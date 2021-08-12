 Skip to content
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We checked out a van without any documentation of whether its cam belt had been recently replaced but were satisfied when its owner popped the hood and showed us what looked like a sparkling new one. Weeks later, we realized he'd actually shown us the fan belt.

Hoo boy, starting there are we?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But hey, at least the candy was free.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mistake #8

There are numerous and more attractive women already doing this on youtube for me to be able to monetize my new lifestyle.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I didn't research enough about cars or purchasing a van beforehand.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cam Belt?  Is that like a Timing Belt, or a Timing Chain?  And they look radically different than the V-belt that used to drive fans.  Most modern passenger cars have fans that are driven by their own electric motor, for fuel efficiency,
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Six whole months, wow.
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vanlife is financially attractive to me but I'm more attracted to hot showers and indoor plumbing. Maybe I'm getting old, but when I sit down to go poop, I want a nice, heated area where the poop and TP is going to magically flush away, I can close the door and the ceiling fan will ventilate the smell.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've seen RVs down by the river. If they sit there a while they get so moldy I wouldn't want to go in it. Same with ones in the woods.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Mistake #8

There are numerous and more attractive women already doing this on youtube for me to be able to monetize my new lifestyle.


Camping and Cooking in my Truck Camper - Paddle Boarding, Fishing, and Spaghetti - Slow Living
Youtube dxi8Ys-ybMU
 
Nirbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

starsrift: Vanlife is financially attractive to me but I'm more attracted to hot showers and indoor plumbing. Maybe I'm getting old, but when I sit down to go poop, I want a nice, heated area where the poop and TP is going to magically flush away, I can close the door and the ceiling fan will ventilate the smell.


It's amazing how your priorities change as you age.

I'd choose a comfortable poop over a lambo.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's nice to have money.
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TL;DR "it looked fun on instagram, so when I traveled to a foreign country to randomly buy a motor vehicle without any idea what living in a van meant or would require, I failed miserably because I was unprepared and will openly admit I was unmotivated to do the things that I wanted or needed to do".
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that her library job was sweeping the floors.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Buy a van with a Chevy 250 inline six, or drop a Chevy 250 inline six in one and you will have one that will be reliable for a long long time...a 250 has no timing belt to break, the engine has 7 main bearings, has torque up the wazoo, gives of room to work on, parts are abundant and relatively cheap and can be obtained just about anywhere. Out west in the dry climates there are many solid rot free 71-96 GM vans around to find, and even if it has a smog laden 305 or a burned out 350 in them, the ol' Six will bolt right in once you yank out the old motor and toss it. Millions of those inline Sixes from 62 to 84 that were put in just about everything GM manufactured are out there and you may even be able to score a good motor for free some hot rodder wants to part with.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well that was a hit of pure schadenfreude.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The used RV I purchased had its problems, mostly leaks and badly modified wiring. Both were fixable. I wasn't prepared for the alternator bracket and bolts to break repeatedly or the spark plug wires burning up.  After a couple years, I realized I didn't use 80% of the features in the RV and got rid of it.
 
