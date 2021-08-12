 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Unvaccinated students at a West Virginia college will be charged an extra $750, which is like half a textbook   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Will that money be divided among any students/faculty they infect?

Those who contract the virus during the upcoming fall semester, and are unable to return home, will be charged a $250 fee to quarantine on campus. Infected students will have 48 hours of free "contained housing" before becoming responsible for off-campus arrangements.

Or maybe the policy could be revised to make this policy less stupid. Charge $250 per day for unvaccinated students to quarantine. Use that money, along with the initial $750 idiot tax, to cover the cost of vaccinated students with breakthrough infections being quarantined. At the end of the year, any money left in this fund is used to refund tuition costs (for vaccinated students only, of course).
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add a decimal point or two, and we may get somewhere.

/can't fix stupid
//but you can make it expensive
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be just the ones without antibodies?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Will that money be divided among any students/faculty they infect?

Those who contract the virus during the upcoming fall semester, and are unable to return home, will be charged a $250 fee to quarantine on campus. Infected students will have 48 hours of free "contained housing" before becoming responsible for off-campus arrangements.

Or maybe the policy could be revised to make this policy less stupid. Charge $250 per day for unvaccinated students to quarantine. Use that money, along with the initial $750 idiot tax, to cover the cost of vaccinated students with breakthrough infections being quarantined. At the end of the year, any money left in this fund is used to refund tuition costs (for vaccinated students only, of course).


Came here for this, leaving happily. This is how you make poor students leave and rich students laugh.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't.  Let.  Them.  In.

And keep their tuition for that semester/quarter.
 
Ant
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hopefully not covered by financial aid, right?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Shouldn't it be just the ones without antibodies?


No. The word is "vaccination" for a reason.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
per day?
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's the most capitalist thing i've read all day.

Should we kick 'em out until they get the vaccine?

No.. we'll make them pay a fine (and continue walking around infecting everyone and killing more people, but we got paid some money)
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: [Fark user image 720x960]


I often ponder how things might have been different if there had been more black dudes judging figure skating.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Methodists infamously toy with rational thought.

Heretical and entirely expected behavior.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: [Fark user image 720x960]


The Gillooly variant will be crippling.

/try the veal
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fortheloveofgod: [Fark user image 720x960]


I used to work with a woman who skated with them back in the day.  Years later, at another job in another county, she popped up again as a coworker's roommate.  She baked the most amazing cookies.  Just insanely good.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have to have MMR and tetanus shots to get in.  Make them get the shot or go somewhere else.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They'll reconsider making it mandatory if it gets full approval ?
Like in the week the semester will start?

It'll be fun.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Per day, right?

...per day, right?
 
wiwille
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wanna start an outbreak on campus? That'll be $750, please.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Enrolling without vaccinations, $750. Dying from Covid -- priceless!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why not just make it the average cost of hospitalization and intubation for about a month....?

#OnlyFair
 
Bread314
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: fortheloveofgod: [Fark user image 720x960]

I often ponder how things might have been different if there had been more black dudes judging figure skating.


Figure skating was a rich white privileged sport for way too long.  Its hard to learn how to judge a sport when no one builds a rink where you live.   Its the same reason why there weren't too many great black hockey goalies for way too long.  The first successful black skater was Debi Thomas and she was the daughter of a computer programmer who lived in an affluent neighborhood and could afford the sport.   Harding was actually a resented outsider because she was trailer-park poor and judges admitted to docking her scores due to it. . She trained by cleaning at the local mall then getting  in practice at their rink before the mall opened. She dropped out of HS because she couldn't make classes after working the night before every day and needed another job to help pay the family's bills.  After Thomas' Olympic career she went to medical school and became a doctor.  After Tanya Harding's Olympics, she got her GED, appeared in Penthouse, and boxed.  Although race is a factor, poverty and access is a much bigger one.
 
Bread314
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bread314: dothemath: fortheloveofgod: [Fark user image 720x960]

I often ponder how things might have been different if there had been more black dudes judging figure skating.

