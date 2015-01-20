 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   It takes a lot of balls to steal from the government   (yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, United States Army, White Sands Missile Range, Search warrant, federal search warrant, United States, New Mexico, U.S. District Court  
•       •       •

1381 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nickle balls. Meh... Might have something if they were brass,... big brass ball,... bearings.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it 1,000 times. YES, it is easy to steal from the government. Very easy. But they ALWAYS find out when someone does an audit 1-3-5 years later and they ALWAYS track you down.

If you want to do this you have to flee the country. Steal $2-3 million and move to Uruguay. You'll have a beautiful life. Just don't stay here.

Jesus... wake up people!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How exactly do you fence millions of ball bearings?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were just going to send them downrange anyway!"
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He claims to have paperwork stating the government hired him to take them.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fourthsword
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So the entire load combined to weigh about 232,000 pounds, which is comparable to the weight of an average blue whale."

But how many Rhode Islands is that?!?!
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I've said it 1,000 times. YES, it is easy to steal from the government. Very easy. But they ALWAYS find out when someone does an audit 1-3-5 years later and they ALWAYS track you down.

If you want to do this you have to flee the country. Steal $2-3 million and move to Uruguay. You'll have a beautiful life. Just don't stay here.

Jesus... wake up people!


The smart ones don't need to steal. Like with a no-bid contract being awarded to a company that has nothing to do with whatever they're being paid for. Hell, I'm pretty sure 80% of the defense budget is pure fat. Spend a small fortune training someone to do a job then have them pull guard duty while a contractor does it instead.
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fourthsword: "So the entire load combined to weigh about 232,000 pounds, which is comparable to the weight of an average blue whale."

But how many Rhode Islands is that?!?!


IKR.... If you stacked them end-to-end how many times would they go to new york and back?

This author doesnt know how science works!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How exactly do you fence millions of ball bearings?


TFA says they took it to a scrap metal recycler. If nickel is $8.57 / pound scrap value (source: internet), 232,000 pounds = $2 million dollars.

This dude's a junkie stealing catalytic converters from the work trucks at his factory, just at a much bigger scale.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmmm.  New Mexico...ball bearings.  I have a suspect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dakai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How exactly do you fence millions of ball bearings?


In one very large explosion.

For an ambitious person this wouldn't be much of a task at all.

/Don't try this at home
//You don't want the the Feds knocking on your door
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not really, you just need to convince a lot of idiots to vote for you.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewd: fourthsword: "So the entire load combined to weigh about 232,000 pounds, which is comparable to the weight of an average blue whale."

But how many Rhode Islands is that?!?!

IKR.... If you stacked them end-to-end how many times would they go to new york and back?

This author doesnt know how science works!


Fortunately, I keep a blue whale on my desk for reference.
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SnowPeas: Nickle balls. Meh... Might have something if they were brass,... big brass ball,... bearings.



Duke Nukem: Balls of Steel!
Youtube eckoYQqdk28
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How exactly do you fence millions of ball bearings?


Use them on your next contract project and bill the customer the normal amount. They won't question it and you'll be making pure profit.
 
crozzo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the plus side, there will never be a better time to add a few steelies to your marble collection. Text me.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He just wants to keep the squirrels away from his 'maters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GORDON: He claims to have paperwork stating the government hired him to take them.


The trucking company who moved the merch says he had paperwork.
The construction contractor claims it was legit, despite the lack of an official contract.
The crane company had no comment.
The scrap yard had no comment.
The official at the army missile range who set it up was fired and had no comment.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who would have a need for all those ball bearings?!

cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size


/...oh.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought ball-bearings were really valuable, because those WW2 bomber missions always seemed to be about bombing the ball-bearing factory.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Once talked to a contractor that was involved in replacing/renovating piers at a naval base. He said he asked his contact on the base where he should put the cut up shore power cables they were removing.  The guy told him "get it out of here, that's what your contract says."  Copper cable the size of his wrist, hundreds of feet of it. He got it out of there alright.

This looks pretty plainly crooked by the fact that there was no contract, and that there was some kind of payment directly to the DoD employee. But I have no doubt that the military would have no problem giving away huge money in scrap value just to get something done.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A search warrant return shows federal authorities on Monday seized more than $1 million from a bank account held in the name of Escobedo's business."

Careful, he gets touchy when people steal his money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.