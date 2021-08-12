 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   US evacuating the embassy in Kabul, as the Taliban are likely to overrun the capital soon   (politico.com) divider line
48
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 4:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am Jack"'s complete lack of surprise.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Taliban are coming from inside the Capitol.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fall_of​_​Saigon
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Leave behind some boobytraps.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well that was quick.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


Some defense contractors got very, very rich.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alright, alright, so maybe this attempt at nation building could have gone better. But I'm sure we'll do better next time.
 
nursetim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 378x261]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fall_of_​Saigon


I was going to say this isn't a repeat from 1975, but I see you covered that reference.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


There's a lot of people wondering this.

My overly simple take, america tried to make a united country out of a region where tribes are far more important than nationality. And that was doomed to fail from the beginning.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


As someone explained in an interview on PBS a couple days ago, the US provided the Afghan army with the way to win against the Taliban, but what we couldn't assess was the will.

So I guess we have our answer, if Kabul is taken it means the army lost their will, or perhaps their will was weak to begin with.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jesus.
We're barely out of the driveway and these motherfu*kers have already changed the WIFI password.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


The Afghani's don't care about fighting the Taliban as much as we do. They aren't a country and have no more desire to lay down their lives for the Afghani government than we would to defend the North American Union.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seeing comparisons of Kabul today to Saigon 1975 and wondering if people making those comparisons think the US should have stayed longer in Vietnam, and why?

- Tim Fernholz (@TimFernholz) August 12, 2021


The Taliban's rapid gains in Afghanistan underscore the futility of permanent occupation. The United States wasn't able to meaningfully shape circumstances through 20 years of war. We'd have seen the same results had we pulled out 15 years ago or 15 years from now. End the wars.

- Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 12, 2021
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


Weapons and procedures tests vs a civilian-clothed enemy with lots of small arms and improvised explosives.

See also: Focault's boomerang, now coming to a theatre of war near you.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The entire occupation started out as a clusterfark, then went downhill from there.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Seeing comparisons of Kabul today to Saigon 1975 and wondering if people making those comparisons think the US should have stayed longer in Vietnam, and why?
- Tim Fernholz (@TimFernholz) August 12, 2021


The Taliban's rapid gains in Afghanistan underscore the futility of permanent occupation. The United States wasn't able to meaningfully shape circumstances through 20 years of war. We'd have seen the same results had we pulled out 15 years ago or 15 years from now. End the wars.
- Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 12, 2021


Yup.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?

Some defense contractors got very, very rich.


Exactly. Rinse and Repeat.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Finally, after 4 long years we get to see what leadership looks like.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I trust Dick Cheney invested his earning wisely.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


The entirety of the Afghan government, from national leaders to local, city level ones is corrupt. They don't know any other way. By Pentagon estimates, 70% of the nations police officers don't actually exist. They are just names in government records so somebody else can collect their paycheck. The military is almost as bad (I think the number there was 40%). The US supplied weapons, ammo, fuel, building materials, etc for the Afghan army and as soon as backs were turned, that was all sold off on the black market.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 378x261]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fall_of_​Saigon


First thing that popped into my head was that photo.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just the other day I was assured by Top FarkersTM that the Taliban are a long way away from capturing Kabul and that they only controlled a few regional capitals and there was no way they could overrun the entire country.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?

Some defense contractors got very, very rich.


I just want to register my official "F*ck Dick Cheney" of the day.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can i just ask the ugly question that no news outlet seems to be asking, if the afgahn government collapsed the moment we pulled out, how the hell was that an afghan government to begin with? If the afghani people couldnt prop up this organization enough to beat the taliban, then by default they have chosen the taliban over the fake org we tried to impose on them
 
Devo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still got paid.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 378x261]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fall_of_​Saigon


Yep. (Was in the Army when that occurred. Many unhappy soldiers when that came on the news.)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Seeing comparisons of Kabul today to Saigon 1975 and wondering if people making those comparisons think the US should have stayed longer in Vietnam, and why?

- Tim Fernholz (@TimFernholz) August 12, 2021


There are people who believe just that.   Peoplw who were soldiers in country and wanted to stay there until "we won".   I know dozens of these guys and they will not be reasoned with.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jesus.
We're barely out of the driveway and these motherfu*kers have already changed the WIFI password.


