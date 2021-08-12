 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Doing well by doing good, or how to earn five million dollars by fighting racism while cleaning up an oil spill   (sfgate.com) divider line
    San Francisco, Charlie Walker, Black people, Petroleum, San Francisco Chronicle, San Francisco Bay Area, Hunters Point trucker's life, largest oil spill  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The old dope peddlar?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: The old dope peddlar?


I would *smart* this but it's spelled peddler.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Counter is a very handsome man.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Lehrer: The Old Dope Peddler (concert live) (1960)
Youtube GTfuGeKPsZM
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Crude oil that is -

Black gold. Texas tea.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/well the first thing you know ol' charlie's a millionaire
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
'Forget about the black, just worry about the green. We don't have to be friends but let's get paid.'

That sounds like something from a '70s blaxploitation movie.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We need more reports on things like this. This guy saw a corrupt system and tried to change it. He did well for himself. It sounds like he did get tainted though, and figured out how to work the system. The thing that sucks is, he did three years in Folsom for what the white unions and businesses had been doing for decades, and you know damn sure none of them were so much as given a fine
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MBooda: "Crude oil that is -

Black gold. Texas tea.
[Fark user image image 350x263]
/well the first thing you know ol' charlie's a millionaire


Was Buddy Ebsen EVER young?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whar white savior, whar?!?
 
