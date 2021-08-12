 Skip to content
(NPR)   New study finds that if you think your kids are eating mostly junk food, you're probably right. Probably because you're the one feeding it to them   (npr.org) divider line
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ha!
Prolly not even your kids..!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a single mother of two boys, now men, I don't want to hear about this stupid stuff. They've never been overweight, they're healthy as horses, and they ate possibly one-third of their meals at McDonald's.

But I was a good mom, I bought vegetables and served them to the boys, but only because they requested them. (Had the world's GREATEST daycare, who taught them to love ALL foods.)

Life is short. Eat two desserts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid on the way to school my mom would drive thru the donut place and id get two chocolate and a Dr Pepper. That was breakfast.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word "processed" when it comes to food has lost all meaning.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an example:
Did you prepare it? It's processed.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone can recommend a way to get my 14 year old the 8000 calories a day he seems to need, without feeding him any junk food and without going broke, I'm all ears.

He gets 3 healthy meals a day, that include a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables from a local CSA farm along with local beef and pork; but there's a calorie deficit that leaves lots of room for flavor blasted goldfish too.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I'm not, subby.

Cuz I'm a single adult male and people get all... weird if I feed children.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can emphasize with lots of parents. Good food is expensive and some days getting a child to eat anything but raw sugar from a bag is a Sisyphean task.

We need to, as a society, make it easier for parents to feed their kids good food.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.


My criterion is "if you can't pronounce one of the ingredients, it's processed."

/difficulty: aced biochem
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.

My criterion is "if you can't pronounce one of the ingredients, it's processed."

/difficulty: aced biochem


Dihydrogen Monoxide?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you buy your child Lunchables you are just terrible. Hot Pockets are a pretty poor choice as well.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The study also found that the education levels of parents or family income didn't affect consumption of ultra-processed foods, suggesting that these types of foods are common in many households.

The consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages dropped to 5.3% from 10.8% of overall calories.

Interesting.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: bughunter: nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.

My criterion is "if you can't pronounce one of the ingredients, it's processed."

/difficulty: aced biochem

Dihydrogen Monoxide?


Sorry, that's disingenuous. How about Nanbanzuke?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.


Also the entire world is a good desert with small oases of organic farmers markets
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a junk food peddler might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.

Also the entire world is a good desert with small oases of organic farmers markets


At least you have your best deserts.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.


Incorrect. From the cited study:

Unprocessed foods or minimally processed foods are foods that have not been altered from their natural state, or have only undergone processes like removal of inedible or unwanted parts, fractioning, grinding, drying, fermentation, pasteurization, roasting, boiling, cooling, or freezing. The purpose of these processing is to preserve or keep the freshness of natural foods, to make foods safe or edible or more pleasant to consume. These foods do not contain added substances such as salt, sugar, oils, or fats, but may infrequently contain preservatives. Examples include whole grains, millets, wheat flour, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, unprocessed meats and poultries, eggs, fish, fresh and pasteurized milk, unflavored yogurt, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Processed culinary ingredients are substances extracted from the first group or from nature by processes such as pressing, grinding, crushing, pulverizing and refining. These ingredients are used for seasoning and cooking foods in the first group. Examples include salt, sugar, honey, vegetable oils, butter, lard, and vinegar, maple syrup (100%), molasses and honey.

Ultra-processed foods are ready-to-eat/drink/heat industrial formulations that are made with multiple industrial ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, while containing little whole foods. Besides salt, sugar, oils and fats, and preservatives, ultra-processed foods include ingredients not used in culinary preparations, in particular, flavors, colors, sweeteners, emulsifiers and other additives used to imitate sensorial qualities of unprocessed or minimally processed foods or to disguise undesirable aspects of the final product. The processes for making ingredients or final products of ultra-processed foods may include hydrogenation and hydroxylation, extrusion and molding, and pre-processing for frying. The overall purpose of ultra-processing is to create highly profitable, hyper-palatable ready to consume products with long shelf-life. Ultra-processed food products are usually packaged attractively and marketed intensively. Examples include carbonated drinks, fruit flavored drinks, sausages, biscuits, sweet/savory packaged snacks, candies, ready to eat/heat pizza, sandwich, or burger, frozen or shelf-stable dishes, instant soups/noodles.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: bughunter: nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.

My criterion is "if you can't pronounce one of the ingredients, it's processed."

/difficulty: aced biochem

Dihydrogen Monoxide?


Sorry, got a B in P-Chem, too.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
carbonated drinks, fruit flavored drinks, sausages, biscuits, sweet/savory packaged snacks, candies, ready to eat/heat pizza, sandwich, or burger, frozen or shelf-stable dishes, instant soups/noodles.

Read this to yourself out loud. Biscuits. Ready to eat. Sandwich. Shelf-stable. Frozen.

Come on.
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: nicoffeine: Did you cook it, mix it with something else? Cook it, AND mix it with something else? Did you mix it, blend it, stir and fry it? Did you wash it after picking it? Did you make sure it had the rot off it? Did you boil it, bread it, pick it at its best? Did you turn it into bread, stir it into a paste? Is it a sauce, a mix, a cream?

All food is processed. Everything else is sales.

