 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Today's Special: Buy a potted plant and we'll toss in this bonus lizard   (cbc.ca) divider line
12
    More: Strange, Anolis, Anoles, Lizard, Squamata, Polychrotidae, Sandra Turgeon of Sault Ste. Marie, Ernie Rowntree, brown anole lizard  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2021 at 4:40 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Did you know that 15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*** BREAKING NEWS ***
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aw, name it "Eddie Lizard"
 
whitroth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aww, what a cute little lizard. Reminds me of the geckos we used to have around the house in Austin. (Geckos are good. Geckos are great. Geckos eat mosquitoes.)
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: "Did you know that 15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance?"
[Fark user image 780x439]


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd consider it a bonus.  Eats lots of mosquitos.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: Walker: "Did you know that 15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance?"
[Fark user image 780x439]

[media4.giphy.com image 480x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


These things used to be everywhere when I was a kid in West Texas. Now theyre just gone. I havent seen one in 20 years.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This happened a few times when I worked at a family owned garden center in Broadripple. Indoor tropicals would come from Florida, some with hitchhikers. I always felt bad for the little fellas, winters in central Indiana are nothing like Florida! Bought a bus ticket for Tampa and gave it to one of them but I found the ticket later in the gutter and the little lizard was nowhere to be seen.
I can only assume he must have taken a taxi to the airport then flown back.
Godspeed, Mr Greentoes
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mudd's woman: Walker: "Did you know that 15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance?"
[Fark user image 780x439]

[media4.giphy.com image 480x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

These things used to be everywhere when I was a kid in West Texas. Now theyre just gone. I havent seen one in 20 years.


: - (

(at least I would assume it's not a great thing)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She got the 'anole discount'.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: dothemath: Mudd's woman: Walker: "Did you know that 15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance?"
[Fark user image 780x439]

[media4.giphy.com image 480x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

These things used to be everywhere when I was a kid in West Texas. Now theyre just gone. I havent seen one in 20 years.

: - (

(at least I would assume it's not a great thing)


Seems not great.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mudd's woman: Walker: "Did you know that 15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance?"
[Fark user image 780x439]

[media4.giphy.com image 480x320] [View Full Size image _x_]

These things used to be everywhere when I was a kid in West Texas. Now theyre just gone. I havent seen one in 20 years.


Used to watch the blue-bellied lizards at my grandparents' in the summer.  They were fun to watch scampering among the rockery.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.