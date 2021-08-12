 Skip to content
(CNN)   Deathsantis, fresh from torpedoing to the "ounce of prevention" party, chooses the "pound of cure" route   (cnn.com) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let them drink bleach.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But if their were mobile vaccine teams, he would be yelling about government over reach.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't going to your nearest CVS and getting and getting a couple of free shots a whole lot easier? Maybe he could tell his constituents about this.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN!!  That bastion of unbiased journalism. Lol.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...so where's the obvious payoff for DeathSantis in all of this - someone is greasing his palm.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: Isn't going to your nearest CVS and getting and getting a couple of free shots a whole lot easier? Maybe he could tell his constituents about this.


No, no. Too complicated. And really who's gonna pay for it all? Mexico?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dewormer for everyone!
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: Isn't going to your nearest CVS and getting and getting a couple of free shots a whole lot easier? Maybe he could tell his constituents about this.



Republicans will always do the wrong thing, even when it's more work.

/400 for a fake vaccine card
 
Junior Varsity Thwart Team [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the money.

I mean, I don't know anything, but...
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WrongTrousers: ...so where's the obvious payoff for DeathSantis in all of this - someone is greasing his palm.


Some farker was linking him the regeneron a long term covid drug. Maybe Ron wants to get rich on the long haulers
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't he deploying a rapid hydroxychloroquine response?

/strange
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's... that's not even a pound of cure
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ideal solution would be implemented at every level - mask mandates, vaccination campaigns, easily accessible testing everywhere, a small army of contract tracers, a fund to pay anyone stuck in quarantine... and for those who get it in spite of all of that, well-stocked hospitals with an array of treatment options.

So, investing in improving hospital survival rates isn't actually a bad tactic as part of an overarching strategy to combat this thing. Using it as your ONLY tactic is pants-on-head stupid of course, but at least this will -slightly- lower coming body count.
 
Brian The Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just lurk here: That's... that's not even a pound of cure


Pffft cure ?  The real money's in treatment.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone really believe that this guy is running the state. and not that orange moron in Mar-A-Lago?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WrongTrousers: ...so where's the obvious payoff for DeathSantis in all of this - someone is greasing his palm.


2024 as President or Veep
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for SWAT teams shooting vaccine darts into anyone on the street without a mask on.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, everyone is eligible for the vaccine, but I'm sure these treatments will be reserved for the "right people".
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody tell them they're not fully FDA approved, though.  Just like the vaccines, they've only got emergency-use approval.  We wouldn't want anyone avoiding a life-saving treatment.

Definitely don't point out that they're literally harvested from the blood of people who have been infected with COVID.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And who, pray tell, is going to pay Regeneron to provide those antibody treatment drugs and the healthcare professionals who administer them? More federal funds paying for the incompetence of Ron Deathsantis?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*YAWN* I only went here to comment that I no longer read anything about COVID. There are too many idiots who make a big deal about the vaccine being "unapproved" and some of them say it's "poison." I am not interested and I am not concerned. I have done what I think I should have done, getting vaccinated, and I do not need to read about idiots.

/Unless they let their cat drive their car...
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q says DeSantis has mobile home parks full of gorks milked for their plasma and sold to Regeneron.  Don't let on you know this its on the down low for now.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: CNN!!  That bastion of unbiased journalism. Lol.


From a person who calls fark "a liberal/progressive echo chamber."
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Junior Varsity Thwart Team: Follow the money.

I mean, I don't know anything, but...


Obviously DeSantis or one of his masters is heavily invested in this "treatment"
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government doesn't work, if you put a Republican in charge of anything that requires a well thought out plan.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WrongTrousers: ...so where's the obvious payoff for DeathSantis in all of this - someone is greasing his palm.


Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) stock. I think the whole thing with Trump and the Regeneron was such an obvious pump-and-pump that even the usual victims of these schemes could see through it.

This is much more organized. Fark the vax fark masks BUT BUY MAH MONOCLONALS PUHLEEEZE
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should we give Florida pounds of cure...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... when we could give them TONS of cure, instead?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WrongTrousers: ...so where's the obvious payoff for DeathSantis in all of this - someone is greasing his palm.


the company that makes the treatment.

as they say, an ounce of treatment equals a pound of $$$$
 
Bloody William
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis does not expect Covid-19 to be eradicated, he said."This is going to be with us for a long time," he said. "Covid's not going to go away. We're going to have future trends. That's just natural."Earlier this week, a US Department of Health and Human Services official said Florida had been sent 200 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula kits from the Strategic National Stockpile, though DeSantis told reporters he was unaware of the shipment and doubted it was true.I used to feel bad about this feeling, but I really hope he farking dies.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: An ideal solution would be implemented at every level - mask mandates, vaccination campaigns, easily accessible testing everywhere, a small army of contract tracers, a fund to pay anyone stuck in quarantine... and for those who get it in spite of all of that, well-stocked hospitals with an array of treatment options.

