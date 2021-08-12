 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Doctor says women should NEVER pee in the shower as it's not healthy. Men, of course this doesn't apply to you as the world is your pee place (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
683 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 10:37 AM (21 minutes ago)



39 Comments
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I heard this on the radio this morning and her premise is so silly, but hey it got her on the news and on Fark, so she's got that going for her.

Also, Weak Pelvic Floor is my Crowded House/Belly mashup band's name
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Joke's on you subby.
I am peeing right now.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
By that logic, you should never pee while it's raining.
 
comrade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Phew. Pooping is still ok.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY PEE SUPERVISOR!!!

/but would you like to be?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
shiatting in the shower still ok for all.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
comrade:

Just remember to heel it down the drain.
 
AStonerApart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lol I mean, if you want to steam in your own piss, I guess go for it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: shiatting in the shower still ok for all.


Only if you heel it down the drain. We do have standards.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Teddy Brosevelt:

If it's brown heel it down.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are 2 types of people in the world: those who pee in the shower and those lie and say they don't.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Then where the hell are you supposed to pee? The toilet? That's nasty.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is not R Kelly's fetish site
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kelly Clarkson scoffs at this advice & heels it down the drain!
 
comrade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rare poop and pee thread.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: By that logic, you should never pee while it's raining.


On your wedding day.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AStonerApart: Lol I mean, if you want to steam in your own piss, I guess go for it.


Did we find the one person who does not piss in the shower?
 
FLEEKMILL
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I do it every morning, though I'm always sure to squat and aim directly at the drain.  It's a real time saver.

This seems like propaganda from Big Toilet.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

omg bbq: AStonerApart: Lol I mean, if you want to steam in your own piss, I guess go for it.

Did we find the one person who does not piss in the shower?


We found the liar.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FLEEKMILL: I do it every morning, though I'm always sure to squat and aim directly at the drain.  It's a real time saver.

This seems like propaganda from Big Toilet.


Aim?  Like, by holding it with your hand?  Sounds kinda gay, bruh.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most of this is just about trained reflexive behavior, like Pavlov's dog salivating at hearing a bell ringing. She's not wrong, but it's a stupid thing to write an article about.

You know how sometimes you need to pee then as soon as you get home and are about to go inside you NEED TO PEE!. That's a trained reflexive behavior called "Key in Lock Syndrome" or "Latchkey Incontinence". It's because your brain knows you can't just pee anywhere (unless you're a guy, having a weiner is awesome) but as soon as you get home your brain realizes "Hey, this is my safe place. It's OK to need to pee now"
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FLEEKMILL: I do it every morning, though I'm always sure to squat and aim directly at the drain.  It's a real time saver.

This seems like propaganda from Big Toilet.


Yeah, it's part of their cistern of oppression.
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Came for the implied NSFW women peeing in the shower content.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AStonerApart: Lol I mean, if you want to steam in your own piss, I guess go for it.


Urine aerosols aren't much of an issue if you mask up in the shower,

Just sayin'.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's easy to believe this person has all sorts of bizzare, invasive opinions about things other people should not do.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Everyone Pees in the shower" - Madonna
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I pee in the toilet from the shower. The arc is glorious.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I pee outside with my dog, it's a good bonding experience
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "Everyone Pees in the shower" - Madonna


Except Lutherans.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Then where the hell are you supposed to pee? The toilet? That's nasty.


Right? I sit there. Why would I sit where I pee? Gross...
 
epyonyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pavlov's Pee?
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OKAY SUBBY.  THANKS.
 
someonelse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What is this I can't even
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ahh, I remember long ago when Madonna was on Letterman talking about how she pees in the shower and tried to get Dave to admit he does too.  He wouldn't.
 
bittermang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So I missed the actual reason why women shouldn't do it specifically.

Besides the obvious that this quack owns a vagina, and believes that gives her authority over what you should do with yours too.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is one of the dumbest things I have ever seen on the internet.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was in a house with communal showers in college, one morning I was in the shower when the slob-fark dude stepped in and immediately started peeing towards the drain that was between us. His piss was splashing all over me and the route out of the shower. I was like "dude, what the fark?" He was like "what?"

Peeing in the shower is kind of gross. Someone else peeing in the shower next to you is f*cking disgusting. Fun fact: there's generally a toilet right next to the shower--use it before getting in the shower.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KingKauff: There are 2 types of people in the world: those who pee in the shower and those lie and say they don't.


I don't. First, like the other person mentioned, I have no interest in breathing in piss steam, and second, during a shower, you're literally just steps away from the toilet.
 
