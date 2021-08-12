 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Even in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, two women were able to get 94% of their small town vaccinated despite having no dedicated vaccination center   (al.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They will not be forgiven.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them medals.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad twist is that they forgot to get vaccinated themselves and died :(
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
94% of the population, or the eligible population? Is this the town where the children of the corn come from?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: 94% of the population, or the eligible population? Is this the town where the children of the corn come from?


I think you and I saw very very different versions of The Children  of the Corn
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet b00bs were involved somehow.
Hey dudes, c'mon in and see our b00bs
Hey ladies, c'mon in and compare our b00bs to yours.  And if you want to start lezzing out, that's cool.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, libs!  They aren't getting vaccinated too, but only because we make it hard for them.  We're not getting vaccinated even though it's easy because we're smart!
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Indiana's vax rate is 48%, but my county's vax rate is >80%.

Because the people of my county are mostly well-educated & well-off. This nonsense literally never hurts people like us.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is exactly what Biden/the feds were trying to do with the door-to-door program - give support and information to local volunteers to help inform and vaccinate their communities.

The worthless human garbage of the right called them medical brownshirts.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Trainspotr: 94% of the population, or the eligible population? Is this the town where the children of the corn come from?

I think you and I saw very very different versions of The Children  of the Corn


It's been a while. They killed the adults, didn't they? They didn't just move a couple towns over, right?
 
flood222
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.  That is to say good intentions, may have unintended consequences.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good on them for their time and effort ..
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There was an article I saw where a guy out in the Midwest or mountain west got vaccinated because mama told him to, even though he had red hair green eyes and a blood type that would protect him from Covid(he had done his own research)

Mama was his wife not his mother BTW, wait I think the article only said mama was his wife.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: spongeboob: Trainspotr: 94% of the population, or the eligible population? Is this the town where the children of the corn come from?

I think you and I saw very very different versions of The Children  of the Corn

It's been a while. They killed the adults, didn't they? They didn't just move a couple towns over, right?


In one of the sequels the kids did just move a few towns over and do the whole thing again
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those women need capes.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good for them.  They put in the work and got the results.

The latest data shows the delta variant is about twice as contagious as the original version of Covid.

You either need to be vaccinated or not allow others to come into an enclosed space where you are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gonegirl: This is exactly what Biden/the feds were trying to do with the door-to-door program - give support and information to local volunteers to help inform and vaccinate their communities.

The worthless human garbage of the right called them medical brownshirts.


Yes but Biden also wants to know how many guns you have and where you keep your Bibles.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Cletus and Cherlene don't want any of dem gobment chips.  Just the welfare checks.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: Those women need capes.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.


To be fair to Fark, they're only hoping for specific unvaccinated people to die.  It's great because Farkers don't have to do any of the work.  Real Americans are doing it by themselves.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sad that they had to do that instead of having a competent government, but obviously, good for them.

They know the white people don't give a fark if black people die of COVID.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.


The cool thing is, we don't need to spend even 1 second "hoping" for their deaths.
It just happens naturally, then we get to celebrate one less Trumper.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They have a saintly ability to gently lead people to the right decision. Give them a Macarthur to build a vaccine corps.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Marshmallow Jones: Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.

The cool thing is, we don't need to spend even 1 second "hoping" for their deaths.
It just happens naturally, then we get to celebrate one less Trumper.


Adorable.  What a special treat to the world you are.  How much longer do you need to stay?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: gonegirl: This is exactly what Biden/the feds were trying to do with the door-to-door program - give support and information to local volunteers to help inform and vaccinate their communities.

The worthless human garbage of the right called them medical brownshirts.

Yes but Biden also wants to know how many guns you have and where you keep your Bibles.


Based on the prevalent religions calling themselves Christian in the deep south, I suspect they keep their bibles right by the fireplace.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Begoggle: Marshmallow Jones: Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.

The cool thing is, we don't need to spend even 1 second "hoping" for their deaths.
It just happens naturally, then we get to celebrate one less Trumper.

Adorable.  What a special treat to the world you are.  How much longer do you need to stay?


Longer because I'm vaccinated.
The less Trumper trash, the better the world will be.
Wouldn't you agree?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Begoggle: Marshmallow Jones: Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.

The cool thing is, we don't need to spend even 1 second "hoping" for their deaths.
It just happens naturally, then we get to celebrate one less Trumper.

Adorable.  What a special treat to the world you are.  How much longer do you need to stay?


How's the weather up there on that high horse?
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.


No moral condemnation for the actual muderdering Trumanzee savages here - but only people who say mean things about them.
What nakedly phony hypocrisy, and what a grandiose self delusion supporting it.
Nothing faker than a Pollyanna.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TypoFlyspray: Marshmallow Jones: Begoggle: Marshmallow Jones: Pah, minimal effort.  Real heroes like Farkers spend hours per day preaching hatred for the unvaccinated and hoping for their deaths.  That's a full time job.

The cool thing is, we don't need to spend even 1 second "hoping" for their deaths.
It just happens naturally, then we get to celebrate one less Trumper.

Adorable.  What a special treat to the world you are.  How much longer do you need to stay?

How's the weather up there on that high horse?


To be fair, it has nothing to do with him being on a high horse.
The point is to lie and create false equivalence.
The point is to make Republicanism and Trumpism and anti-vax propaganda acceptable.
Because some black people are hesitant to get vaccinated, and we want to convince them to get vaccinated, that is the SAME THING as anti-mask and anti-vax Republcian governors, and the vast majority of unvaccinated who are older white male Republicans doing the same.
The point is to press the BOTH SIDES ARE BAD narrative, and that we need to be nice and accepting to BOTH SIDES and accept the Republican philosophy as just as valid as normal people.
 
