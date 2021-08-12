 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Railway CCTV footage shows Darwin losing another bet   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
19
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, by only 8 seconds
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nearly 10 seconds on a bike or jogging?

They were roughly 50 feet away when the train went through.

/So close, much danger.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Wow, by only 8 seconds


Yeah. I'm a little disappointed.

The article made it sound like they were nearly hit.

They're still idiots, though.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Wow, by only 8 seconds


Only because the driver applied the emergency brake - It is considered a near miss - an incident that would have happened if not for intervention by crew.

As a side note the delay from being forced to stop and report alone totalled hundreds if not thousands of pounds as a single minute of delay on this line costs over £100.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, that was ... anticlimactic.  That train was a minuscule hundreds of feet away.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In other news, I was nearly killed at Fukushima...I was only 6200 miles away.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well that was... boring as sh*t.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time I was nearly killed by an asteroid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Reminds me of the time I was nearly killed by an asteroid.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: EdwardTellerhands: Reminds me of the time I was nearly killed by an asteroid.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x361]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That crap is got to be hell for the drivers.  I've read that every train engineer has one or two accidental or suicides per career.  Near misses would take their toll too.

/People really are stupid
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

booger42: That crap is got to be hell for the drivers.  I've read that every train engineer has one or two accidental or suicides per career.  Near misses would take their toll too.

/People really are stupid


15 years so far with nothing but close calls/near misses - I'm hoping I'll just be lucky.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Wow, by only 8 seconds


I've seen closer.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xai: colinspooky: Wow, by only 8 seconds

Only because the driver applied the emergency brake - It is considered a near miss - an incident that would have happened if not for intervention by crew.

As a side note the delay from being forced to stop and report alone totalled hundreds if not thousands of pounds as a single minute of delay on this line costs over £100.


I didn't really read the whole article.

Now that I know the driver had to hit the emergency brake I'm much more annoyed with the jogger and cyclist.

Still, assuming standard reaction and braking times, they would have been several yards away even at speed.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was a waste of time...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did I miss something? Did something happen?

That definitely doesn't get the HOLY EFF'in FARKBALLS seal of approval
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
booger42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xai: booger42: That crap is got to be hell for the drivers.  I've read that every train engineer has one or two accidental or suicides per career.  Near misses would take their toll too.

/People really are stupid

15 years so far with nothing but close calls/near misses - I'm hoping I'll just be lucky.


I hope that for you too.
 