Figure skating was a rich white privileged sport for way too long.  Its hard to learn how to judge a sport when no one builds a rink where you live.   Its the same reason why there weren't too many great black hockey goalies for way too long.  The first successful black skater was Debi Thomas and she was the daughter of a computer programmer who lived in an affluent neighborhood and could afford the sport.   Harding was actually a resented outsider because she was trailer-park poor and judges admitted to docking her scores due to it. . She trained by cleaning at the local mall then getting  in practice at their rink before the mall opened. She dropped out of HS because she couldn't make classes after working the night before every day and needed another job to help pay the family's bills.  After Thomas' Olympic career she went to medical school and became a doctor.  After Tanya Harding's Olympics, she got her GED, appeared in Penthouse, and boxed.  Although race is a factor, poverty and access is a much bigger one.


Addendum - Being black is a huge factor in being black in America.
 
Bread314
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bread314: Bread314: dothemath: fortheloveofgod: [Fark user image 720x960]

I often ponder how things might have been different if there had been more black dudes judging figure skating.

Figure skating was a rich white privileged sport for way too long.  Its hard to learn how to judge a sport when no one builds a rink where you live.   Its the same reason why there weren't too many great black hockey goalies for way too long.  The first successful black skater was Debi Thomas and she was the daughter of a computer programmer who lived in an affluent neighborhood and could afford the sport.   Harding was actually a resented outsider because she was trailer-park poor and judges admitted to docking her scores due to it. . She trained by cleaning at the local mall then getting  in practice at their rink before the mall opened. She dropped out of HS because she couldn't make classes after working the night before every day and needed another job to help pay the family's bills.  After Thomas' Olympic career she went to medical school and became a doctor.  After Tanya Harding's Olympics, she got her GED, appeared in Penthouse, and boxed.  Although race is a factor, poverty and access is a much bigger one.

Addendum - Being black is a huge factor in being POOR in America.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Shouldn't it be just the ones without antibodies?


No.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PunGent: Add a decimal point or two, and we may get somewhere.

/can't fix stupid
//but you can make it expensive


$7.50?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: That's the most capitalist thing i've read all day.

Should we kick 'em out until they get the vaccine?

No.. we'll make them pay a fine (and continue walking around infecting everyone and killing more people, but we got paid some money)


In VA you aren't required to carry liability auto insurance if you give the state $500. As long as they get their cut, they don't care what you do.
And it's always the people without insurance who have no money to sue for recompense.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Result:
Students will hide their symptoms as long as possible, infecting God knows how many people, and risking complications of their own for not getting treatment.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can they not just tell Jim-Bob's mother that he would be taking up a spot in a college that could be occupied by someone who isn't an inbred fetal alcohol imbecile?

Or would that constitute a Real American being told to check his white privilege by a Yid-commie?
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: That's the most capitalist thing i've read all day.

Should we kick 'em out until they get the vaccine?

No.. we'll make them pay a fine (and continue walking around infecting everyone and killing more people, but we got paid some money)


This.
Exactly this.
American values at it's finest.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're rich the rules don't apply.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PunGent: Add a decimal point or two, and we may get somewhere.

/can't fix stupid
//but you can make it expensive


Per a NYT study, the WVU student population significantly comes from poorer households than most universities. On top of that, a $750 fee incurred during a semester won't be covered by a pell grant or student loan - you have to find that money before the next semester or they don't let you register. That's 89 hours at WV minimum wage.  On top of that, you get booted from the dorm and you have to find external housing.  Once again, your student loan paid for the dorm and on-campus meal plan this semester - no help paying rent and groceries for the next 4 months  at $828/ month (another 390 hours at minimum wage ).  If you are poor, this "cheap" $750 fine will terrify you into getting a vaccine. If mom and dad can afford to pay an additional $3300-$6600 ($828/mo average in Morgantown) in unexpected rent + groceries, they'll just pay a $7500 fine and complain about it.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/p​r​ojects/college-mobility/west-virginia-​state-university
 
