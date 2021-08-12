 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pandemic Endgame: "If no other precautions are taken Delta can spread through a halfvaxxed country more quickly than the original virus could in an unvaxxed country. It can cause outbreaks in places with 90 percent vaccination but no other defenses"   (twitter.com) divider line
48
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

676 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 2:58 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Excellent article. Too bad the people who need to read it have either been immunized against rationality or have been the ones immunizing them.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
THE DARK MAN IS HERE! BRING OUT YOUR DEAD!

/ Can't find the GIF of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from The Stand
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It is immune and unaffected by the heat of April, our only hope lies in the scorching temperatures of May.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I licked a magnet and stuck it to my arm...so checkmate medical science.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Virtual learning took a huge toll on both children and parents, and every expert I asked agreed that kids should be back in classrooms-with protections. That means vaccinating adults to create a shield around children, masks for students and staff, better ventilation, and regular testing. "Schools must continue mitigation measures-I feel very strongly about this," Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins, told me. Otherwise, Delta outbreaks are likely. Such outbreaks have already forced nine Mississippi schools to go remote and put 800 people from a single Arkansas district in quarantine. And other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are already showing up alongside COVID-19. "Schools have no choice but to close once there's a large outbreak," Brunson said. "A whole generation of children's education and well-being hangs in the balance."

My vaccinated kids started school on Monday. Their schools are islands of masks in an ocean of stupidity. My oldest told me today that their classmates started a betting pool for when they go home again. The longest take is 90 days.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had to take a standardized test today and the unmasked employee repeatedly leaned over my shoulder. Less than thrilled.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
....but I feel like I'm safe so everyone else is!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I had to take a standardized test today and the unmasked employee repeatedly leaned over my shoulder. Less than thrilled.


I have found aggressive coughing is an easy way to get space.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We won't achieve herd immunity until we have vaccines that do not allow the vaccinated to infect others.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're predicting 1000 new cases a day by the end of the month here.  That's some scary shiat, and all because of the GQP crowd.
 
comrade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Excellent article. Too bad the people who need to read it have either been immunized against rationality or have been the ones immunizing them.


What article? It's a Twitter thread.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Dafatone: I had to take a standardized test today and the unmasked employee repeatedly leaned over my shoulder. Less than thrilled.

I have found aggressive coughing is an easy way to get space.


Or an uppercut.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


These are the tough questions...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


Google "delta booster".
/you're welcome
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


I'm gonna guess that retooling the manufacturing process takes some time and more than a little money. And then another clinical period, etc.

With the existing mRNA vaccines still offering strong protection against serious illness and death against Delta it may be the case that there is inadequate reason to develop a new vaccine so soon or there may be delta-targeted vaccinates already in development.

But calm down a little bit; if you're vaccinated, staying in when able and masking up and distancing when you have to be in public spaces then you are probably okay for now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
katu.comView Full Size

You know whats crazy?
Brake fluid melts auto paint down to the metal.
contentinfo.autozone.com
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

comrade: common sense is an oxymoron: Excellent article. Too bad the people who need to read it have either been immunized against rationality or have been the ones immunizing them.

What article? It's a Twitter thread.


With a link to an article.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just because: 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


Err...  not sire if you are series here.

There is quite a bit of lead time to develope a vaccine, even for a varient, especially for these particular vaccines.

Yes, the hard work has been done, but its a generalized bullet that has to be tailored, and that takes time (just a lot less than starting from scratch).
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


Because Delta is the same virus as vanilla covid. It hasn't really changed the way it infects people, so the vaccinations do the same job.

Delta just reproduces faster and more prolifically.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size


Vanilla covid against your vaccine

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Delta covid against your vaccine
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

comrade: common sense is an oxymoron: Excellent article. Too bad the people who need to read it have either been immunized against rationality or have been the ones immunizing them.

What article? It's a Twitter thread.


Woooo!  Twitter thread!%$!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: We won't achieve herd immunity until we have vaccines that do not allow the vaccinated to infect others.


All vaccines have breakthrough cases. When the infected spread it to an average below 1 person it will slowly go away.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been telling people the same thing for the past year.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I had to take a standardized test today and the unmasked employee repeatedly leaned over my shoulder. Less than thrilled.


That sucks. I find myself holding my breath when people are too close.
I have a friend who won't Vax. When he is talking to me I am constantly walking a few steps away as he is constantly walking toward me.
When he stops, I stop. He figures it out eventually but forgets before long.
 
The Brains
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?

Google "delta booster".
/you're welcome


Yeah I'm just planning on getting boosters for the rest of my life.

