(KFVS 12)   Missouri now celebrating Black Friday in August   (kfvs12.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DMK: "Black Celebration"
Youtube U_BqF5f0oY0
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to school tax-free week is serious business.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Wal-Mart in rural Missouri.  I'm surprised it doesn't happen more often.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: Back to school tax-free week is serious business.


Did you see the deal they had on Trapper Keepers?  I was able to score one with a Countach on it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cape Girardeau?

I'm just surprised this isn't a regular occurrence there.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then...

I figured that there would be a run on all of the things before now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: thehellisthis: Back to school tax-free week is serious business.

Did you see the deal they had on Trapper Keepers?  I was able to score one with a Countach on it.


Go big or go home
 
shmeckle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Cape Girardeau?

I'm just surprised this isn't a regular occurrence there.


Yup.  I have cousins who live in rural Southern Illinois, and Cape Girardeau is the big city where they get all their shopping done.  It's also the place where the Hindenberg guy did his talk radio show.  Now that he's dead, his followers are all probably just milling around, not knowing where to focus their rage, until something like this happens.

Paducah, KY, is where they get all their (Fox) news from, which is probably why lately the "Southern" in Southern Illinois seems to be getting more pronounced.  (Seriously, when I visited last, about seven years ago, it was the first time I heard people saying "y'all".)
 
T Baggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At a store that sells guns and ammo, it's a relief people were just manually assaulting one another. America's "no mass shootings since..." might last until tomorrow morning. (We average more than two a day).
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Jeebus Saves: thehellisthis: Back to school tax-free week is serious business.

Did you see the deal they had on Trapper Keepers?  I was able to score one with a Countach on it.

Go big or go home


How did the flexible part last this long?  They never made it past January without disintegrating.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the woman held by authorities will not identify anyone involved, so there have not been any arrests


She has to shop with these people in the future, so that's hardly a surprise.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait - was it a large group of people fighting, or a group of large people fighting?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wait - was it a large group of people fighting, or a group of large people fighting?


Yes....
 
