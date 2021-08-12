 Skip to content
 
(Fox 29 San Antonio)   Today's reason for a Texas tag: Speeding driver crashes into parked car at high speed. Three neighbors come to driver's aid. Driver shoots all three, killing one. Fourth neighbor arrives to help and shoots driver dead   (foxsanantonio.com) divider line
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wtf???
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rukie: Wtf???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Welcome to Texas, here's you gun and bottle of Jack Daniels.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Combustion: rukie: Wtf???

[Fark user image 700x297] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's not drugs; it's Texas..(tm)
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Being a good samaritan is punishable by death in America. Thanks guns!
 
docilej
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there video footage of this?!!!
 
chewd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heres that "polite society" the NRA promised us!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rukie: Wtf???


Standing his ground, obviously
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ummm...The Aristocrats?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a good thing people had ready access to deadly weapons because reasons..

They sure are showing that King of England up aren't they?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society :-)
 
chewd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

docilej: Is there video footage of this?!!!


Reservoir Dogs (3/12) Movie CLIP - Pink's Escape (1992) HD
Youtube rLx1ABxely0
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: Heres that "polite society" the NRA promised us!


Everyone said please and thank you between gunshots.  It was totally polite.
 
neongoats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So a whole bunch of Texans died? Sounds like a win for the rest of us.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Texas is basically the first Mad Max movie: lots of guns, no reliable power sources, people shooting each other willy-nilly without any legal repercussions, and a governor who just keeps yelling about freedumbs.

Great. Someone should hire a bunch of war dogs and strap the Doof Warrior to the front of his truck.
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No mention of the SUSPECT....makes you go hummmmm
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
that is so fecking funny
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an episode of "Law & Order"? I feel like it probably was.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not clear on something- why didn't the first three neighbors have guns? I thought this was Texas... I could understand if maybe they were caught off guard, but you'd think at least one would have gotten off a shot. I'm calling bull, this is more of a Chicago story.

No wait, that doesn't work, still not enough guns.

A Florida story? Yep, that's the right balance of guns and WTF.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Wasn't this an episode of "Law & Order"? I feel like it probably was.


Nah.  It was an episode of Walker: Texas Ranger.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: No mention of the SUSPECT....makes you go hummmmm


Mom?
 
farker99
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Years ago my GF at the time lived in San Antonio. So I go to visit her and her parents. Meet her father who has some massive handgun in the glove compartment of his truck. (He was a long haul driver). I ask why and he says "To shoot the armadillos, of course, when the cops pull you over for something stupid."

/not my GF much longer after that.
//Never been back to Texas after that either
///Texas is weird.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ now  
Ok, but if I understand American law properly, the fourth person gets to keep the car.
 
