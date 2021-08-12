 Skip to content
(Manchester Evening News)   Wait until she finds out what happens when you put metal pans in the microwave
44
•       •       •

Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the fark do you confuse a plastic pan with a metal one?  You can tell just by feel and weight alone, not to mention the sound it makes when you plunk it down on an oven rack.  Also, why does it appear that she put an empty pan in the oven?

This "self-confessed ditzy blonde" is giving herself too much credit.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until she sees that hundreds of places have been selling plastic serving trays for decades...

optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA....she 'made the same mistake four years ago'
 
lordduzi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop me before I stupid some more.  People wonder why they have to warn that Hot Pockets are hot.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: FTA....she 'made the same mistake four years ago'


She's not the sharpest bulb in the drawer.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the warning sticker in Swedish?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that they have a bunch of photos of her, wtf

Also they labeled her a mum for some weird reason.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do magnets not exist in England?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: How the fark do you confuse a plastic pan with a metal one?  You can tell just by feel and weight alone, not to mention the sound it makes when you plunk it down on an oven rack.  Also, why does it appear that she put an empty pan in the oven?



In my experience, melting/burning plastic gives off a pretty hard-to-miss smoke/odor as well.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: optikeye: FTA....she 'made the same mistake four years ago'

She's not the sharpest bulb in the drawer.


She's a crayon short of a 6-pack.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic in the oven and metal in the microwave were signs of the creeping dementia with my mom.

Now I has a sad.
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this victim blaming going on! :P
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, I hope she buys a lava light in the next episode.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: FTA....she 'made the same mistake four years ago'


Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a plastic container of leftovers that I forgot I left a serving spoon inside, and mirowaved it to reheat the food for lunch.

oddly enough, no sparks etc . could be as the lid was still mostly on (cracked to allow steam to escape)...but I'm not willing to try again to see what happens.
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: optikeye: FTA....she 'made the same mistake four years ago'

She's not the sharpest bulb in the drawer.


She's not the sharpest crayon in the chandelier, either...
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did something similar one time. I had cold pizza on a plastic plate in the fridge. The plan was to pop the pizza into the toaster oven. I was doing a couple other things at the counter and due to lack of space ended up setting the plate with the pizza on the toaster oven tray. While being distracted with the other things I ended up putting the tray and plate into the toaster oven. Made a nice plastic puddle on the tray. Fortunately once it cooled the plastic popper right off the tray.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds stupid
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I have said before, the autonomic nervous system has a hell of a lot to answer for.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the kitchenware is designed for baking you can still melt it in the oven.

Exhibit A:   Pyrex baking dish purchased in the late 1940s that I inherited from my mother.  In the bottom at one corner is a large dent.

A DENT!  IN ORIGINAL PYREX!

Gas oven.  Bad thermostat.  Gossiping with the neighbor in the back yard.  Oven smoke.  Thin potholder.  OW!  Drop.  Dent.

I love to bake foccacia in it, serve it from the dish at a party, then wait for someone to notice the lump in the corner.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the time I accidentally microwaved foil, but in my defense it was a fast food wrapper that looked and felt like paper, and I was young enough not to know better.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only thin metals like foils and gilt edging of nice china react in the microwave.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rene ala Carte: [Fark user image 186x271]


To be fair we actively encourage stupidity and a lack of responsibility. We monetarily reward those who make foolish mistakes and as a society view admitting you made a mistake as a bigger slight than feigning stupidity and pretending that you didn't understand that you were wrong.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That dangerously underestimates the damage stupid people can do to uninvolved bystanders.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ingo:

...then wait for someone to notice the lump in the corner.

Lumps is not the preferred nomenclature.  Some of us are uncomfortable in groups and prefer to distance ourselves a bit at social gatherings and attracting notice is the last thing we want.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: How the fark do you confuse a plastic pan with a metal one?  You can tell just by feel and weight alone, not to mention the sound it makes when you plunk it down on an oven rack.  Also, why does it appear that she put an empty pan in the oven?

This "self-confessed ditzy blonde" is giving herself too much credit.


The more important question is WTF is a plastic pan?
 
SnowPeas [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stratohead: I had a plastic container of leftovers that I forgot I left a serving spoon inside, and mirowaved it to reheat the food for lunch.

oddly enough, no sparks etc . could be as the lid was still mostly on (cracked to allow steam to escape)...but I'm not willing to try again to see what happens.


you had sufficent load so that the rf power generated by the microwave was less then whats needed to cause an arc.

put a 8oz glass of water in the back corner to provide a load (thus protecting the magnatron ((they dont like running with no load while dumping power into a resonating cavity)) you can then put anything you want in the microwave without too much worry of equipment damage.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pinner: Was the warning sticker in Swedish?


... Nø.

/runs
 
Faraday's Child
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stratohead: I had a plastic container of leftovers that I forgot I left a serving spoon inside, and mirowaved it to reheat the food for lunch.

oddly enough, no sparks etc . could be as the lid was still mostly on (cracked to allow steam to escape)...but I'm not willing to try again to see what happens.


Not that I recommend it, but you can sometimes get away with smooth metal objects in a microwave, it's the sharp corners and pointy bits where charge can build up that causes sparks.
 
ingo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: ingo:

...then wait for someone to notice the lump in the corner.

Lumps is not the preferred nomenclature.  Some of us are uncomfortable in groups and prefer to distance ourselves a bit at social gatherings and attracting notice is the last thing we want.


Sorry.  I should have said alternately solidified.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lordduzi: Stop me before I stupid some more.  People wonder why they have to warn that Hot Pockets are hot.


There's a Cool Whip hotline.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Denjiro: I did something similar one time. I had cold pizza on a plastic plate in the fridge. The plan was to pop the pizza into the toaster oven. I was doing a couple other things at the counter and due to lack of space ended up setting the plate with the pizza on the toaster oven tray. While being distracted with the other things I ended up putting the tray and plate into the toaster oven. Made a nice plastic puddle on the tray. Fortunately once it cooled the plastic popper right off the tray.


But, what about the pizza?
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Denjiro: once it cooled the plastic popper right off the tray


dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man, she sounds dumb as hell.

Did she leave contact information..?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"A self-confessed 'ditzy blonde' "

Stop promoting ethnic stereotypes, you twit. Plenty of us are engineers, doctors, business leaders, you name it. You're just a generic human idiot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Recent Oregon high school graduate?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

optikeye: FTA....she 'made the same mistake four years ago'


To be fair, that was someone else. She's still not the sharpest spoon in the sock drawer, though.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You travel back in time and become your own grandpa?

El Rich-o
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snort: Only thin metals like foils and gilt edging of nice china react in the microwave.


If you put a cd in the microwave it's pretty special.
 
ryant123
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Pinner: Was the warning sticker in Swedish?

... Nø.


Definitely lost in translation

