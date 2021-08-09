 Skip to content
(www.ahherald.com)   A feral cat colony finds a safe home while a recycling center gets rodent catchers. Can we say win-win on Caturday?
    Feral cat, Mazza Recycling, Monmouth County SPCA, feral cat colony, designated area of Mazza Recycling, Monmouth County, Cat, Tinton Falls facility  
342 Comments
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Early Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
biteable.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just a girl and her octopus
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Friday Eve!! I may be scarce this weekend. Going to a re-enactment. First time for this venue, all I know is that I get dinner, and I'll be stationed in the church. I've got my hand sewing all ready to go. I've got lists of stuff I want to take food wise..and my music of course! Eli's Boy will be bringing his violin and plans to camp out in his dog tent. I'm hotelling it. But I am thinking I really need to get a tent.

Eli is gonna be unhappy. We are only going to be gone Saturday into Sunday evening. So not too long..

Nervous, excited..
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Happy Friday Eve!! I may be scarce this weekend. Going to a re-enactment. First time for this venue, all I know is that I get dinner, and I'll be stationed in the church. I've got my hand sewing all ready to go. I've got lists of stuff I want to take food wise..and my music of course! Eli's Boy will be bringing his violin and plans to camp out in his dog tent. I'm hotelling it. But I am thinking I really need to get a tent.

Eli is gonna be unhappy. We are only going to be gone Saturday into Sunday evening. So not too long..

Nervous, excited..


You will have a blast, I'm sure of it!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi everbuddy, happy Thursday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
FTFA...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: tigerose: Happy Friday Eve!! I may be scarce this weekend. Going to a re-enactment. First time for this venue, all I know is that I get dinner, and I'll be stationed in the church. I've got my hand sewing all ready to go. I've got lists of stuff I want to take food wise..and my music of course! Eli's Boy will be bringing his violin and plans to camp out in his dog tent. I'm hotelling it. But I am thinking I really need to get a tent.

Eli is gonna be unhappy. We are only going to be gone Saturday into Sunday evening. So not too long..

Nervous, excited..

You will have a blast, I'm sure of it!



im2.ezgif.comView Full Size

And hear it!  And smell it!  And taste it!  And feel it!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 500x750]


What a fine dapper fellow!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
And now, if you will all be so kind as to excuse me, I have some important fried clams waiting for me in the fridge.  BBL.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Happy Friday Eve!! I may be scarce this weekend. Going to a re-enactment. First time for this venue, all I know is that I get dinner, and I'll be stationed in the church. I've got my hand sewing all ready to go. I've got lists of stuff I want to take food wise..and my music of course! Eli's Boy will be bringing his violin and plans to camp out in his dog tent. I'm hotelling it. But I am thinking I really need to get a tent.

Eli is gonna be unhappy. We are only going to be gone Saturday into Sunday evening. So not too long..

Nervous, excited..


Hope you and EB have a grand time! :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Happy Friday Eve!! I may be scarce this weekend. Going to a re-enactment. First time for this venue, all I know is that I get dinner, and I'll be stationed in the church. I've got my hand sewing all ready to go. I've got lists of stuff I want to take food wise..and my music of course! Eli's Boy will be bringing his violin and plans to camp out in his dog tent. I'm hotelling it. But I am thinking I really need to get a tent.

Eli is gonna be unhappy. We are only going to be gone Saturday into Sunday evening. So not too long..

Nervous, excited..


Any chance someone can get video/audio of your performance? Or is this like Rendezvous & nothing that is not of the period allowed? Or at least allowed to be visible.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's our eight year old rescue Fred, making a request. He pulled this off the shelf...twice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SplittingAces: Here's our eight year old rescue Fred, making a request. He pulled this off the shelf...twice.

[Fark user image 425x353]


Hai Fred!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I had my followup visit with my Dr. today, I found out why I spent the night in the hospital last week.  She was worried that I might have had a bleeding ulcer, and if I did it had to be checked out right away as they have been known to rupture.  It's not, so things aren't quite as urgent.  I have an appointment with the gastroenterologist, and they are trying to get that moved to a bit sooner.  So I've still got a bleed, it's got to fixed sometime, but it's nowhere nearly as bad as my Dr suspected.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: I had my followup visit with my Dr. today, I found out why I spent the night in the hospital last week.  She was worried that I might have had a bleeding ulcer, and if I did it had to be checked out right away as they have been known to rupture.  It's not, so things aren't quite as urgent.  I have an appointment with the gastroenterologist, and they are trying to get that moved to a bit sooner.  So I've still got a bleed, it's got to fixed sometime, but it's nowhere nearly as bad as my Dr suspected.


So....do you have an ulcer, or not?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Snuffybud: I had my followup visit with my Dr. today, I found out why I spent the night in the hospital last week.  She was worried that I might have had a bleeding ulcer, and if I did it had to be checked out right away as they have been known to rupture.  It's not, so things aren't quite as urgent.  I have an appointment with the gastroenterologist, and they are trying to get that moved to a bit sooner.  So I've still got a bleed, it's got to fixed sometime, but it's nowhere nearly as bad as my Dr suspected.

So....do you have an ulcer, or not?


No, no ulcer.  The endoscope last Friday showed that my stomach is fine.  The bleed is most likely coming from my small intestine, but we can't be sure without more tests.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Mudd's woman: tigerose: Happy Friday Eve!! I may be scarce this weekend. Going to a re-enactment. First time for this venue, all I know is that I get dinner, and I'll be stationed in the church. I've got my hand sewing all ready to go. I've got lists of stuff I want to take food wise..and my music of course! Eli's Boy will be bringing his violin and plans to camp out in his dog tent. I'm hotelling it. But I am thinking I really need to get a tent.

Eli is gonna be unhappy. We are only going to be gone Saturday into Sunday evening. So not too long..

Nervous, excited..

You will have a blast, I'm sure of it!


[im2.ezgif.com image 415x277]
And hear it!  And smell it!  And taste it!  And feel it!


Oh yeah, night fire is teh best! Ya gatta have ear plugs though! I still jump, even thought I know the cannon is firing!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