Hope more rednecks die but it seems minorities lead the unvaxxed.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


BioNTech is testing a specific vaccine against the Delta variant. (Forbes article, Fark might drop it). The clinical trial is also going to look at how it performs when combined with a dose of the original Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I had to take a standardized test today and the unmasked employee repeatedly leaned over my shoulder. Less than thrilled.


what morons like that should be greeted with:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
satanorsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington, told me. "The same amount of virus might be there at the beginning, but it can't replicate in the airways and lungs." And because vaccinated people are much less likely to get infected in the first place, they are also much less likely to transmit Delta than unvaccinated people, contrary to what some media outlets have claimed.

Get vaccinated you farks
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain?


Because the current vaccine still works against the delta strain?

Vaccines train your immune system on how to fight the virus when you encounter it in the future.

That doesn't mean the virus can't gain a toehold.

It means your immune system knows how to ramp up a defense quickly.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Brains: Pecunia non olet: HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?

Google "delta booster".
/you're welcome

Yeah I'm just planning on getting boosters for the rest of my life.

Hope more rednecks die but it seems minorities lead the unvaxxed.


Stop spreading RWNJ talking points.

Thx
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


Not enough time.  Delta only showed up a few months ago.
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So if you are vaccinated, you are the unwitting plague rat.

Nice.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

comrade: common sense is an oxymoron: Excellent article. Too bad the people who need to read it have either been immunized against rationality or have been the ones immunizing them.

What article? It's a Twitter thread.


The twitter thread contains a link to an article in The Atlantic. It's a good article, and you should read it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

comrade: common sense is an oxymoron: Excellent article. Too bad the people who need to read it have either been immunized against rationality or have been the ones immunizing them.

What article? It's a Twitter thread.


It's linked right there.

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/ar​c​hive/2021/08/delta-has-changed-pandemi​c-endgame/619726/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: It is immune and unaffected by the heat of April, our only hope lies in the scorching temperatures of May.


Have we tried UV light injections yet (again)? It's a new variant after all.

#JiggleTheHandle
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snort: So if you are vaccinated, you are the unwitting plague rat.

Nice.


That's what you took away from the article?

Nice.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: thealgorerhythm: Dafatone: I had to take a standardized test today and the unmasked employee repeatedly leaned over my shoulder. Less than thrilled.

I have found aggressive coughing is an easy way to get space.

Or an uppercut.


Sharp elbows.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


Really making me wish we could still post that Skinnyhead meme.
 
The Brains
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zeroman987: The Brains: Pecunia non olet: HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?

Google "delta booster".
/you're welcome

Yeah I'm just planning on getting boosters for the rest of my life.

Hope more rednecks die but it seems minorities lead the unvaxxed.

Stop spreading RWNJ talking points.

Thx


Hoping rednecks die = right wing talking points.

WAIT A MINUTE ...
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My wife is an actual medical doctor.   She says if your vaccinated your fine, the vaccine is still going to prevent serious illness or death.   So, just get vaccinated with both doses.  The folks she's seen who have gotten sick are pants on fire liars who either didn't get vaccinated (and said they did) or what she considers worse is the folks who got one dose and lie about having two because it skews the data.  So lock up one dose liars, they really help things spread.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: So, why are we not hearing about vaccines derived from (and specifically *for*) the delta strain? You'd think they would be trumpeting their relevance far, wide and loudly. If we're going to beat it, we've got to keep up with it, right? Or are they still desperately trying to offload supplies of "Trump's vaccine," which certain public figures conspicuously vowed to boycott when it was politically convenient?


Summary: why do I know nothing about something I haven't bothered to look into?  Answer me that!

If only you could know... if only.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehobbes: comrade: common sense is an oxymoron: Excellent article. Too bad the people who need to read it have either been immunized against rationality or have been the ones immunizing them.


What article? It's a Twitter thread.
It's linked right there.
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/a​rc​hive/2021/08/delta-has-changed-pandemi​c-endgame/619726/
[Fark user image 600x720]

********************
>> Second, Delta could potentially spread from vaccinated people too

This is the part that worries me. I was vaccinated way back in January (Moderna), but I am always wondering how long it will be effective.

I am seeing more of these articles as Delta is more prevalent. I also read something this AM as to just how effective the vaccines are given the  new strains etc and it is not as rosy as what we were told at the beginning of the year.  I will  see if I can dig up the link. The vaccines are still good, but those 95% numbers have fallen off a bit.

Be careful. Be safe. Keep wearing those masks.

NOTE:The linked article below is NOT some major science, peer reviewed, scholarly publication, so factor that in. But people should take note the question is being asked about Delta.

How Do Vaccinated People Spread Delta? What The Science Says
Nature.com
12 August 2021
https://www.nature.com/articles/d4158​6​-021-02187-1
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snort: So if you are vaccinated, you are the unwitting plague rat.

Nice.


I live with my mom
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snort: So if you are vaccinated, you are the unwitting plague rat.

Nice.


That virus is smarter than we knew
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.