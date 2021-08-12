 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from General Public, Pixies, Squeeze, and Thomas Dolby. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #244. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
83
83 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Programming Note:

the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival. they are limiting it to one entry per person (and yes they are enforcing this rule). you'll continue to hear announcements on the show, and you can enter the drawing for tickets here. i really, really, REALLY hope someone from the thread wins them.

it's not a festival that highlights a lot of the older (*cough*vintage*cough*) artists we play on the show, but if you've listened to the show very long, you will recognize a number of the new artists as having been played on our #debuTuesdays. or if you're just into the new music scene in general.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awright everyone?
Hope you all managed to get the stains out of your pants from yesterday.
Those that were wearing pants that is
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming Note #2:

just the other day, i noticed that a station i sometimes listen to (obvo when i am out of kuci range) that previously billed itself as classic 80s alternative was now announcing themselves as "alternative from the 80's era". soooooo....is that kinda like an 80's station who sometimes burns 70's or 90's hall passes?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Programming Note #2:

just the other day, i noticed that a station i sometimes listen to (obvo when i am out of kuci range) that previously billed itself as classic 80s alternative was now announcing themselves as "alternative from the 80's era". soooooo....is that kinda like an 80's station who sometimes burns 70's or 90's hall passes?


You might need to do some more research
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire (inspired by west.la.lawyer yesterday)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Programming Note #2:

just the other day, i noticed that a station i sometimes listen to (obvo when i am out of kuci range) that previously billed itself as classic 80s alternative was now announcing themselves as "alternative from the 80's era". soooooo....is that kinda like an 80's station who sometimes burns 70's or 90's hall passes?


Maybe they ditched the word "classic" because of the connotation that "classic" = "old people music" and they want to pull in some younger listeners, or at least not alienate the older ones because let's face it, we's old.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: let's face it, we's old.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: let's face it, we's old.

[Fark user image image 425x353]


Or what? You'll knock my teeth out?

*slams dentures on table*

Your move, pal.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: let's face it, we's old.

[Fark user image image 425x353]

Or what? You'll knock my teeth out?

*slams dentures on table*

Your move, pal.


*steals dentures*

enjoy oatmeal for the rest of your life.

/game, set, match
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's harvest and listen day. Kick my ass.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already enjoy oatmeal. And by the way, I stole the tennis balls off your walker.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: let's face it, we's old.


Hey!
I resemble that remark
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: I already enjoy oatmeal. And by the way, I stole the tennis balls off your walker.


those were laced with Covid. enjoy.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: I already enjoy oatmeal. And by the way, I stole the tennis balls off your walker.

those were laced with Covid. enjoy.


What?? You mean to tell me you all aren't vaccinated down there at the Senior Center? How irresponsible!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been listening to Joni Mitchell today, so I'm hoping I'm not traumatized by the change in tone.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no Valentina. Is she ever coming back, or did she graduate and move on?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pre-game is fantastic, whoever it is. very oscar peterson-ish.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CURVEBALL OPEN FTW.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: CURVEBALL OPEN FTW.


Plaid?
Or just a bit of a change up?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: CURVEBALL OPEN FTW.

Plaid?
Or just a bit of a change up?


yes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BOOM!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm here, covid NEGATIVE, and returning to normal work schedule today!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good show time everybody!
We have a beautiful quarter to Friday day here, Lucifer is coming closer, some neighbour is drilling in walls as crazy... It's perfect time for the best music party on the planet.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here, covid NEGATIVE, and returning to normal work schedule today!


\o/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here, covid NEGATIVE, and returning to normal work schedule today!


don't you mean you have covid and you have to stay at home with pay for the next two weeks?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: [media3.giphy.com image 480x411] [View Full Size image _x_]


oh you cheeky monkey you
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire (inspired by west.la.lawyer yesterday)
[Fark user image 496x662]


Brother from another mother.

Here's my secret-misfit-flair for today

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: Today's show attire (inspired by west.la.lawyer yesterday)
[Fark user image 496x662]

Brother from another mother.

Here's my secret-misfit-flair for today

[Fark user image 850x789]


looks like someone went to plaid.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm here, covid NEGATIVE, and returning to normal work schedule today!


Great news.
Not great that you'll miss the last half hour though
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Singer sounds like marc from Chameleons on this one
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: I'm here, covid NEGATIVE, and returning to normal work schedule today!

don't you mean you have covid and you have to stay at home with pay for the next two weeks?


40% of my pay is tips. Even though I do actually have sick leave (thank you Seattle), it's not the same, and I actually love my job.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Pista: Today's show attire (inspired by west.la.lawyer yesterday)
[Fark user image 496x662]

Brother from another mother.

Here's my secret-misfit-flair for today

[Fark user image 850x789]

looks like someone went to plaid.


Spaceballs 1?!!!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
[checks time]

Oops, what did I miss?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: [checks time]

Oops, what did I miss?


nothing, we waited for you.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: [checks time]

Oops, what did I miss?


Well there was that one thing, also it's Tuesday now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was the slightly less baked Desert Daze lady
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: [checks time]

Oops, what did I miss?

nothing, we waited for you.


Awwww!


djslowdive: thespindrifter: [checks time]

Oops, what did I miss?

Well there was that one thing, also it's Tuesday now.


Yer killin' me :p
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also late.

Half day.

The hot part though.

/My local "oldies" station goes to like 2000
//"Here's another classic track!"
///*Early Foo Fighters song*
////Me: sigh
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Also late.

Half day.

The hot part though.

/My local "oldies" station goes to like 2000
//"Here's another classic track!"
///*Early Foo Fighters song*
////Me: sigh


Geez. Of course I was ragging on a friend last night reminding him of all the movies and great music that came out in 1991 ... THIRTY YEARS AGO.

/oooh, Shonen Knife!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2zulul2kzsvl1m4ole2mwsso-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ANDizzleWI:

///*Early Foo Fighters song*

let me guess. big me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Stuffies
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, I really need to put Doolittle back on the turntable.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
