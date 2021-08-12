 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Oohh's, Aahh's, UGHH's   (wusa9.com) divider line
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ting, Tang, Walla Walla, Bing Bang
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aw, it's cute!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images1.fanpop.comView Full Size

"Relax, everybody, it's fine! He's not walking on the food and stealing bites, he's preparing and taste-testing it! It's totally different, I promise!"
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why it's important to emphasize that the restaurant is "black-owned."
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hoo-has?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Aw, it's cute!


I watched Suicide Squad this morning and all I could think when Ratcatcher was on screen was "Look, he has a little backpack!" Quit being such a crybaby, Bloodsport.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rat in mi kitchen
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is an Ooh-Ahh what you get when Marine and a soldier have a baby?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A representative at the store says the food in question was a take-out order that had not been picked up from that day and was never distributed to any customer.
They also went on to say while the location underwent a deep cleaning Monday the door was left open as a precautionary measure to ensure incidents like this never happen again.

Can someone parse this and explain what relevance the door is to this story?

Why would they leave the door open? That's how rats get in!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: A representative at the store says the food in question was a take-out order that had not been picked up from that day and was never distributed to any customer.
They also went on to say while the location underwent a deep cleaning Monday the door was left open as a precautionary measure to ensure incidents like this never happen again.

Can someone parse this and explain what relevance the door is to this story?

Why would they leave the door open? That's how rats get in!


But it's also how they get back out! You don't want it trapped in there do you?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ less than a minute ago  

baronbloodbath: A representative at the store says the food in question was a take-out order that had not been picked up from that day and was never distributed to any customer.
They also went on to say while the location underwent a deep cleaning Monday the door was left open as a precautionary measure to ensure incidents like this never happen again.

Can someone parse this and explain what relevance the door is to this story?

Why would they leave the door open? That's how rats get in!


Rats can get through tiny spaces as they dislocate their joints to do so.  I have seen it first hand and it equally amazed me and disgusted me.  Now if you leave the door open the snakes, hawks, and other predators can get in to take away your rats.  Of course then you have a new problem.

I do not follow the rationale for the open door either.
 
