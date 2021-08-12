|
Fark NotNewsletter: Too hot for pants
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-08-12 11:31:26 AM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
Been scrambling for time ever since getting back from my trip last week. The good news is the really excellent but stupid side project I've been working on is progressing nicely. It's also been fun getting back to coding again after a long break. Still need TotalFarker eyes on a thing, will try to drop that one into TotalFark Discussion today or tomorrow.
The Fark News Livestream returns Today at 3 p.m. EST - kind of. My friend and fellow RAGBRAI rider Trevor is going to step in for Dallan, who is unfortunately swamped with real-life duties. Today will be our first test run and my first time managing all the backend stuff, so it'll be pretty bare-bones. Come join us while we figure stuff out - consider this to be a beta run. Also, anyone interested in getting involved on-screen, drop me a line with a pitch (Drew at Fark).
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Marcus Aurelius suggested that people should eat a farm tool
farkingismybusiness explained why it's been so hard for firefighters to get the massive Greek wildfires under control
Sin'sHero appreciated those who were helping evacuate the island of Evia
LewDux gave more information about Mr Lordi, the singer of the Finnish heavy metal band Lordi, who was shown receiving a second vaccine dose
Cafe Threads figured that there are cases in which you should always suspect a certain family member of wrongdoing
OdradekRex had a theory on why one cop would "overdose" from being near fentanyl while another cop had no reaction
FrancoFile spoke for antivaxxer gym rats everywhere
mofa attempted to unravel a mystery
brap had Ice T discuss breastfeeding
grokca pointed out that a Star Wars memorabilia store owner who hates women who are transgender is apparently fine with questionable relationships
Smart:
KC Dutchman reminded us that our decisions about our own health can affect other people
Hey Nurse! shared what it's like treating COVID-19 patients who remain opposed to the vaccines
Glitchwerks let Farkers know that sharing your personal stories on Fark does make a difference
freddyV remains in pain because people won't take sensible precautions
stuhayes2010 had a point about people who claim COVID-19 is nothing worse than a bad flu
Doc Daneeka discussed the best way to let your own immune system handle COVID-19
Bovine Diarrhea Virus had to implement a vaccine mandate
Gordon Bennett described a virus's hopes and dreams
CSB Sunday Morning: Sports stories
Smart: COVID19 told us about finding a sport for a badass 7-year-old with type 1 diabetes
Funny: GRCooper's face saved the day
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Pocket Ninja explained how people who entered the country illegally are responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.
Karma Chameleon was not afraid of facing eviction
aleister_greynight told us how the MyPillow guy knows that all 50 states were flipped in an election hack
somedude210 laid out the reasons why J.D. Vance should stop trying to cancel "cat ladies"
UberDave took some guesses as to what caused Texas GOP official Scott Apley's death
Politics Smart:
Ass_Master_Flash argued that evidence shows that an Ohio politician was incorrect about who hates fishing
scottydoesntknow figured the San Francisco Deputy Sheriff's Association provided an additional argument supporting vaccine mandates for law enforcement
weddingsinger noticed that the attitude of some Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees seemed familiar
Mr. Coffee Nerves described what "patriots" are like
koder predicted what investment groups that buy houses in the suburbs to rent to people working from home will discover
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Driedsponge showed the age-old battle between plumber and ape
RedZoneTuba gave us surly citrus
Yammering_Splat_Vector found something the Apollo astronauts left behind
RedZoneTuba reminded pirates to keep it real
RedZoneTuba exposed a famous soundstage
Driedsponge designed a mannequin for the rest of us
Yammering_Splat_Vector styled Lisa's hair
RedZoneTuba put this man in the wrong place at the wrong time
Stantz rearranged this sign
Fartist Friday: Pets doing people jobs
freetomato's pup got a job workin' at the car wash
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To leisurely celebrate National Relaxation Day, we'll be using either images or poetry to describe how we like to relax. Post a picture of your favorite fishing spot, write a poem about beer, draw a cold beer, Photoshop your favorite beer, etc. Hmm, I'm sensing a theme.
Farktography: A, E, I, O, U
flondrix observed a constellation from Griffith Park
Beyond Fark (by Blythe)
Thanks to a good friend for letting us know Bimmer Jones passed away on June 19. Caturday said goodbye to him this past week. Bimmer Jones was a Farker for the past five years in his current username incarnation. As he noted in his bio, he was also known as dramatools, joining in 2003 and retiring the name in 2015. Bimmer Jones posted most often in Caturday, often commented on technology links, and occasionally joined in on politics threads. He was especially proud of his greenlit submission "I hereby order the Fark admins to greenlight this thread," saying "Holy shiat, it worked!" We send good wishes to his friends and family, and hope he has cats and Fark access in the great Beyond Fark.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although the 1000 club remains elusive for all yet again. Pity, too, with strawberry being my latest homemade ice cream flavor. On the Quiz itself, Dallymo came out on top with a score of 921, followed by uberhonky in second with 910 and Oliver Twisted in third with 906. syrynxx made fourth with 901, and Auntie Cheesus snuck in to the top five with 896.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which company owns Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile, and Republic Wireless. Only 29% of quiztakers knew that in the myriad world of corporate acquisitions and takeovers, Dish Network actually owns these MVNOs. I'm guessing someone must have thought it was a good idea at the time, or maybe there's a fan of Aqua Teen Hunger Force on the board of directors. I mean, with all the satellites, I'm pretty sure they know where you at.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about John Glenn's historic orbit of the Earth back in 1962. 82% of quiztakers knew that his spacecraft was named the Friendship 7. All of the Mercury spacecraft were given a name with a number designation of "7" because of the seven astronauts in the program. Or maybe just for luck or because the person in charge of naming lost a bet.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about who is going to be gracing one of the three covers of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Only 37% of quiztakers knew that it would be Megan Thee Stallion, who has taken her fame earned from "WAP" with Cardi B and run with it. She's joined by tennis star Naomi Osaka and model and activist Leyna Bloom on the other covers.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where you can hear the voice talents of actor Judy Greer. 89% of quiztakers were familiar with her work as Cheryl Tunt in "Archer," which returns to FXX and Hulu on August 25. Sadly, this will likely be the final season after we lost Jessica Walter early this year.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, be sure to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again later this week.
