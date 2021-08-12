 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Free axe
49
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Careful, Eugene.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere


Hopefully held in place by a single vertical axe stroke...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dress for the job you want, not the job you've got...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalists don't always axe the right questions.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty good throw.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when Washingtonians act like Floridians up here.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who throws an axe, honestly?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 47-year-old suspect is accused of yelling at another man in the roadway in Everett on June 29. Deputies said the suspect made threats and specific racial slurs targeted at the victim.

Ah, the fine blend of ignorance, rage, racism, and violence that defines "Economic Anxiety."
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere


In Seattle? Very doubtful, the other extreme is more likely.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to do the wave when I drive my wife's jeep around but I might now that I know these guys resort to axe throwing when triggered.
 
WickerNipple [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he go steal a replacement?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is brought to you by...

p.globalsources.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: Xai: I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere

In Seattle? Very doubtful, the other extreme is more likely.


It wasn't  in Seattle, Ivan.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bad Habit
Youtube U43XOSiKfqM
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eastern Washington is is own special place, more akin to Idaho than western Washington
 
Rucker10
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Xai: I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere

In Seattle? Very doubtful, the other extreme is more likely.


"The 47-year-old suspect is accused of yelling at another man in the roadway in Everett on June 29. Deputies said the suspect made threats and specific racial slurs targeted at the victim."

Someone in Everett yelling "specific racial slurs" at somebody really sounds like some ultra liberal behavior said nobody ever.

Yeah, this guy has a collection of MAGA hats in his closet, I'd bet a paycheck on it.
 
Kronnyj
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love it when my old neighborhood makes it to Fark!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm gonna axe you a question about your auto insurance.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Xai: I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere

In Seattle? Very doubtful, the other extreme is more likely.


I don't think you realize it's MAGA meth country in every direction as soon as you leave the Seattle city limits.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?


Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know I keep that mother-fluffin' thaaaang on me.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark needs a "For Farks Sake" tag... because, FFS...
Wow...

Also bad form...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kronnyj: I love it when my old neighborhood makes it to Fark!


I always remember this guy:

fighterjetsworld.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: Kronnyj: I love it when my old neighborhood makes it to Fark!

I always remember this guy:

[fighterjetsworld.com image 720x273]


The smell of burning tires always reminds me of Everett.
 
debug
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seems like they had the perfect opportunity to run that asshole over.  Just self defense, you know.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well of course the guy had to resort to theft to support himself.
He can't even afford a shirt!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nesher: Well of course the guy had to resort to theft to support himself.
He can't even afford a shirt!


Do you even meth, bro?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere


Difficulty:  man bun
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
While it seems like it would be satisfying, thrown axes and knives are very distance dependant and make for lousy weapons.

They are fun to toss at targets.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

debug: Seems like they had the perfect opportunity to run that asshole over.  Just self defense, you know.


He might have had a full clip of assault axes loaded.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?


A washingtonion , I mean they love felling trees right, Who doesn't keep an axe in their car round them parts.
 
debug
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: debug: Seems like they had the perfect opportunity to run that asshole over.  Just self defense, you know.

He might have had a full clip of assault axes loaded.


Looked like he was going back to the car for another axe.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

debug: WelldeadLink: debug: Seems like they had the perfect opportunity to run that asshole over.  Just self defense, you know.

He might have had a full clip of assault axes loaded.

Looked like he was going back to the car for another axe.


He was cosplaying his Valheim costume.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?

A washingtonion , I mean they love felling trees right, Who doesn't keep an axe in their car round them parts.


Washington resident here. From my days working in various parks positions around the state I always have a 5 gallon bucket, a shovel, and an axe in my truck. You'd be surprised how big of a brush fire you can put out with those tools, which I've done several times out on HW 303 after you cross the Narrows into Kitsap.

Strangely it's never occurred to me to throw the axe at somebody but it is getting crazy out there. If a Covidiot came after me who knows what I'd do.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Seasons I'v Withered: baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?

A washingtonion , I mean they love felling trees right, Who doesn't keep an axe in their car round them parts.

Washington resident here. From my days working in various parks positions around the state I always have a 5 gallon bucket, a shovel, and an axe in my truck. You'd be surprised how big of a brush fire you can put out with those tools, which I've done several times out on HW 303 after you cross the Narrows into Kitsap.

Strangely it's never occurred to me to throw the axe at somebody but it is getting crazy out there. If a Covidiot came after me who knows what I'd do.


I love the smell of burning scotchbroom in the morning.
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Molly Hatchet fans are unusually intense.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What goes wrong with a person to have them be that messed up? I just don't understand why we can't euthanize him and others, we put down dogs for less. Ok, ethically it's not that great an idea, never mind.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: Rucker10: Seasons I'v Withered: baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?

A washingtonion , I mean they love felling trees right, Who doesn't keep an axe in their car round them parts.

Washington resident here. From my days working in various parks positions around the state I always have a 5 gallon bucket, a shovel, and an axe in my truck. You'd be surprised how big of a brush fire you can put out with those tools, which I've done several times out on HW 303 after you cross the Narrows into Kitsap.

Strangely it's never occurred to me to throw the axe at somebody but it is getting crazy out there. If a Covidiot came after me who knows what I'd do.

I love the smell of burning scotchbroom in the morning.


I wish we could figure out something to make with it. Maybe it makes good tequila.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I feel this shiatty person belongs to this _____ group of people.  This makes me feel even more certain that my worldview is the best worldview and that those who do not hold it are wicked.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?


Axe throwing has to be the biggest d-bag activity on the planet. I really owe frolfers an apology.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Xai: I get the feeling he had a 'maga' hat in there somewhere

Difficulty:  man bun


Kill him. Now.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: SurelyShirley: baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?

Axe throwing has to be the biggest d-bag activity on the planet. I really owe frolfers an apology.


Even worse than using public toilets and pissing on the seat?
 
Northern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Seasons I'v Withered: baronbloodbath: Who throws an axe, honestly?

A washingtonion , I mean they love felling trees right, Who doesn't keep an axe in their car round them parts.

Washington resident here. From my days working in various parks positions around the state I always have a 5 gallon bucket, a shovel, and an axe in my truck. You'd be surprised how big of a brush fire you can put out with those tools, which I've done several times out on HW 303 after you cross the Narrows into Kitsap.

Strangely it's never occurred to me to throw the axe at somebody but it is getting crazy out there. If a Covidiot came after me who knows what I'd do.


You'd be surprised how quickly you could dig a hole 6' long, 2' wide, and 2' deep with those tools as well.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd call that a hatchet, not an axe.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uh uh, Mister Wilson
Uh uh, Mister Heath
 
