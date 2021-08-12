 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Want to shoot Lincoln in the head? Better get vaccinated   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Kennedy Center, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Vaccination, Vaccine, Ford's Theatre plan, negative test, growing list of D.C.-area venues  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
weirdneighbour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quick question.  Do these places accept Xerox copies of CDC cards, or just the original?  If so, why do they accept a picture from a phone?  I've been keeping away from events, but I know I can't do that forever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Quick question.  Do these places accept Xerox copies of CDC cards, or just the original?  If so, why do they accept a picture from a phone?  I've been keeping away from events, but I know I can't do that forever.


I've read most places will accept a copy or a picture of the card on your phone.
I keep it on my phone.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sic semper sickness!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought Booth shot Lincoln in the balcony not the head.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Billy Liar: Quick question.  Do these places accept Xerox copies of CDC cards, or just the original?  If so, why do they accept a picture from a phone?  I've been keeping away from events, but I know I can't do that forever.

I've read most places will accept a copy or a picture of the card on your phone.
I keep it on my phone.


Thanks.  After I got the second Pfizer, I made a bunch of copies of the relevant side, because I figured all these places were going to require them.  So far, my church is the only place that required that you show it.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Too soon
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OH NO we're creating a 2-tiered society

Well in this case it's about damn time for a 2-tiered society. Especially when the top tier is inviting, enabling, and even begging the 2nd tier to join them in the top tier.
 
The Brains
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: OH NO we're creating a 2-tiered society

Well in this case it's about damn time for a 2-tiered society. Especially when the top tier is inviting, enabling, and even begging the 2nd tier to join them in the top tier.


LOL I used to believe in the Meritocracy.

When is your graduation date? Been scoping out those private schools northeast?
 
special20
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"...so anyway, Mrs. Lincoln... how was the play?"
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
> patrons and performers

Relax, concessions staff, will-call booth, etc, you're still off the hook!
 
