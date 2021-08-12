 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Hey Maw, I heard they found gators in farm ponds up in Tennessee mountains. We ought look twice before settling down in the outhouse out back   (al.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Appalachian Mountains, Great Smoky Mountains, young alligator, Tennessee mountains, Bradley County farm pond, alligator's historic range  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those things can fly a long ways during migration.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gators have been biting Tennessee in the ass since Steve Spurrier was there. Shouldn't be a surprise to them.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the fark is Phil Fulmer when you need him  to  deal with Gators?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're attracted to the vaccinated and fleeing Florida?
 
