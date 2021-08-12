 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Utah governor responds to constituent demanding he change 'obscene' last name, considers Feltersnatch, Moorehead, Johnson, or Wang as alternatives   (thehill.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Koontz?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Signed,

-Dick Johnson"
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
sigh.

Not an Onion article
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am picturing a large group of sister wives chanting at the capital "We want Cox" and that causing the issue.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dear Citizen,

I'm Governor Cox, and I wanted to let you know that people are sending out stupid letters with your name on them.

Sincerely,

Governor Cox
cox:COX
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I don't know if you know this, but when people say your last name it sounds like "cock". Unless he was home schooled he's no doubt known, and been endlessly reminded, about this since grade school.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow! A lot of people in Utah have dirty minds!

Maybe they should turn to a religion that encompasses every aspect of their lives.... What?

Oh..never mind
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This still a thing?? I thought this jacka** got laughed outta there?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dear Citizen,

I'm Governor Cox, and I wanted to let you know that people are sending out stupid letters with your name on them.

Sincerely,

Governor Cox
cox:COX


Obligatory:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only person with an unresolved "cocks" issue is the complainant
 
nocturn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL at the attorney's name in the above letter.  Just noticed.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No Courteney takes Cox jokes?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Geotpf: LOL at the attorney's name in the above letter.  Just noticed.


Not the attorney's name, the name of the asshole writing stupid letters.  Meh.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course it's really worse since his middle name is Ligma
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sincerely,

Peter O'Toole
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He should respond by changing his first name to Dixon.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poppycox

/poppycock means soft poop.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
GENE MASSETH!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does that mean his male children are coxswain?
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sup
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I grew up in Utah, and our county's ski resort was called Beaver Mountain. I can't tell you how many times I went down on it. They opened a second ski resort there with Cherry in the name.
 
Pinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Utahns don't like it when they think about Cox. Dirty, filthy cox.
He should change it to Buttsexton.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Paging Miles O'Toole... please pick up the blue courtesy phone.
 
BBH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A street in Elgin, IL

Fark user image

Yes, people have tried to get it renamed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I am picturing a large group of sister wives chanting at the capital "We want Cox" and that causing the issue.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Their state's hero is basically named Bringthem Young
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"THEY CAN'T DOXX OUR COX!"
 
comrade
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and never the Twain shall meet...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Garsh, those Utahns are some wacky, wacky people.

Wait till they find his wife's maiden name is Craven.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BBH: A street in Elgin, IL

[Fark user image 212x53]

Yes, people have tried to get it renamed.


Sexasaurus Avenue
 
ryant123
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the letter

> very concerned

Yahuh.
 
Pinner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I grew up in Utah, and our county's ski resort was called Beaver Mountain. I can't tell you how many times I went down on it. They opened a second ski resort there with Cherry in the name.


Yeah, I'd shred the Beav in college for a $10 half day.
Wish I still had that shirt.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BBH: A street in Elgin, IL

[Fark user image 212x53]

Yes, people have tried to get it renamed.


There is a street in north central Ohio, I think it's near Fremont, called Fangboner Road.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out about Jesus CHRIST.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BBH: A street in Elgin, IL

[Fark user image image 212x53]

Yes, people have tried to get it renamed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The constituent threatened to recall Cox if his name isn't changed, stating this is "not a communist dictatorship."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nocturn: [Fark user image 400x217] [View Full Size image _x_]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
change it to Cox-Zucker
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: The constituent threatened to recall Cox if his name isn't changed, stating this is "not a communist dictatorship."

[Fark user image image 220x220]


Poe's Law in effect.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: GENE MASSETH!


Always cracks me up.  How they got away with that, I'll never know
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this Osbourne Cox?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's always Spencer Dillermand.
 
basicstock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Spencer Throbbing-Member might be appropriate.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Geotpf: LOL at the attorney's name in the above letter.  Just noticed.

Not the attorney's name, the name of the asshole writing stupid letters.  Meh.


Ok now go back and read that it is addressed to Dale O. Cox, esquire.  And then the name of the law firm that Mr. Cox works for.  The letter is from an attorney to an attorney.  Reading comprehesion FTW.

Seems somebody here is dumber than Dale Cox - ahole attorney at law.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wally disagrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tallywhacker not in consideraton?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I knew a William Aycock. Lead to hearing a woman yelling "I need Aycock" in the office.
 
hervatski
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's not forget the Persian Utahn offended by this - Yaseen Mahboobs will NOT let this go until you notice!

// apologies to New Girl, s6e2 "Hubbedy Bubbedy"
// next 5 slashies are just "Melanie Fart" 5 times
 
