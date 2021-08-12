 Skip to content
Vaccination rates are up despite idiots
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despair Not!

You're not my despair supervisor!
I will continue to despair until Trump and/or the Republican Party is dead.
It's their fault we're in this whole mess.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got this text from my brother-in-law the other night
Omg redacted! We need your help. Should we get the vaccine or not? So confusing!

Me
Get the vaccine
Delta variant is kicking hard

Him
Thank you. We totally trust you!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Muahaha now we can use our mind control serum to turn them all into 5G gay communist corporations!

chexmix cons!
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even with this good news, it's still not enough
 
sdd2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.


The same as well on wearing a mask.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sdd2000: BobCumbers: Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.

The same as well on wearing a mask.
[Fark user image image 850x563]


I don't know that I agree. Those stupid motherfarkers sure are acting like their kids shouldn't have to wear masks because they accept the risks of getting themselves sick. They don't seem to understand the reason to mask up is largely to prevent spread to others.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.


Yeah, "get poked and protect others" is going to fall on deaf ears with the "fark you, I got mine" crowd.
 
LL316
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had thought everyone who could get the vaccine would have already done so.  But then the guy who's office is next to mine got his wife pregnant and low and behold, he's getting vaccinated now.  What a selfish, selfish asshole.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well I sure hope the vaccination rate isn't somehow going down ?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.


Inject freedom!

COVID-19, or American vaccine? Easy choice!

Give your immune system bigger guns and more bullets! Inject them today!
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: BobCumbers: Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.

Yeah, "get poked and protect others" is going to fall on deaf ears with the "fark you, I got mine" crowd.


They should just go whole hog with people on ventilators and strained breathing and praying to Jesus to please save them or at least spare them a painful death.

And then say "You can avoid this by getting vaccinated"

None of this wishy-washy "probably" or "considered safe and effective" crap, just show horrible suffering and say the vaccine fixes that shiat.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Despair Not!

You're not my despair supervisor!
I will continue to despair until Trump and/or the Republican Party is dead.
It's their fault we're in this whole mess.


There will still be plenty of reasons left to despair after that happens.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indylaw: sdd2000: BobCumbers: Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.

The same as well on wearing a mask.
[Fark user image image 850x563]

I don't know that I agree. Those stupid motherfarkers sure are acting like their kids shouldn't have to wear masks because they accept the risks of getting themselves sick. They don't seem to understand the reason to mask up is largely to prevent spread to others.


Doesn't matter. They aren't listening to what reasonable people are saying. Too busy with their fear conspiracy LARPing
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Yes, we can Rosie, yes we can.

That said, you're getting a vaccination, not tying off to mainlining some heroin, maybe ease up on the dramatic sleeve rolling.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know what's taking folks so long.  As soon as the vaccine was approved for people my age I signed for the first available shots.  And now I know several people who just recently got shot 1, including one who caught Covid between shots.
Like, dude.
Dude.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LL316: I had thought everyone who could get the vaccine would have already done so.  But then the guy who's office is next to mine got his wife pregnant and low and behold, he's getting vaccinated now.  What a selfish, selfish asshole.


Most of us have been behaving out of self interest for millions of years. A lot of us still roll with a monkey brain first and formost.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GalFisk: BobCumbers: Get poked and return to normal should have  been the message from the get go. They sure screwed the pooch on the messaging.

Inject freedom!

COVID-19, or American vaccine? Easy choice!

Give your immune system bigger guns and more bullets! Inject them today!


Vaccines are wargames for your immune system.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
we can add to the numerator or subtract from the denominator.

Your Choice.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: we can add to the numerator or subtract from the denominator.

Your Choice.


Unless your from Oregon that is
 
