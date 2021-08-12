 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hadrian's pothole   (cnn.com) divider line
11
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yo, Hadrian.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also found -- a bill to Mexico in Roman numerals.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a not-so-great wall when everyone can just drive over it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is interesting but not surprising that the Romans left dick pics on the wall they were building.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"In 207 AD, the army conducted repairs at Gelt Woods in Cumbria, where they etched words and drawings, including a phallic symbol, into a sandstone quarry."

Man, some shiat never changes.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bentleypm: "In 207 AD, the army conducted repairs at Gelt Woods in Cumbria, where they etched words and drawings, including a phallic symbol, into a sandstone quarry."

Man, some shiat never changes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hadrian's Wall is a 73-mile stone frontier barrier stretching across northern England...
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's cute.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am sure future cultures will have a lot of our relics to comment on

/maybe
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: It is interesting but not surprising that the Romans left dick pics on the wall they were building.


My MIL stomped off the site upon seeing a phallic symbol carved into the aqueduct at Pont Du Gard. "Who would do that to a human treasure?".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would love to hike the wall one day.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lone​l​yplanet.com/amp/england/northeast-engl​and/hadrians-wall/travel-tips-and-arti​cles/walking-hadrians-wall-a-coast-to-​coast-hike-across-england/40625c8c-8a1​1-5710-a052-1479d2768085
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Also found -- a bill to the Picts in Roman numerals.


Ftfy
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

