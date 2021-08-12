 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Split ship sits, its bits spit slick   (cnn.com) divider line
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh el oh el hopefully this goes better than the New Carissa in Oregon.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The front fell off?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They just need to tow it outside of the environment.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't give two ships about any of this.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: [media3.giphy.com image 320x172] [View Full Size image _x_]


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the "Crimson Polaris," was carrying wood chips

IKEA shortage coming up.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That wessel is not shipshape.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: the "Crimson Polaris," was carrying wood chips

IKEA shortage coming up.


Explains why it hasn't sunk.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: dothemath: the "Crimson Polaris," was carrying wood chips

IKEA shortage coming up.

Explains why it hasn't sunk.


I'm not sure to funny or smart
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math tongue twisters.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/​d​etails/ships/shipid:413877/mmsi:354157​000/imo:9370783/vessel:CRIMSON_POLARIS​

<Randon Chipmunks tune>
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Youtube 3m5qxZm_JqM
 
Slypork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: I was told there would be no math tongue twisters.


Pinky and the Brain, Tongue Twister
Youtube eIu4fP4fOHE
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby missed the "chip ship" opportunity but otherwise well done.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: The front fell off?


Looks like the back
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm tired of hearing about ships leaking oil all  over the dang place.  What is the feasibility of going back to wind power, supplemented with solar?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RubiconBeer: Subby missed the "chip ship" opportunity but otherwise well done.


Stix Nix Hick Pix!
Youtube wuRFZEL5ffI
 
