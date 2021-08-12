 Skip to content
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
larrybrownsports.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEE! THE DRACONIAN GUN LAWS THEY HAVE IN UK WOULDN'T WORK HERE EITHER!!!

/s
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder which gun they used.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I wonder which gun they used.


either an AK-15 or a Glock 7
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the gunman say "Cheerio" before he shot people?
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: mrparks: I wonder which gun they used.

either an AK-15 or a Glock 7


either that, or a Dodge.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I would hate to be the poor bastard that had to wind that thing
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: [larrybrownsports.com image 292x386]


Niche  post. Nice.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wonder which gun they used.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rfenster: mrparks: I wonder which gun they used.

either an AK-15 or a Glock 7


Ah yes, the metric versions.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Did the gunman say "Cheerio" before he shot people?


Cheerio, Pop Pop.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, what's this, the first shooting they've had all year? Or longer?

The number certainly isn't in the goddamn hundreds, like it is in the US.

But yeah, guns aren't the problem. Sure, Jan.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it safe to assume the victims were given an opportunity to review the assailant's curriculum vitae and to make polite inquiries of the individuals listed as references before consenting to take a bullet from this individual?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wow, what's this, the first shooting they've had all year? Or longer?

The number certainly isn't in the goddamn hundreds, like it is in the US.

But yeah, guns aren't the problem. Sure, Jan.


I believe their last one was in the 90s.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wow, what's this, the first shooting they've had all year? Or longer?

The number certainly isn't in the goddamn hundreds, like it is in the US.

But yeah, guns aren't the problem. Sure, Jan.


*thousands. It's August already.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
<to be read in the voice of the Simpsons comic book guy>

Um, subby, technically Big Ben is name of the bell and not the clock.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Going out on a  limb here, and predict the shooter was Middle Eastern or South Asian, and family "honor" had something to do with it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
some idiot brought the bren gun again, didn't they?
 
Billy69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wow, what's this, the first shooting they've had all year? Or longer?

The number certainly isn't in the goddamn hundreds, like it is in the US.

But yeah, guns aren't the problem. Sure, Jan.


Just over 11 years since the Cumbria shootings.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wonder which gun they used.


HRM Walther PPK
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: <to be read in the voice of the Simpsons comic book guy>

Um, subby, technically Big Ben is name of the bell and not the clock.


And that is the best kind of correct.
 
Billy69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Billy69: austerity101: Wow, what's this, the first shooting they've had all year? Or longer?

The number certainly isn't in the goddamn hundreds, like it is in the US.

But yeah, guns aren't the problem. Sure, Jan.

Just over 11 years since the Cumbria shootings.


By which I mean Northumbria, not Cumbria, obviously.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rfenster: rfenster: mrparks: I wonder which gun they used.

either an AK-15 or a Glock 7

either that, or a Dodge.


GOHAN!  WHY DIDN'T YOU DODGE!!??
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy69: Billy69: austerity101: Wow, what's this, the first shooting they've had all year? Or longer?

The number certainly isn't in the goddamn hundreds, like it is in the US.

But yeah, guns aren't the problem. Sure, Jan.

Just over 11 years since the Cumbria shootings.

By which I mean Northumbria, not Cumbria, obviously.


Coheed and Cumbria is my Coheed and Cambria and Liberace mashup band.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Did the gunman say "Cheerio" before he shot people?


London calling. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrparks: I wonder which gun they used.


Hot Fuzz (4/10) Movie CLIP - Sea Mine (2007) HD
Youtube Cun-LZvOTdw


It's anybody's guess.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TwowheelinTim: SEE! THE DRACONIAN GUN LAWS THEY HAVE IN UK WOULDN'T WORK HERE EITHER!!!

/s


Yep. The 2A nutters will twist and distort this to fit their narrative. No matter how much they hurt their arms stretching that far.
 