They gotta cut off the escape of any collaborators, and then proceed with the pogrom
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?

Some defense contractors got very, very rich.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maktaka
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


As an Army trainer who worked with the Afghani army reported, the Afghani troops couldn't even be bothered to do jumping jacks. There was not and never has been an actual Afghani army, just guys willing to show up and collect a paycheck to play around with US arms and equipment.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let me know when we have to push a helicopter off the deck of an aircraft carrier.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


Poppies! Also the people we trained are likely Taliban sympathetic
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But we gave them all the things we thought they should have! If they're so ungrateful as to not want the things we made them take, we'll just take our things and leave.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: JerseyTim: raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?

Some defense contractors got very, very rich.

[Fark user image 850x425]


I'd argue the whole war was waste, fraud, and abuse.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We'll be farewelled as liberators.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, we had better start destroying all the vehicles, aircraft, etc that we have given the afghans. Don't want the Taliban having Tucanos, Blackhawks, etc.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: JerseyTim: raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?

Some defense contractors got very, very rich.

[Fark user image 850x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I knew Afghanistan would be the Taliban's by the end of the year. I didn't stop to think that maybe they wanted to get stuff wrapped-up and beat the winter.

/should have handed the keys over to the UN in 2003
//and then not go into Iraq
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pottery barn rule.
Sometimes you should just say "screw it", fark up their stuff and leave.
None of this nation building BS left over from the Marshall plan.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 378x261]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fall_of_​Saigon


The reason the evacuation of Saigon was such a clusterfark was because the US ambassador was in denial.  The NVA was hours outside of the city before he acted.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?

Some defense contractors got very, very rich.


Lots of gun camera footage for the MAGA crowd to wank to as well.

Also from what I understand (which, you must realize, is very little), most Afghan army regulars were trained to hunker down and call in American airstrikes when confronting the Taliban rather than engage in firefights since the majority of them spent their duty time high on opium. Without American overwatch, the Afghan regular army is only marginally more effective in combat than your typical Texas trailer park.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maktaka: raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?

As an Army trainer who worked with the Afghani army reported, the Afghani troops couldn't even be bothered to do jumping jacks. There was not and never has been an actual Afghani army, just guys willing to show up and collect a paycheck to play around with US arms and equipment.


So actually worse than ARVN?

/it appears that ARVN lasted longer once out from under the US skirts
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Panatheist: Can i just ask the ugly question that no news outlet seems to be asking, if the afgahn government collapsed the moment we pulled out, how the hell was that an afghan government to begin with? If the afghani people couldnt prop up this organization enough to beat the taliban, then by default they have chosen the taliban over the fake org we tried to impose on them


It wasn't. It was a hodgepodge of different militia and tribal groups hiring their family members to get in on the grift. But there is absolutely no such thing as a singular entity that governs Afghanistan.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I'm failing to understand how we could have been there for 20 years but not have trained their army to combat and deal with the Taliban.   Why were we there, then?   What was the point?


Now you're getting it.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Well, we had better start destroying all the vehicles, aircraft, etc that we have given the afghans. Don't want the Taliban having Tucanos, Blackhawks, etc.


The Taliban doesn't have the maintenance ability to keep those  things operational. They'll strip it for parts and souvenirs.


That or try to create the Taliban air force which will exist until the end of the runway.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PTP_Professor: Well, we had better start destroying all the vehicles, aircraft, etc that we have given the afghans. Don't want the Taliban having Tucanos, Blackhawks, etc.


The last time the Talibs became an 'emirate' they were magically flying and maintaining MIGs. And yes that means exactly what you think it does.

I assume they'll have tactical nukes by Halloween.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: My overly simple take, america tried to make a united country out of a region where tribes are far more important than nationality.


See also: Iraq, Syria, and most of sub-Saharan Africa.

When you see straight lines on a map instead of natural borders like mountains, rivers, etc., you can usually bet they were drawn by Europeans, without thought given to tribal animosities. Which is why you need a colonial power to govern them. And when independence comes... a dictator.

Basically, it's our fault, as usual.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.