Incorrect. From the cited study:

Unprocessed foods or minimally processed foods are foods that have not been altered from their natural state, or have only undergone processes like removal of inedible or unwanted parts, fractioning, grinding, drying, fermentation, pasteurization, roasting, boiling, cooling, or freezing. The purpose of these processing is to preserve or keep the freshness of natural foods, to make foods safe or edible or more pleasant to consume. These foods do not contain added substances such as salt, sugar, oils, or fats, but may infrequently contain preservatives. Examples include whole grains, millets, wheat flour, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, unprocessed meats and poultries, eggs, fish, fresh and pasteurized milk, unflavored yogurt, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Processed culinary ingredients are substances extracted from the first group or from nature by processes such as pressing, grinding, crushing, pulverizing and refining. These ingredients are used for seasoning and cooking foods in the first group. Examples include salt, sugar, honey, vegetable oils, butter, lard, and vinegar, maple syrup (100%), molasses and honey.

Ultra-processed foods are ready-to-eat/drink/heat industrial formulations that are made with multiple industrial ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, while containing little whole foods. Besides salt, sugar, oils and fats, and preservatives, ultra-processed foods include ingredients not used in culinary preparations, in particular, flavors, colors, sweeteners, emulsifiers and other additives used to imitate sensorial qualities of unprocessed or minimally processed foods or to disguise undesirable aspects of the final product. The processes for making ingredients or final products of ultra-processed foods may include hydrogenation and hydroxylation, extrusion and molding, and pre-processing for frying. The overall purpose of ultra-processing is to create highly profitable, hyper-palatable ready to consume products with long shelf-life. Ultra-processed food products are usually packaged attractively and marketed intensively. Examples include carbonated drinks, fruit flavored drinks, sausages, biscuits, sweet/savory packaged snacks, candies, ready to eat/heat pizza, sandwich, or burger, frozen or shelf-stable dishes, instant soups/noodles.


It was so ridiculous putting honey on the "processed" food list, they added it twice!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: carbonated drinks, fruit flavored drinks, sausages, biscuits, sweet/savory packaged snacks, candies, ready to eat/heat pizza, sandwich, or burger, frozen or shelf-stable dishes, instant soups/noodles.

Read this to yourself out loud. Biscuits. Ready to eat. Sandwich. Shelf-stable. Frozen.

Come on.


Look, you can actually read the supplemental section of the study to see how they classified things or you can continue to be wrong.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: if you buy your child Lunchables you are just terrible. Hot Pockets are a pretty poor choice as well.


Girlfriend and I in college, enjoying Lunchables for dinner while watching X-files. Half way through:

her: Did you take my mint?
me: No.
her: Yes you did!
Have a 5 minute argument about something I didn't do.
Watch last half of show in uncomfortable silence.
Get up to take things to kitchen.
her: Oh, here's my mint.
Turns and offers it to me.
her: Care for a mint?
me: jaw just drops wide open.

For years after this anytime she tried to start something with me over anything I'd just say, "Care for a mint?" and the argument was over.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What most of the world considers "junk food", the United States considers "health food".

Mountain Dew is a green, leafy vegetable.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

amyldoanitrite: It was so ridiculous putting honey on the "processed" food list, they added it twice!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: For years after this anytime she tried to start something with me over anything I'd just say, "Care for a mint?"


And this is the secret to a healthy relationship. Bitterly hoarding ammo for future use and ruthlessly unloading at the slightest hint of provocation.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: nicoffeine: carbonated drinks, fruit flavored drinks, sausages, biscuits, sweet/savory packaged snacks, candies, ready to eat/heat pizza, sandwich, or burger, frozen or shelf-stable dishes, instant soups/noodles.

Read this to yourself out loud. Biscuits. Ready to eat. Sandwich. Shelf-stable. Frozen.

Come on.

Look, you can actually read the supplemental section of the study to see how they classified things or you can continue to be wrong.


I guess I'll continue to be wrong. Have fun with no sauce in your life. Err, sauce that's not freshly picked from the sauce tree, that is.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: fiddlehead: nicoffeine: carbonated drinks, fruit flavored drinks, sausages, biscuits, sweet/savory packaged snacks, candies, ready to eat/heat pizza, sandwich, or burger, frozen or shelf-stable dishes, instant soups/noodles.

Read this to yourself out loud. Biscuits. Ready to eat. Sandwich. Shelf-stable. Frozen.

Come on.

Look, you can actually read the supplemental section of the study to see how they classified things or you can continue to be wrong.

I guess I'll continue to be wrong. Have fun with no sauce in your life. Err, sauce that's not freshly picked from the sauce tree, that is.


Enjoy your processed washed lettuce!
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: nicoffeine: fiddlehead: nicoffeine: carbonated drinks, fruit flavored drinks, sausages, biscuits, sweet/savory packaged snacks, candies, ready to eat/heat pizza, sandwich, or burger, frozen or shelf-stable dishes, instant soups/noodles.

Read this to yourself out loud. Biscuits. Ready to eat. Sandwich. Shelf-stable. Frozen.

Come on.

Look, you can actually read the supplemental section of the study to see how they classified things or you can continue to be wrong.

I guess I'll continue to be wrong. Have fun with no sauce in your life. Err, sauce that's not freshly picked from the sauce tree, that is.

Enjoy your processed washed lettuce!


I, I'm sorry, I...

Chopped it!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Dustin_00: For years after this anytime she tried to start something with me over anything I'd just say, "Care for a mint?"

And this is the secret to a healthy relationship. Bitterly hoarding ammo for future use and ruthlessly unloading at the slightest hint of provocation.


Her previous boyfriend was a jerk and would steal stuff (wanna be drug dealer that kept losing money selling drugs -- the insane failures were too stupid to use in a novel). This kind of evolved into my way of reminding her that I was not him and we'd both laugh and she'd relax.
 
CCNP
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The problem is that processed food is so much cheaper than unprocessed food, which is why the USA has the lowest food costs in the world. https://www.weforum.org/agenda​/2016/12​/this-map-shows-how-much-each-country-​spends-on-food/
 
