(WFSB Connecticut)   When you mix alprazolam, oxycodone hydrochloride, Xanax, and cannabis type materials with a Davis Industries 380 semi-auto pistol, 9mm semi-auto polymer pistol, and an AR-15 style rifle, in addition to a pellet rifle, you're bound to make Fark.com   (wfsb.com) divider line
34
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, Ammunition, Semi-automatic pistol, drug charges, slew of weapons, Opioid, Joshua Griffin, gunshot noise complaint  
•       •       •

snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pro Tip: Always police your brass

/did I say ALWAYS!? I meant ALWAYS!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey Subby, alprazolam /is/ xanax.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you mix alprazolam, oxycodone hydrochloride, Xanax, and cannabis

Yeah, mixing alprazolam and Xanax is just as bad as mixing cannabis and weed.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woah, Black Betty, alprazolam
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man kids today are farking ape shiat about xanax.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's what killed Becky.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you know that if you mix Mountain Dew with hand soap you get napalm?
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanax and Benzos in general are evil, evil drugs.

Once hooked, they're not getting off without seizures if they go cold turkey, making it incredibly difficult to stop without medical intervention.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a standard 9mm hangun, cheap garbage .380 and a generic AR.  Kid stick the drugs, you have better taste there
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Looks like an SBR 10" but I guess they would have mentioned it.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heck, I could get on Fark with two beers, a slingshot, and my usual bad aim.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American Dad - Too Much Zoloft
Youtube 7KEX5aYRGqI
 
dreaming_i_am
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"unlawful discharge of a high capacity magazine"
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prove it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Selling drugs in middle-class Connecticut.  Is Ang Lee available to do a sequel of "The Ice Storm"?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm guessing there was branded stuff and generic. That's why it was catalogued/reported that way.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

See my comment above.
 
lurkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

After Covid, sure thing.
I might even drink three beers for that.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

At high doses maybe. A 0.5mg a day isn't going to cause seizures.

I'd be more worried about antidepressants. 

And you can't really overdose on Xanax alone. It has to be polypharm/alcohol combined to knock out the respiratory drive. That's why they use them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I developed, lets say, a "fondness" for Tylenol 4 and when I stopped taking it I didnt sleep for six days.
 
starlost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
yup. a davis 380. i'd laugh at him if i didn't have a lorcin 380. i think i bought the lorcin new for $40 in the late 1990's. 100%  dangerous pieces of shiate.
 
wee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Has the slide come off and hit you in the face yet?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Depends, really.

Does he have a good lawyer traveling with him and how good is his copy?

We talking book or just article?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mom and Dad are gonna be pissed. Kid is going to be grounded for life.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Subby just really likes Xanax.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

If I miss a dose of venlafaxine I feel like absolute shiat and it kinda terrifies me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

You know, we're definitely living in interesting times when the above is appropriate constructive criticism in response to a given situation.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
American Ultra?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Isn't alprazolam & xanax the same thing?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yes
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I'm hoping my dad leaves me the Raven .25 that he got when he turned 21 not because I want to shoot it, but just because it's possibly the crappiest heirloom gun ever.

/What I really want is his Garand.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear a list like that, I think about
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
