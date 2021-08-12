 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Slice of Charles and Diana's wedding cake sells for unexpected price. Elaine Benes seen with a sweet tooth   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Charles, Prince of Wales, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, slice of cake, Diana, Princess of Wales, Cake, royal wedding, Auction, winning bidder  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 7:44 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Markie Post just died, and your reference for a Charles & Di story is Elaine Benes, not Christine Sullivan?

Such disrespect!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet its stale af. I'm not buying that.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Get well, get well soon, we want you to get well
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tried to think of a witty comment but I hit a wall.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised. My mom has both a Princess Di and Jackie O obsession that borders on fetishism. She's pay that amount in a second. She's got disposable income. She can do whatever reckless shiat she wants with it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.