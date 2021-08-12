 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Robert Durst admits he lied to police about the night his wife disappeared, but gets to keep rollin', rollin', rollin' as a free man anyhow   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Kirsten Dunst, Real estate heir Robert Durst, Susan Berman, All Good Things, University of California, Los Angeles alumni, KILL, Ryan Gosling, Murder  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it's good to be rich.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F you, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No wonder his bizket is limp.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: F you, subby.

[Fark user image image 425x279]


😉

/Subby
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Peter von Nostrand: F you, subby.

[Fark user image image 425x279]

😉

/Subby


Don't mind them. You know we be lovin' this shiat right here.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Ocho: Sounds like it's good to be rich.


The only time a rich person goes to jail it's because they stole money from another rich person
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Ocho: Sounds like it's good to be rich.


Yep. When I read the headline, I asked "Rich or a cop?" Rich.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel like breaking some shiat now! Woodstock 99' babeee!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Peter von Nostrand: F you, subby.

[Fark user image image 425x279]

😉

/Subby


We'll see how long it takes the mods to think my comment is personal and nuke....

**ban hammering intensifies**
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The guy's health is failing, to the point where he DGAF anymore. If he lives to see the end of the trial, the length of his sentence probably won't matter.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Did I actually see Kathie walk through the doors and onto the train? The answer is no. But there is no place else to go."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can think of one or two alternatives.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think the statute of limitations on that 39 year-old crime of lying to police has probably run so ...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, there's those pesky facts of having to prove a) that she's actually dead, b) that he actually killed her, and c) HOW he actually killed her.

But otherwise, I'm sure he's guilty as homemade sin.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
...including a pair of incidents that were dramatized in the film "All Good Things" starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst and shown to jurors earlier in the trial.

Am I reading that right?  They showed the jury a Hollywood dramatization of what might have gone down 40 years ago?  That doesn't seem like that should be acceptable in a trial...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.