So, investing in improving hospital survival rates isn't actually a bad tactic as part of an overarching strategy to combat this thing. Using it as your ONLY tactic is pants-on-head stupid of course, but at least this will -slightly- lower coming body count.


This, but starting in March 2020
 
Bloody William
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloody William: DeSantis does not expect Covid-19 to be eradicated, he said."This is going to be with us for a long time," he said. "Covid's not going to go away. We're going to have future trends. That's just natural."Earlier this week, a US Department of Health and Human Services official said Florida had been sent 200 ventilators and 100 high-flow nasal cannula kits from the Strategic National Stockpile, though DeSantis told reporters he was unaware of the shipment and doubted it was true.I used to feel bad about this feeling, but I really hope he farking dies.


JUST LIKE MY POST FORMATTING
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the medicine that's $2K a dose, right?
 
hawcian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The process will begin with referrals from the health systems, but the state is looking to move to allowing individuals to make appointments, he said. The intention is to expand the model to other parts of the state, the governor said.

Wow, one trial program in one city, to be expanded at some point in the future. Probably not as fast as, say, an absurdly contagious virus tearing through unvaccinated populations, but at least by the time the surge ends, the program will have had enough success that the governor can claim hospitalizations/deaths are down because of him.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: An ideal solution would be implemented at every level - mask mandates, vaccination campaigns, easily accessible testing everywhere, a small army of contract tracers, a fund to pay anyone stuck in quarantine... and for those who get it in spite of all of that, well-stocked hospitals with an array of treatment options.

So, investing in improving hospital survival rates isn't actually a bad tactic as part of an overarching strategy to combat this thing. Using it as your ONLY tactic is pants-on-head stupid of course, but at least this will -slightly- lower coming body count.


he did....
....
....
something!!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's going to save the day!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: I was hoping for SWAT teams shooting vaccine darts into anyone on the street without a mask on.


ahh, if only
 
Bloody William
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: That's the medicine that's $2K a dose, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you have the slightest idea how little that narrows it down?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Let them drink bleach.


They backed off of that after realizing Clorox was based in Oakland.  Can't have your conservative dollars go there.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When referring to the  monoclonal antibody treatments the governor said the following:

"This is the most effective treatment that we've yet encountered for people who are infected with Covid-19," DeSantis said. "This, applied early and properly, has the ability to reduce your likelihood of being hospitalized."

You know what else has the same effect but is free and available in oodles? The farking vaccine.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jclark666: Nobody tell them they're not fully FDA approved, though.  Just like the vaccines, they've only got emergency-use approval.  We wouldn't want anyone avoiding a life-saving treatment.

Definitely don't point out that they're literally harvested from the blood of people who have been infected with COVID.


better to just tell them that the treatment is made from STEM CELLS!!!!1!1!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: *YAWN* I only went here to comment that I no longer read anything about COVID. There are too many idiots who make a big deal about the vaccine being "unapproved" and some of them say it's "poison." I am not interested and I am not concerned. I have done what I think I should have done, getting vaccinated, and I do not need to read about idiots.

/Unless they let their cat drive their car...


too late!
 
TheSlothAlive [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Why isn't he deploying a rapid hydroxychloroquine response?

/strange


Florida is gonna need to ramp up the bleach injections if it wants to get through this latest covid wave.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always gonna be with us!

I wish we had such confident leadership during the March of Dimes!

Polio will always be with us!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Why should we give Florida pounds of cure...

[Fark user image image 382x253]

... when we could give them TONS of cure, instead?


I love in Florida and I'd be ok with that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeathSantis.  Almost as good as Killary.  You guys are so creative.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Let them drink bleach.


Please. This is Florida. The treatment is most likely RV batch crank and Four Loko.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSlothAlive: [Fark user image 425x425]


Try free prevention.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: CNN!!  That bastion of unbiased journalism. Lol.


Get a load of this idiot ^^^
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like socialism to me.

Florida is now run by commies.

My cousin says its dehydrated baby spinal fluid. Do the research.
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


