DeSantis out with a few stolen White House sharpies  ..
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He'll tiptoe in quietly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jeez, I honestly couldn't tell if the headline is satire or not until I saw the link.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Why did I nearly take this headline seriously, you ask?

Because those are typical hurricane preparation acts, just like masks, social distancing are pandemic preparation acts. So which common sense acts does DeSantis oppose?


He's deploying FDLE to arrest the storm should it try to trespass on private beachfront property.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So...they've got plague, snakes, frogs, rivers turning red and now a hurricane? God must really be mad at Florida for something...
 
Pinner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always thought of these storms and hurricanes as the earth's way of rinsing itself off. Scrub the crud off, dilute it back into the sea.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, not DeSantis himself but one of his major donors ghostwrote a law saying you can't use grid-tied solar power if the grid is down.  The power company can come out, disconnect your privately owned equipment, and put a lockbox on it to enforce the law.

The power EEs I've spoken with are lost on this one, since it needs to be able to detect the cycle to match it and won't try if it can't sense power from the grid.  Seems like very few people will try to enforce this one.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Purple_Urkle: Drop dead Fred.


"Right," said Fred.

industryentertainment.ieView Full Size
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: So do people naturally social distance when riding out storms in Florida or do they hunker down together and have drunken superspreader events?


I've done both. in one case I stayed home with my family and we rode out a storm that wound up being a category 3 and knocking out our power.

Another time I went to a hurricane party with some friends because they were further away from the evacuation zone and we wound up watching Jaws and having a pretty fun time.
 
