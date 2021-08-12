 Skip to content
(CBC)   Cool: sharing pot laced brownies with your friends. Not so cool: sharing pot laced brownies with your FELLOW SOLDIERS ON A LIVE FIRE EXERCISE   (cbc.ca) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd far rather have soldiers high than drunk. Everyone probably chilled out, giggled, relaxed then got the munchies.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oddly enough, target accuracy remained at the usual 23%
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oh man...I forgot to fire the thingey..."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Picture of Johnny Rico strapped in, ready for his flogging, and Sgt. Zim offers a photo-shopped hash brownie for Johnny to bite down on]
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you don't want soldiers getting high. They might get too mellow and not want to murder brown people for corporate interests anymore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was in charge of the canteen at the time.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
RainDawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude! That was my HAND!!
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, and I thought it wouldn't be possible to make soldiers on an exercise be even MORE hungry.
Must have destroyed the mess hall that day.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Peet's book 'The Wump World' was published a year before 'The Lorax'. It had a profound impact on me as a kid. Far grimmer a book, IMHO.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Wum​p​_World

http://www.billpeet.net/pages/wump.ht​m
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW Language

I Love My Job (Ever Shot A Machine Gun On Peyote?)
Youtube VIylwth99Wg
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edibles are awesome, but feeding them to people without their consent is a seriously dick move.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm better at shooting in vidya games when I'm a lil baked but I'm not sure if those skills are transferable
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live fire training seems more of a shrooms thing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* that's one way to make MRE's more appetizing I guess
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decades ago I got baked and went to our local outdoor range. No effect on accuracy, but it did make out shooting the DEA agent who took the booth next to me damn funny.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, now they're too busy talking about how they've never really looked at the sights before.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: *shrug* that's one way to make MRE's more appetizing I guess


I dont mind them actually.

The best ones are roughly the same quality as a grocery store frozen dinner.
Not a Marie Callender but the ones down a few rows.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Edibles are awesome, but feeding them to people without their consent is a seriously dick move.


But she doesn't have a dick. Case dismissed!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you subs, the only thing better would be acid
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as training goes, couldn't hurt some people's accuracy. I've seen people fail shotgun qualification because they missed the target.  The military convinced me most of us shouldn't be armed because we can't hit shiat to begin with.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: *shrug* that's one way to make MRE's more appetizing I guess

I dont mind them actually.

The best ones are roughly the same quality as a grocery store frozen dinner.
Not a Marie Callender but the ones down a few rows.


So like you can eat it but you sit there contemplating the choices that got you there while you do?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.vimeocdn.comView Full Size


I'd rather have them eating brownies than touching fentanyl like Becky here
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: dothemath: johnny_vegas: *shrug* that's one way to make MRE's more appetizing I guess

I dont mind them actually.

The best ones are roughly the same quality as a grocery store frozen dinner.
Not a Marie Callender but the ones down a few rows.

So like you can eat it but you sit there contemplating the choices that got you there while you do?


Depends on how hungry you are.
The chili is decent. I like the meatballs.
The dried peaches arent bad. I used to eat them dry like a cracker.
 
brokendownyota
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know people from this unit, and I have heard through fairly reliable sources that she received a commendation for increasing canteen sales prior to this incident.  I wouldn't bet the house on that being true, but I really want it to be.

Also fun - the Artillery motto in Latin is "Ubique", which supposedly means "everywhere".  We always tell them it means "all over the place".

Or Z battery, who got all moto and called themselves "freedom's thunder" before an Afg deployment, had stickers and shiat made up.  By the end, they'd re-named themselves to 'freedom's flashlights', because all they ever did was fire illum missions.  Or that time they lit a village on fire with large quantities of 81mm smoke, and the surveillance asset video was titled "I can't believe it's not illum!"

I've heard our arty guys aren't bad by comparison with other nations, but I know too many of them to believe that.  Keep telling me how you're a "combat arms trade".  You have the nerdiest officers I've ever met, and I was a loggie.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Let's get this out onto a trayyyyyy.
Niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiice.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: *shrug* that's one way to make MRE's more appetizing I guess


IMPs (Individual Meal Pack).

2020 Canadian IMP Pulled Pork Individual Meal Pack Review MRE Tasting Test
Youtube u_iiB_o6zCM
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Uh oh, they'll be too mellow to want to shoot stuff!

Hide the couch!
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I work with a guy who was in the army in the 1970's.  They take-away I got from his reminiscences is that everyone was high as a kite all the time, unless they were in Germany, and then they were drunk.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Day drinking and target practice?  It's updating the tv show meme.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"...also charged with behaving in a disgraceful manner and committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline." Or as it was known at Ft. Bliss in the early 70's, "the weekend".
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Let's get this out onto a trayyyyyy.
Niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiice.


Nice hiss.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB time: Had a deck seamen smoke pot in one of the ship's fanrooms while we were underway.  That particular one handled the air sent to the ship's officer country.  It was a remarkably quick NJP.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brokendownyota: I know people from this unit, and I have heard through fairly reliable sources that she received a commendation for increasing canteen sales prior to this incident.  I wouldn't bet the house on that being true, but I really want it to be.

Also fun - the Artillery motto in Latin is "Ubique", which supposedly means "everywhere".  We always tell them it means "all over the place".

Or Z battery, who got all moto and called themselves "freedom's thunder" before an Afg deployment, had stickers and shiat made up.  By the end, they'd re-named themselves to 'freedom's flashlights', because all they ever did was fire illum missions.  Or that time they lit a village on fire with large quantities of 81mm smoke, and the surveillance asset video was titled "I can't believe it's not illum!"

I've heard our arty guys aren't bad by comparison with other nations, but I know too many of them to believe that.  Keep telling me how you're a "combat arms trade".  You have the nerdiest officers I've ever met, and I was a loggie.


Nerdier than Sigs?

/former Jimmy
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The problem here isnr the drugs. Combatants that have stood duty and gone into battle trashed/drunk/high/bamboozled/crossfad​ed/hallucinating/tweaking throughout history.

The problem is you dont feed that to people without their consent and knowledge.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better than sharing brown-laced potties.
Brown laced-potties are ok - quite fancy, some of 'em.
 
The Southern Logic Company
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel like this was a rejected plotline in Stripes
 
