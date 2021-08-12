 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   You can bite your friends and you can bite your gold medal, but you can't bite your friend's gold medal   (wusa9.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's stupid to bite gold in the first place. The only time when it might possibly be useful is if you suspected it was a piece of gold-plated lead, but these days the fakes use tungsten (which has the correct density).
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I liked the joke - timing was poor, but the joke was solid.
They also replaced her medal, so BFD.

...everybody gets offended too damned easily.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, but did he go full meme or was he just a poser?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bite my shiny metal medal.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That could short circuit the 5g chip.
 
Likwit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mayor Kawamura is kind of a weirdo anyway. An Abe disciple who's been "in trouble" before. Last time he told a delegation from Nanking that he thought the Nanking Massacre was a hoax.

Real piece of shiat.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

